Limbus Company Tier List – The best characters in Limbus Company

Limbus Company is a turn-based RPG that is available on mobile devices. It is a gacha game that boasts a decent pool of characters (also known as identities) that players can summon for using the in-game currency. Since there are numerous playable characters, it’s unsurprising not every character possesses the same power level. Hence, we’ve compiled a tier list ranking every character in Limbus Company and listing the best ones to use.

Best characters to use in Limbus Company

Tier Character S Kurokumo Wakashu Hong Lu, Kurokumo Wakushu Ryoshu, Tingtang Gangleader Hong Lu A Blade Lineage Salsu Sinclair, G Corp. Corporal Manager Gregor, Kurokumo Henchwoman Rodion, R Corp 4th. Pack Rabbit Heathcliff, W Corp CleanUp Agent Don Quixote B G Corp Head Manager Outis, Jefe De Los Mariachis Sinclair, LCCB Assistant Manager Ishmael, LCCB Assistant Manager Rodion, Seven Section 6 Ryoshu, Zwei Section 6 Sinclair, R Corp 4th. Pack Reindeer Ishmael C Blade Lineage Salsu Yi Sang, Liu Section 6 Gregor, Liu Section 6 Meursault, Blade Lineage Cutthroat Outis, Shi Section 5 Don Quixote, Shi Section 5 Heathcliff, Shi Section 5 Ismael, W Corp CleanUp Agent Faust, W Corp CleanUp Agent Meursault

Kurokuma Wakashu Hong Lu is a 2-star character that is beginner friendly and easy to execute. His Cleave ability allows him to deal 32 damage to a single target, along with inflicting 2 stacks of Bleed. Kurokuma Wakashu’s second ability Cloud Cutter will also deal 32 damage to a single target, and if the enemy has less than 4 Bleed stacks, he will flip the coin twice. His final ability Cloudburst deals 32 damage to a single target and inflicts 1 stack of Bleed and Paralysis.

Kurokumo Wakashu is a 3-star character who can inflict several status conditions on enemies. Her first ability is Focus Strike which deals 38 damage to a single target and inflicts 3 stacks of Paralysis. Kurokumo Wakashu’s second ability Clean Up deals 38 single target damage and inflicts 2 stacks of Bleed. Finally, her final ability Lenticular Swir deals 38 damage to a single target, inflicts 2 stacks of Bleed, 3 stacks of Bleed Count, and 3 turn Offense Count down.

The last top-tier unit worth recruiting is Tingtang Gangleader Hong Lu, who is a 3-star character. Like other characters in the S Tier, she packs a lot of damage and can inflict several status conditions. Her first Throat Slit ability deals 38 damage th the target and inflicts 4 stacks of Bleed. Second ability Shank deals 38 damage and does 6 more if the coin lands at Heads. Tingtang Gangleader Hong Lu’s third ability Mutilate deals 38 single-target damage and additional 3 damage if the coin lands at Heads. He will recast the ability if the enemy dies with the first use.

Apart from the above-mentioned S Tier characters, which are generally considered the best in the game, most units are viable. In fact, there is no D Tier category in the list, as there are no outright bad characters. Hence, most are effective if utilized properly.