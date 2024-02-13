Latest Sims 4 Free Update Adds Vitiligo Skin Feature

Recommended Videos

After teasing a new free update yesterday, The Sims 4 confirmed they’re adding Vitiligo skin features to Create a Sim with today’s update. This comes in partnership with supermodel Winnie Harlow, who created an original video featuring her Sims life.

Over the years, The Sims 4 has added a number of features to make the game more true-to-life, but until now, fans have had to rely on mods to create Sims with Vitiligo. Give the recent spike in harmful malware within the mod community, this isn’t ideal for many players, which makes it an exciting change to see Vitiligo officially added to Create a Sim with a base game update.

Related: Sims 4 For Rent Items: New Create a Sim and Build Mode Additions

Image via EA Games

The latest free update for The Sims 4 is live as of 1 PM EST on February 13 2024.

Fans can update their game by heading to the EA app or Origin and clicking the Update button. This free update is primarily focused on adding the new Vitiligo feature and does not take long to download as a result of the smaller file size.

How The New Vitiligo Skin Feature Works in The Sims 4

Image via EA Games

Along with the free update to The Sims 4 base game, EA has posted an FAQ with the developers to explain the new Vitiligo skin feature in Create a Sim.

The update adds a variety of new assets to Create a Sim which allows players to design Sims with a variety of skin pigmentation patterns. The new assets are available for Sims of all ages and can be changed across each Sim’s lifespan. They will layer with most other skin features, except for birthmarks, which use a similar technology and can’t be layered as of now.

Sims 4 Winnie Harlow Partnership

Image via EA Games

The Sims 4 has partnered with Winnie Harlow, who has Vitiligo, to share the excitement about this new free update to the game. Harlow grew up playing the Sims and shares her enthusiasm for being able to create a Sim who actually looks like her.

As part of this partnership, Harlow created a video featuring her Sim likeness and an in-game model of her Hollywood home. The house and Winnie-inspired Sim are both now available for Simmers to download for free via the Gallery.

While The Sims 4 isn’t perfect when it comes to inclusion, this is another exciting change that brings Create a Sim a step closer to truly letting players create characters that look like them.