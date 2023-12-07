Sims 4 For Rent Items: New Create a Sim and Build Mode Additions

With new Sims 4 expansion packs come new items, from create-a-sim to build mode. If you’re thinking about getting the latest DLC, you need to know all about those new Sims 4 For Rent items.

Yes, the new gameplay additions are a ton of fun when it comes to new Sims 4 expansions. But we also need to know all about the stuff. In addition to the new world of Tomarang and the plethora of new tenant and property manager interactions, Sims 4 For Rent brings a ton of new items as well. To help you decide if this pack is the one for you, let’s take a look at all the new items we’ll get in this DLC.

Sims 4 For Rent Items in Create A Sim

By my count, Sims 4 For Rent adds a whopping 142 new items to Create A Sim.

New additions include full outfits, bottoms, shirts, and hairstyles for Sims of all ages and gender expressions. With so many exciting new items, you could spend hours in Create a Sim alone. Let’s take a look at the new options for your Sims’ style.

Sims 4 For Rent Feminine Clothing Items

Screenshot by Gamepur

While many items can be worn for either the masculine or feminine style in The Sims 4, some items are considered more feminine or masculine. Using the Create a Sims filters, I’m taking a look at what we’re getting for both of these styles, but do keep in mind there is some overlap for styles considered both masculine and feminine.

The Sim pictured above is dressed entirely in new feminine-style clothes and accessories from The Sims 4 For Rent expansion, so you can get a sense of the flavor for these new items. In total, here’s what we’re getting in Create a Sim for feminine styles:

15 new feminine-style tops , plus three additional ones that can be unlocked at the Night Market or by collecting tassels.

, plus three additional ones that can be unlocked at the Night Market or by collecting tassels. 11 new feminine style bottoms to choose from in this expansion pack, many of them flowy and loose options.

in this expansion pack, many of them flowy and loose options. 12 full feminine outfits to Create a Sim, plus one special item that can be unlocked through gameplay.

Sims 4 For Rent Masculine Clothing Items

Screenshot via Gamepur

There aren’t quite as many new masculine items coming with Sims 4 For Rent, which seems to be a general Create a Sim pattern. Even so, we’re still getting a few good ones. Check out my masculine Sim decked out entirely in Sims 4 For Rent items. In total, here are all the new items you can expect for your Sims who like a more masculine approach to fashion:

18 new masculine-style tops , with three more that can be unlocked in-game.

, with three more that can be unlocked in-game. 11 masculine bottoms available in this pack.

available in this pack. Just one full body outfit, plus one more you can unlock through gameplay.

Sims 4 For Rent Infant, Toddler, and Child Items

Screenshot via Gamepur

The latest expansion didn’t forget the kids, at least not when it comes to new clothes. Here’s an infant and toddler showing off the new Sims 4 For Rent digs. There are no new toddler or infant shoes in the pack, so bear in mind these are older items. Here’s all the new things for the kiddos:

4 new infant tops

3 new infant bottoms

We can’t forget a onesie, so there are also 3 full body infant outfits.

4 new toddler tops

4 new toddler bottoms

4 new child tops

3 new child bottoms

2 new full-body child outfits

3 new child shoes

Sims 4 For Rent Hairstyles

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, it’s not a new pack without some new hairstyles! I am a sucker for new buns and ponytails, so I was excited to see we’re getting more hair-up options here.

There’s a total of 11 new hairstyles in Sims 4 For Rent, 3 of them masculine style and 8 feminine. Some of these new styles can also be used on children.

Sims 4 For Rent Items in Build Mode

Screenshot by Gamepur

In build mode, we’re getting around 182 new items from Sims 4 For Rent, according to the Sims Community post about new items.

These new build-mode possibilities include a ton of on-theme decor items for Tomarang, as well as functional additions like radiators and tea kettles. There is also a squatting toilet, the shrines where you can make offerings, and some fun things for your landlord to fix such as a boiler and electrical box. In the image above, you can see the squatting toilet, boiler, and electrical box, all featured in the new rental property 08 Taka Soi.