League of Legends: Wild Rift Caitlyn build guide – best items, runes, skills, and combos

Caitlyn has made her way to League of Legends: Wild Rift as the latest champion. The Sheriff of Piltover is a ranged champion best suited for the AD carry position. She has the highest range out of any AD carries in the game and can be a menace if played correctly.

Caitlyn skills and combos

Caitlyn abilities are as follows:

Headshot (Passive): Caitlyn fires a headshot every sixth attack that deals bonus physical damage. Furthermore, trapped or netted enemies will trigger a headshot that doubles Caitlyn’s range for that attack. Lastly, firing attacks from a brush build Caitlyn’s headshot twice as fast.

Piltover Peacemaker: Caitlyn fires a piercing bullet that deals massive physical damage to the first target hit. Upon hitting the first target, the bullet expands, but its subsequent damage is reduced by 40%.

Yordle Snap Trap: Caitlyn puts a trap that immobilizes the opponent and reveals them briefly.

90 Caliber Net: Caitlyn launches herself backward while also shooting a net in the process. The net deals magic damage to the opponent and slows them briefly.

Ace in the Hole (Ultimate): Caitlyn increases her range significantly and marks an opponent. She then fires a perfect shot that deals massive physical damage based on the target's missing health. However, the bullet can be intercepted by any of the target's allies.

Caitlyn relies on her long-range to poke out enemies and harass them in the lane. She is fairly easy to play and is strong throughout every stage of the game. It’s important to use her headshot efficiently and maximize her damage potential. Here are some of the combos that Caitlyn players can utilize in a game for better results.

Quick burst combo: 90 Caliber Net + Piltover Peacemaker

90 Caliber Net + Piltover Peacemaker Easy lane combo: Yordle Snap Trap + Headshot

Yordle Snap Trap + Headshot Advanced combo: Headshot + 90 Caliber Net+ Yordle Snap Trap + Headshot+ Piltover Pacemaker

Best Runes for Caitlyn

Conqueror is a good primary keystone for Caitlyn since it ramps up her damage when attacking enemies. This should be followed by Hunter-Vampirism, which grants you Lifesteal enabling you to sustain in the lane. Taking Hunter-Titan as the third keystone will net you additional health and some Tenacity whenever you take down an enemy. You can take Sweetooth as the final rune, which increases the healing received from Honeyfruit.

Recommended Rune path: Conqueror, Vampirism, Titan, and Sweetooth

Best item build for Caitlyn

Infinity Edge should be the priority item for Caitlyn as it grants her both Critical Strike Chance and Attack Damage. Once you complete building IE, you can stack more items to increase her Critical Strike Chance further. This includes Rapid Firecannon, Statikk Shiv, or Runaan’s Hurricane. Depending upon the enemy team composition, you can go for Mortal Reminder or Lord Dominik’s to counter the healing and armor stacking. Finally, you can complete the build with a Guardian Angel for extra survivability or Bloodthirster for Lifesteal.

Best item build for Caitlyn: Infinity Edge, Rapid Firecannon, Statikk Shiv, Quicksilver Enchant, Mortal Reminder, and Guardian Angel