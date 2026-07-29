Lineage Piece Race Tier List [Solemn Lament Update]

All races in Lineage Piece ranked from best to worst in our ultimate tier list!

Races in Lineage Piece provide you with minor stat buffs, and having the best ones is important to maximize DPS. In our Lineage Piece race tier list below, we will explain what the best races are, their buffs, how to get all of them, and other useful information. Scroll down and let’s dive into it.

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Lineage Piece Races Tier List

Image by Gamepur

In the image above, you can find the general tier list of all races in Lineage Piece. The difference between most Mythic/Exotic races is fairly minor, and which one you use will often be determined by your weapon and combat style. The only truly weak races are the low-rarity ones (Elf, Vampire, and Skypian).

IMPORTANT: How to get each of the exclusive races is explained further below.

S Tier – Best Races in Lineage Piece

Race Buffs Pros & Cons Enlightened +20% Overall Damage

+5% Gojo (Shinjuku) Damage

-5% Cooldown Decrease

+5% Crit Chance + Buffs overall damage and gives valuable stats

+ Works well for both sword and combat builds Demon +20% Overall Damage

+3.5% Lifesteal

+12.5% Crit Damage + Buffs overall damage and gives lifesteal

+ Excellent race for difficult modes such as the tower True Shinigami +25% Melee Damage

-5% Cooldown Decrease

+5% Crit Chance

+35% Max Helath + One of the best races for melee/combat style builds

+ Gives the most HP out of all meta races

– Isn’t as versatile as Enlightened and Demon Slime +20% Melee Damage

+25% Max Health

+5% Rimuru Damage

+5% Crit Chance + Very good stats, especially for Rimurur users

– Useless for non-combat/Rimuru users Curse +17.5% Melee Damage

+ 30% Max Health

+ 5% Sukuna Damage

+ 10% Crit Damage + Decent DPS buff for melee and Sukuna

+ Provides a lot of extra survivability

– Slightly lower DPS buff compared to other Mythic races Vessel +22.5% Melee Damage

+5% Sukuna (Shinjuku) Damage

+10% Crit Damage

+30% Max Helath + Similar to Curse and other high-rarity races

– Only good for melee/combat builds

A Tier Races

Race Buffs Pros & Cons Glamoth +24% Melee damage

+10% Crit Damage

+5% Firefly Damage

+4% Crit Chance + Very good DPS buffs for Melee builds

– Doesn’t provide as much HP as other high-rarity races Frost Kitsune +25% Weapon Damage

+5% Miyabi Damage

+8% Crit Damage

+4% Crit Chance + One of the best races for raw Weapon DPS buffs

+ Can be better than most other exclusive races

– Very weak for non-weapon builds Quincy +22.5% Melee Damage

+10% Crit Damage

-5% Cooldown Decrease

+5% Yhwach Damage + Comparable performance to most other Mythic races

– Most other races provide HP as well with similar DPS buffs Archon +20% Sword Damage

+10% Crit Damage

+5% Raiden Damage

+5% Overall Damage + Comparable performance to most other Mythic races

+ The Overall DMG buff is good for every build

– Most other races provide HP as well with similar DPS buffs Eminence +20% Sword Damage

+5% Crit Damage

+5% Shadow Damage

-5% Cooldown Decrease + Comparable performance to most other Mythic races

– Most other races provide HP as well with similar DPS buffs Demi God +5% Gilgamesh DMG

+25% Melee Damage

-7.5% Cooldown Decrease + Comparable performance to most other Mythic races

– Most other races provide HP as well with similar DPS buffs Monarch +27.5% Weapon Damage

+5% Shadow’s Dagger Damage

-5% Cooldown Decrease + High Weapon Damage is good for Monarch users

– The worst Exclusive race regarding raw stats Shinigami +15% Sword Damage

+20% Max Health + Much easier to obtain than Mythic/Exclusive races

+ Excellent race to roll for if you don’t have many rerolls

– All higher-rarity races still outperform this one Player +17.5% Sword Damage

-5% Cooldown

+5% Player’s Dagger Damage + Better than all low-rarity races

– Provides the lowest and the worst stats among Mythic races

B Tier Races

Race Buffs Pros & Cons Elf +10% Gold Gain

+10% Gems Gain + Excellent race for early-game grinding

+ Very easy to obtain

– Can’t compare to higher-rarity races Vampire +5% Dmg

+2.5% Lifesteal + Okayish DPS and sustain buffs for the early game

– Meaningless buffs compared to higher-rarity races

C Tier Races

Race Buffs Pros & Cons Skypian +2 Extra Geppo – Provides 0 DPS increase and is the worst race in the game

How to Get All Exclusive Races in Lineage Piece

Race Obtainment Enlightened • Obtain 2 True Six Eye (drop from Gojo (Shinjuku) at Shinjuku Showdown Island).

• Talk to the Enlightened NPC at Shinjuku Showdown Island to get the race. Demon • Collect 10 Blue Spider Lilly at Fossil Island and deliver to Demon NPC to get the race. Slime • Use the Slime item that drops from Rimuru boss (5% chance to obtain). Monarch • Use the Black Heart item (drops from Clone of Monarch – part of the Shadow Daggers questline). Glamoth • Use the Glamoth Essence item that (10% chance to obtain).

• You can buy the Glamoth Essence from Armor Scrap Shop (Monument Isle). Frost Kitsune • Use the Frozen Sakura item that drops from the Miyabi Banner (10% chance to obtain). Vessel • Obtain 20 True Sukuna Fingers (drop from Sukuna (Shinjuku) at Shinjuku Showdown Island).

• Talk to the Vessel NPC at Shinjuku Showdown Island to get the race. True Shinigami • Requires Shinigami (Legendary) race to start the quest in Hueco Mundo.

• Start the quest with True Shinigami NPC. Kill 500 Hollows to obtain the race.

How to Reroll Your Race in Lineage Piece

Image by Gamepur

You can change your race in Lineage Piece either by rerolling it at the Race Reroll NPC in Lineage Town or by completing one of the above-listed Exclusive race quests. The rerolling method is often easier, but it also yields worse races. Race Rerolls required to change your race are dropped by bosses and in various game modes.

Lineage Piece Race Tier List FAQ

What are the best races in Lineage Piece? The best races are Enlightened and Demon, providing Overall Damage buffs, unlike most other races.

How to get Exclusive races? You can get Exclusive races by completing quests from the race NPCs spread across the map.

What is the best race for the early game? The best race for the early game is Elf, providing extra Coins and Gems to get you started with better gear.

That does it for our Lineage Piece race tier list. Be sure to check out our other guides on this game, including the Lineage Piece fruit tier list and the Lineage Piece trait tier list. Also, bookmark this post to stay up to date on new races as they are released.

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