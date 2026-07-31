Lineage Piece Weapon Tier List [Solemn Lament Update]

Choosing the right weapon is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in Lineage Piece, as some swords excel at clearing groups of enemies while others are better suited for bosses. To help you pick the best option for your stage of progression, we’ve put together this Lineage Piece weapon tier list, ranking every sword/weapon from S Tier to D Tier based on their overall damage, versatility, and performance across all types of content.

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Lineage Piece Weapons (Swords) Tier List

Image via Gamepur

In the image above, you can find our overall Lineage Piece weapon tier list, ranking every sword currently available in the game. As a general rule, newer weapons tend to feature stronger damage, better stat scaling, and more powerful abilities, making them the best options to prioritize.

However, some swords excel at specific activities, such as farming groups of enemies with their AoE skills or dealing high single-target damage against bosses. You can find a detailed breakdown of each weapon’s placement and our ranking summaries in the sections below.

S Tier Weapons – Best Swords in Lineage Piece

Sword Pros & Cons + Has the highest single-target DPS in Lineage Piece

+ By far the best sword/weapon in the game right now

+ Massive AoE and long stagger on every skill + Comparable single-target DPS to Excalibur Morgan

+ Has insane range, AoE, and damage on all of its skills

+ One of the best swords in the game, together with Excalibur Morgan

A Tier Weapons

Sword Pros & Cons + Has the 3rd-highest DPS out of all swords in the game

+ Decent AoE and range on all of its skills

+ Relatively easy to obtain for a Mythic-rarity sword

– Can’t compare to Solemn Lament and Excalibur Morgan + Fast skill animations make it excellent for one-shotting bosses

+ Massive AoE and high damage on multiple skills

– One of the hardest-to-obtain swords in Lineage Piece (0.5% chance on banner)

– Has smaller AoE on regular skills than some Mythic swords with less DPS + Extremely good range, AoE, and damage on all skills

+ Very good for farming mobs and other packs of enemies

– Falls behind Miyabi, Kokushibo, and other good Mythics regarding DPS

– One of the hardest-to-obtain swords in Lineage Piece. + Very big AoE and long staggers on all skills

+ Excellent sword for farming mobs and swarms of enemies

– Has way less single-target DPS than most other Mythic Swords

– Isn’t useful for the very late game due to its lower DPS

B Tier Weapons

Sword Pros & Cons + Slightly better single-target DPS than all low-rarity swords

+ Extremely big AoE on all skills makes it amazing for farming mobs

– Has the lowest single-target DPS out of all Mythic swords

– Very difficult to obtain considering its strength + Extremely easy to obtain compared to other Legendary swords

+ Very high DPS for a Legendary, rivaling some Mythic swords

+ By far the best sword to use throughout the early game

– Higher rarity weapons will outscale its damage + Very good single-target and AoE damage

+ Decent early-game weapon in general

– Much more difficult to obtain compared to Tensa Zangetsu

– Has less AoE and worse total DPS compared to Tensa Zangetsu + Big AoE on most skills with solid DPS potential

+ Slightly easier to obtain than the Player’s Dagger

– Much more difficult to obtain than Tensa Zangetsu

– Has less AoE and worse total DPS compared to Tensa Zangetsu

C Tier Weapons

Sword Pros & Cons + Has three attacks with long range and good single-target DPS

+ The 2nd best low-rarity weapon you can save your cash for

– Tensa Zangetsu is a much better sword + Excellent cone-shaped AoE and single-target damage

+ Better than Gryphon for fighting single enemies

– Gryphon’s AoE is better for clearing mobs + Has massive AoE on its 2nd skill, which is useful for grinding

+ One of the best early-game weapons you can use

– The cooldown on its most useful skill is very long

D Tier Weapons

Sword Pros & Cons + Has two skills, which is better compared to the regular Katana

– Still has very low damage, much less than the Rare+ weapons

– Fruits are a much better option for the early game grinding – By far the weakest weapon in Lineage Piece

– Has only one ability that has very small AoE

How to Get All Swords and Masteries in Lineage Piece

Image via Gamepur

Most swords in Lineage Piece are obtainable via boss drops, NPC quests (turning in materials and fulfilling race/trait/etc. requirements), or by participating in different types of content. In the table below, you can find information on how to get every sword, as well as unlock its Mastery bonus/skill, if the sword has one.

Weapon How to Get Weapon How to Unlock Mastery • NPC located at Frostborn Island.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Lament For The Living x1 (Craft with Angela NPC)

• Grief For The Dead x1 (Craft with Angela NPC)

• Fusion Core x5 (Craft with Angela NPC)

• Soulweaver Butterfly x100 (Butterfly mutation/dungeon mob drop)

• Boss’s Soul x250 (Legend’s Arena Boss drop)

• 7,500,000 Coins

• 7,500 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Frostborn Island.

• Quest 1: Deal 3.5B DMG with Solemn Lament.

• Quest 2: Defeat 50 Butterfly mutation mobs.

• Quest 3: Defeat 15 Butterfly mutation bosses.

• Quest 4: Defeat Yi Sang 15 times (Hard / Extreme).

• Quest 5: Equip The Final Elegy [Title]. • NPC located at Legend’s Arena.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Corrupted Holy Sword x1 (Saber Alter drop)

• Dark Mana Core x3 (Saber Alter drop)

• Servant Covenant x5 (Raider drop)

• Dragon Blood x10 (Saber Alter drop)

• Grail Mud x750 (Saber’s Shadow drop)

• 20,000,000 Coins

• 2,000 Gems

• All bosses spawn in the Ryuudo Cave Dungeon. • Mastery NPC located at Legend’s Arena.

• Quest 1: Deal 2.5B DMG with Excalibur Morgan.

• Quest 2: Equip the Tyrant King title.

• Quest 3: Defeat Raider [Boss] 10 times.

• Quest 4: Defeat Corruption [Boss] 50 times.

• Quest 5: Died by dark within Ryuudo Cave 5 times.

• Quest 6: Defeat Saber Ex [Boss] (Hard / Extreme) 10 times. • Obtainable via the Banner Gacha (0.5% chance).

• Banner Gacha NPC is in Lineage Town. • Mastery NPC located at Monument Isle.

• Quest 1: Deal 2B DMG with Miyabi.

• Quest 2: Defeat Miyabi 10 times.

• Quest 3: Have the Frost Kitsune Race. • You must own Player’s Dagger.

• You must be Level 5,000+.

• You must have Monarch’s Acknowledgement (Sung Jin Woo drop).

• NPC located at Scorched Ruins.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Monarch’s Soul x1 (Shadow Monarch drop)

• Core of Shadow x2 (Shadow Monarch drop)

• Gate Fragment x10 (Sung Jin Woo drop)

• 10,000,000 Coins

• 10,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Scorched Ruins.

• Quest 1: Defeat Sung Jin Woo [Boss] 15 times.

• Quest 2: Reach Floor 50 in the Tower.

• Quest 3: Clear Cartenon Temple Dungeon 15 times.

• Quest 4: Obtain both of the Demon King Daggers.

• Quest 5: Deal 2B DMG with Player’s Dagger.

• Quest 6: Defeat the Clone of Monarch using Player’s Dagger.

• Quest 7: Clear the Sovereign Dungeon (Extreme) 20 times.

• Quest 8: Clear the Abyss Dungeon (Extreme) 20 times.

• Quest 9: Defeat the Shadow Monarch [Boss] 10 times. • NPC located at Deeproot Jungle.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Have the Demon race.

• Nichirin Blueprint x1 (Kokushibo drop)

• Broken Flute x5 (Kokushibo drop)

• Upper One Eye x6 (Kokushibo drop)

• 10,000,000 Coins

• 10,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Deeproot Jungle.

• Quest 1: Deal 2B DMG with Kokushibo.

• Quest 2: Defeat 250 of any mob during night time.

• Quest 3: Defeat 50 of any boss during night time.

• Quest 4: Defeat Kokushibo 25 times (Hard / Extreme) during night time.

• Quest 5: Equip Upper Moon One [Title]. • NPC located at Frostborn Island.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Have the Archon race.

• Puppet Core x2 (Raiden drop)

• Electro Vision x1 (Raiden drop)

• Shard of Calamity x5 (Raiden drop)

• Tear of Eternity x5 (Raiden drop)

• Celestial Steel x40 (Planet of Euthymia Dungeon drop)

• 7,500,000 Coins

• 7,500 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Frostborn Island.

• Quest 1: Obtain God of Eternity [Title].

• Quest 2: Have the Archon Race.

• Quest 3: Deal 1B DMG with Raiden Shogun.

• Quest 4: Clear Planet of Euthymia Dungeon 15 times (Hard / Extreme). • NPC located at Dawnwind Village.

• Complete Cid’s Questline to obtain Stylish Bandit Slayer.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Atomic Core x2 (Shadow drop)

• Shadow Fragment x6 (Shadow drop)

• Shadow Orb x12 (Shadow drop)

• Black Slime x100 (Cid’s Castle Dungeon drop)

• 7,500,000 Coins

• 15,000 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Frostborn Island.

• Quest 1: Deal 1.5B DMG with Shadow.

• Quest 2: Have Eminence race.

• Quest 3: Equip the Eminence in Shadow [Title].

• Quest 4: Defeat 75 bosses.

• Quest 5: Clear Cid’s Castle Dungeon 15 times (Hard / Extreme). • NPC located at Scorched Ruins.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Venom Fang x1 (Sung Jin Woo drop)

• Knight Killer x1 (Sung Jin Woo drop)

• System Core x5 (Sung Jin Woo drop)

• Sword Technique Book x1 (Obs Haki Questline)

• 1,000,000 Coins

• 7,500 Gems • Mastery NPC located at Scorched Ruins.

• Quest 1: Deal 200M DMG with Player’s Dagger.

• Quest 2: Use any Player’s Dagger skill 500 times.

• Quest 3: Defeat Sung Jin Woo 15 times. • NPC located at Legend’s Arena.

• You must meet these requirements:

• Avalon x1 (Saber drop)

• Goblet x5 (Saber drop)

• Sword Technique Book x1 (Obs Haki Questline)

• 650,000 Coins

• 3,500 Gems

• You can also buy it from Boss Exchange for x135 Boss’s Souls. • Mastery NPC located at Legend’s Arena.

• Quest 1: Deal 125M DMG with Excalibur.

• Quest 2: M1 with Excalibur 2,000 times.

• Quest 3: Defeat Saber 15 times. • NPC located at Hueco Mundo.

• You must meet these requirements:

• x1 Hollow Mask (Ichigo (Bankai) drop)

• 600,000 Coins

• 2,000 Gems

• Mastery NPC located at Hueco Mundo.

• Quest 1: Equip Substitute Shinigami [Title].

• Quest 2: Have the Shinigami or the True Shinigami race.

• Quest 3: Defeat 175 Hollows.

• Quest 4: Defeat Ichigo (Bankai) 100 times. • NPC located at Hueco Mundo.

• You must meet these requirements:

• 500,000 Coins

• 1,000 Gems • This weapon has no Mastery. • NPC located at Deeproot Jungle.

• You must meet these requirements:

• 200,000 Coins

• 500 Gems • This weapon has no Mastery. • NPC located at Deeproot Jungle.

• You must meet these requirements:

• 75,000 Coins

• 100 Gems • This weapon has no Mastery. • NPC located at Deeproot Jungle.

• You must meet these requirements:

• 30,000 Coins • This weapon has no Mastery. • NPC located at Dawnwind Village.

• You must meet these requirements:

• 2,500 Coins • This weapon has no Mastery.

Lineage Piece Weapon Tier List FAQ

Q: What is the best weapon/sword in Lineage Piece? A: The best weapon right now is the Excalibur Morgan, with Solemn Lament being just behind it in terms of DPS. Other weapons can be good, but they are still miles behind the two mentioned above.

Q: Which weapon should I get first? A: The best first weapons to get are Dual Katana and Gryphon. Both are decent early on and fairly cheap to buy.

Q: How do you get weapons in Lineage Piece? A: You can get weapons by talking to NPCs and turning in items in return for them, by completing various game modes, from banners, and as boss drops.

Q: What is the best early game sword? A: The best early-game sword is Tensa Zangetsu, matching the DPS of some Mythic weapons while being extremely cheap.

Q: Are swords better than combat styles? A: Generally, yes, swords are better than combat styles in Lineage Piece. However, which traits, accessories, race, etc., you have will have a huge impact on whether you should go with a sword or a combat build.

That wraps up our Lineage Piece weapon tier list. As future updates introduce new swords and adjust existing ones, we’ll continue revisiting our rankings to reflect the latest meta. Until then, be sure to check back for more Lineage Piece guides, including race tier lists, accessory tier lists, and more!

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