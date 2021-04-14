League of Legends and TFT Stuck on Loading Screen Bug Explained

Players of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics are currently being hit with a nasty issue when trying to log into the game. The launcher, which is the same for both games, is hanging on a loading screen and refusing to move. This is not great news for people looking to improve their ELO.

Unfortunately, there is no fix for this issue, and players will simply need to wait it out. The good news, if it makes you feel less alone, is that everyone is dealing with the same issue, so you are not on your own in this one.

The issue could be caused by a multitude of reasons, but the likely culprit is a simple issue with authorization servers that should be easy enough for Riot to fix. Generally speaking, having the entire player base be unable to play the game they love is bad for business, so we imagine Riot will be hard at work to resolve this particular issue as quickly as they can.

Until then, just sit tight. There is no need to reinstall your game or check your internet connection, as the issue is firmly on Riot’s end. If you notice other people getting back in before you, don’t worry. It can take a while for issues this broad to be resolved across all the servers, so just bid your time. If you do feel like the problem is ongoing much longer even though all your friends are getting back into the game, be sure to head over to Riot’s support pages and report the issue or seek updates.