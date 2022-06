Lewdle word of the day: Daily clues and answer (June 28, 2022)

Lewdle is a word-guessing game similar to Wordle, except all of the words are not suitable for work (NSFW: Not safe for work). The rules are the same; you have to guess a 5-6 letter word within six tries. You do get a hint by clicking on the lightbulb, but it will only get you 1 letter in the right position.

If you want to avoid breaking your streak, but don’t want the solution right away, here are some clues that can help you guess the answer.

The word includes _O_F_D.

Think about the lewd words that include an O as the second letter, an F as the fourth letter, and a D as the final letter. Today’s word is a past participle of a verb.

It refers to an informal way of agreeing/participating in lewd activities that involve the anus. It can be done with toys or other partners, as long as everyone is in agreement. How common this word is used will depend on your preference for those lewd activities and where you live.

Solution

The Lewdle answer for June 28 is: BOOFED

Lewdle’s example of the word is as follows:

Past participle of boof, to participate in anal sex. “My husband told me he wanted to try something new in the bedroom, so I boofed him with his own fleshlight. That should keep him quiet for a while.”

