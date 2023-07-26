Let’s School: How to Raise School Ranking and School Level

Let’s School asks players to step into the shoes of a headteacher who’ll somehow be in charge of forging a solid student-teacher community, building top-notch school facilities, and managing multidisciplinary staff departments to avoid stress peaks. All that hard work is supported by a satisfying School leveling and ranking system. While these are two separate in-game mechanics, it’s easy to get them mixed up or to ignore one completely.

Understanding School Ranking vs. School Level

School Ranking School Level School Ranking is accessible by clicking the custom school emblem to the left. School Level is accessible by clicking the green building icon to the right. It measures school performance n contrast to other schools in the world based on Score Points. It measures progression and completed tasks that to earn funds and Score Points, as well as other rewards.

How to Level Up in Let’s School

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leveling up in Let’s School is determined by School Score Points. The only way to get Score Points is to complete the tasks in the School Level menu. Each completed task rewards a fixed amount, progressively leading to a level-up. Most tasks will be completed naturally as you progress through the game, so there’s no need to be hyper-focused in completing each available task.

Every School Level in Let’s School

Icon School Level School Score Points Required Tutoring Program 0 Score Points New School on the Block 200 Score Points Small School 800 Score Points Average School 1800 Score Points District School 3300 Score Points Top District School 5300 Score Points City School 7800 Score Points Top City School 10800 Score Points State School 14300 Score Points

How to Rank Up School in Let’s School

Screenshot by Gamepur

To increase the School Rank, players also need to obtain School Score Points. These points level up the School and help it rank in contrast to other schools. The higher the number of School Score Points, the higher the School Rank.