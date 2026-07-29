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Lineage Piece races tier list guide
Image by Gamepur
Category:
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Roblox

Lineage Piece Race Tier List [Solemn Lament Update]

All races in Lineage Piece ranked from best to worst in our ultimate tier list!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
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Published: Jul 29, 2026 08:16 am

Races in Lineage Piece provide you with minor stat buffs, and having the best ones is important to maximize DPS. In our Lineage Piece race tier list below, we will explain what the best races are, their buffs, how to get all of them, and other useful information. Scroll down and let’s dive into it.

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Lineage Piece Races Tier List

Lineage Piece races tier list
Image by Gamepur

In the image above, you can find the general tier list of all races in Lineage Piece. The difference between most Mythic/Exotic races is fairly minor, and which one you use will often be determined by your weapon and combat style. The only truly weak races are the low-rarity ones (Elf, Vampire, and Skypian).

IMPORTANT: How to get each of the exclusive races is explained further below.

S Tier – Best Races in Lineage Piece

RaceBuffsPros & Cons
Enlightened+20% Overall Damage
+5% Gojo (Shinjuku) Damage
-5% Cooldown Decrease
+5% Crit Chance		+ Buffs overall damage and gives valuable stats
+ Works well for both sword and combat builds
Demon+20% Overall Damage
+3.5% Lifesteal
+12.5% Crit Damage		+ Buffs overall damage and gives lifesteal
+ Excellent race for difficult modes such as the tower
True Shinigami+25% Melee Damage
-5% Cooldown Decrease
+5% Crit Chance
+35% Max Helath		+ One of the best races for melee/combat style builds
+ Gives the most HP out of all meta races
Isn’t as versatile as Enlightened and Demon
Slime+20% Melee Damage
+25% Max Health
+5% Rimuru Damage
+5% Crit Chance		+ Very good stats, especially for Rimurur users
Useless for non-combat/Rimuru users
Curse+17.5% Melee Damage
+ 30% Max Health
+ 5% Sukuna Damage
+ 10% Crit Damage		+ Decent DPS buff for melee and Sukuna
+ Provides a lot of extra survivability
Slightly lower DPS buff compared to other Mythic races
Vessel+22.5% Melee Damage
+5% Sukuna (Shinjuku) Damage
+10% Crit Damage
+30% Max Helath		+ Similar to Curse and other high-rarity races
Only good for melee/combat builds

A Tier Races

RaceBuffsPros & Cons
Glamoth+24% Melee damage
+10% Crit Damage
+5% Firefly Damage
+4% Crit Chance		+ Very good DPS buffs for Melee builds
Doesn’t provide as much HP as other high-rarity races
Frost Kitsune+25% Weapon Damage
+5% Miyabi Damage
+8% Crit Damage
+4% Crit Chance		+ One of the best races for raw Weapon DPS buffs
+ Can be better than most other exclusive races
Very weak for non-weapon builds
Quincy+22.5% Melee Damage
+10% Crit Damage
-5% Cooldown Decrease
+5% Yhwach Damage		+ Comparable performance to most other Mythic races
Most other races provide HP as well with similar DPS buffs
Archon+20% Sword Damage
+10% Crit Damage
+5% Raiden Damage
+5% Overall Damage		+ Comparable performance to most other Mythic races
+ The Overall DMG buff is good for every build
Most other races provide HP as well with similar DPS buffs
Eminence+20% Sword Damage
+5% Crit Damage
+5% Shadow Damage
-5% Cooldown Decrease		+ Comparable performance to most other Mythic races
Most other races provide HP as well with similar DPS buffs
Demi God+5% Gilgamesh DMG
+25% Melee Damage
-7.5% Cooldown Decrease		+ Comparable performance to most other Mythic races
Most other races provide HP as well with similar DPS buffs
Monarch+27.5% Weapon Damage
+5% Shadow’s Dagger Damage
-5% Cooldown Decrease		+ High Weapon Damage is good for Monarch users
The worst Exclusive race regarding raw stats
Shinigami+15% Sword Damage
+20% Max Health		+ Much easier to obtain than Mythic/Exclusive races
+ Excellent race to roll for if you don’t have many rerolls
All higher-rarity races still outperform this one
Player+17.5% Sword Damage
-5% Cooldown
+5% Player’s Dagger Damage		+ Better than all low-rarity races
Provides the lowest and the worst stats among Mythic races

B Tier Races

RaceBuffsPros & Cons
Elf+10% Gold Gain
+10% Gems Gain		+ Excellent race for early-game grinding
+ Very easy to obtain
Can’t compare to higher-rarity races
Vampire+5% Dmg
+2.5% Lifesteal		+ Okayish DPS and sustain buffs for the early game
Meaningless buffs compared to higher-rarity races

C Tier Races

RaceBuffsPros & Cons
Skypian+2 Extra Geppo Provides 0 DPS increase and is the worst race in the game

How to Get All Exclusive Races in Lineage Piece

RaceObtainment
Enlightened• Obtain 2 True Six Eye (drop from Gojo (Shinjuku) at Shinjuku Showdown Island).
• Talk to the Enlightened NPC at Shinjuku Showdown Island to get the race.
Demon• Collect 10 Blue Spider Lilly at Fossil Island and deliver to Demon NPC to get the race.
Slime• Use the Slime item that drops from Rimuru boss (5% chance to obtain).
Monarch• Use the Black Heart item (drops from Clone of Monarch – part of the Shadow Daggers questline).
Glamoth• Use the Glamoth Essence item that (10% chance to obtain).
• You can buy the Glamoth Essence from Armor Scrap Shop (Monument Isle).
Frost Kitsune• Use the Frozen Sakura item that drops from the Miyabi Banner (10% chance to obtain).
Vessel• Obtain 20 True Sukuna Fingers (drop from Sukuna (Shinjuku) at Shinjuku Showdown Island).
• Talk to the Vessel NPC at Shinjuku Showdown Island to get the race.
True Shinigami• Requires Shinigami (Legendary) race to start the quest in Hueco Mundo.
• Start the quest with True Shinigami NPC. Kill 500 Hollows to obtain the race.

How to Reroll Your Race in Lineage Piece

How to reroll race in Lineage Piece Roblox experience
Image by Gamepur

You can change your race in Lineage Piece either by rerolling it at the Race Reroll NPC in Lineage Town or by completing one of the above-listed Exclusive race quests. The rerolling method is often easier, but it also yields worse races. Race Rerolls required to change your race are dropped by bosses and in various game modes.

Lineage Piece Race Tier List FAQ

What are the best races in Lineage Piece?

The best races are Enlightened and Demon, providing Overall Damage buffs, unlike most other races.


How to get Exclusive races?

You can get Exclusive races by completing quests from the race NPCs spread across the map.


What is the best race for the early game?

The best race for the early game is Elf, providing extra Coins and Gems to get you started with better gear.

That does it for our Lineage Piece race tier list. Be sure to check out our other guides on this game, including the Lineage Piece fruit tier list and the Lineage Piece trait tier list. Also, bookmark this post to stay up to date on new races as they are released.

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