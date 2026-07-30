Lineage Piece Accessory Tier List [Solemn Lament Update]

Accessories (outfits) are one of the most important pieces of every build in Lineage Piece, providing massive stat bonuses. In this Lineage Piece accessory tier list, we’ve ranked every accessory from S Tier to C Tier based on overall usefulness and stat bonuses to help you focus on the best ones for your build. Scroll down and let’s dive in!

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Lineage Piece Accessories Tier List

Image via Gamepur

In the image above, you can see the overall tier list of all accessories in Lineage Piece. The most important stats of every accessory are Strength (affects melee/combat damage) and Weapon (affects sword/weapon damage) bonuses. Power and HP are mostly irrelevant, unless you’re very early in the progression. For the details about all the stats of every accessory and how to obtain them, check out the sections below.

S Tier – Best Accessories in Lineage Piece

Accessory Stats Pros & cons Strength: x1

Health: x1.4

Weapon: x2.6

Power: x1 + Has the highest weapon buff in Lineage Piece

+ One of the best accessories for weapon damage builds

– Doesn’t provide a Strength buff like some other items Strength: x2.55

Health: x1.45

Weapon: x1.3

Power: x1 + The best accessory for melee damage builds

+ Has better total stat buffs than Solemn’s Outfit

– Fairly difficult to obtain compared to other accessories Strength: x1

Health: x1.5

Weapon: x2.5

Power: x1 + One of the best accessories for weapon damage builds

+ Good substitute until you get Solemn’s Outfit

– Solemn’s Outfit provides slightly more DPS Strength: x2.45

Health: x1.35

Weapon: x1

Power: x1 + One of the best accessories for melee damage builds

– Has way less total stats than the Firefly’s Outfit

A Tier Accessories

Accessory Stats Pros & cons Strength: x1

Health: x1

Weapon: x2.35

Power: x1 + Very good outfit for weapon damage builds

– Can’t compare to the Solemn’s Outfit or the Alter’s Outfit

– No HP or Strength buffs unlike most other Mythic outfits Strength: x2.35

Health: x1.3

Weapon: x1

Power: x1 + Very good outfit for weapon damage builds

– Can’t compare to the Firefly’s Outfit or the Yhwach’s Outfit Strength: x1.5

Health: x1.25

Weapon: x2.3

Power: x1 + Has both weapon and strength damage buffs

+ One of the accessories with the highest total stats

+ Excellent for builds with both weapon and melee damage

– The extra stats don’t really matter much later on Strength: x1

Health: x1.15

Weapon: x2.1

Power: x1 + Decent weapon damage buff

– Most other Mythic outfits give more stats Strength: x2.35

Health: x1.3

Weapon: x1

Power: x1 + Provides a very good buff for melee builds

– Weapons are much better than swords regarding DPS Strength: x2.25

Health: x1.2

Weapon: x1.25

Power: x1 + Buffs both strength and weapon damage

+ Decent total stat buffs

– Still weaker than most other Mythic accessories Strength: x1.1

Health: x1.25

Weapon: x2.25

Power: x1 + Comparable to most other Mythic weapon outfits

– Worse than the strongest weapon-buffing outfits

B Tier Accessories

Accessory Stats Pros & cons Strength: x2.05

Health: x1.15

Weapon: x1.25

Power: x1 + Has more total stats than all the low-rarity outfits

– One of the worst Mythic accessories regarding stats

– Not even worth obtaining anymore Strength: x1.9

Health: x1.1

Weapon: x1.25

Power: x1 + Okay choice if you can’t get any of the better outfits

– The lowest stat buffs out of all Mythic accessories

– Not even worth obtaining anymore Strength: x1.1

Health: x1

Weapon: x1.8

Power: x1 + Provides very good weapon buffs for a Legendary outfit

+ By far the best low-rarity outfit in the game

– Mythic outfits are simply better Strength: x1

Health: x1.35

Weapon: x1.7

Power: x1 + Comparable stats to the Player’s Outfit

+ Decent option for weapon builds before you get a Mythic

– Mythic outfits are simply better Strength: x1.6

Health: x1

Weapon: x1

Power: x1.35 + Has decent power buffs, which is useful while leveling

+ The best low-rarity accessory for melee builds

– The other two Legendary outfits are better later on Strength: x1.5

Health: x1.1

Weapon: x1

Power: x1 + The best outfit below Legendary rarity

+ Good for builds that use combat styles while leveling

– Can’t compare to Legendary+ outfits

C Tier Accessories

Accessory Stats Pros & cons Strength: x1.35

Health: x1

Weapon: x1

Power: x1.25 + Decent strength and power bonuses for the early game

– Much lower strength buff compared to Yuji’s Collar Strength: x1

Health: x1

Weapon: x1.15

Power: x1 – By far the worst accessory in Lineage Piece

– Barely better than not equipping anything at all

How to Get All Accessories in Lineage Piece

In the table below, we’ve listed explanations on how to obtain every accessory (outfit) in Lineage Piece. Most accessories are world boss drops, and you’ll need to kill some of them dozens of times before you acquire the accessory. So, be prepared to grind a lot.

Accessory How to Get • Craft Butterfly Grave Key from the Angela NPC (Frostborn Island).

• Enter the Butterfly Grave Dungeon.

• Outfit drops from Yi Sang [Boss] inside the Butterfly Grave with 2% chance. • Buy Glamoth Planet Key from Bytes Shop and Tower Shop.

• Use the key to enter Glamoth Planet Dungeon.

• Eliminate 50 enemies to spawn Proto-Sam: Type-III.

• Eliminate 50 more enemies to spawn Firefly: Type-IV.

• Outfit drops from Proto-Sam: Type-III with 0.85% chance.

• Outfit drops from Firefly: Type-IV with 2.5% chance. • Obtain the Ryuudo Cave Key from the Saber [Boss].

• Use the Ryuudo Cave Key to enter the Ryuudo Cave Dungeon.

• Outfit drops from Saber Alter [Boss] at Ryuudo Cave with 2.5% chance. • Complete the Scatthen Key Quest located at Hueco Mundo to get the Scatthen Key.

• The key also has a very low chance to drop from Quincy (Lv. 5,000 mob).

• Use the Scatthen Key to enter the Wandenreich Dungeon.

• Outfit drops from Yhwach [Boss] at Wandenreich with 0.5% chance. • Obtain the Absolute Ether Key from the Miyabi Banner at Lineage Town (40% chance).

• Use the Absolute Ether Key to enter Absolute Dead End Dungeon.

• Outfit drops from Miyabi [Boss] at Absolute Dead End with 2% chance. • Use the Shinjuku Summoner NPC at Shinjuku Showdown to spawn Sukuna Shinjuku [Boss].

• Outfit drops from Sukuna (Shinjuku) [Boss] at Shinjuku Showdown with 1% chance. • Talk to Boss Summon at Legend’s Arena to spawn Kokushibo [Boss].

• Outfit drops from Kokushibo [Boss] at Legend’s Arena with 1% chance. • You first have to finish Cid’s questline. The Cid NPC is located at Dawnwind Village.

• Obtain the Cid’s Key as a 0.5% chance drop from Bandits (Lv.1 mob at Dawnwind Village).

• Use the Cid’s Key to enter the Cid’s Castle Dungeon.

• Outfit drops from Shadow [Boss] at Cid’s Castle with 1% chance. • Use the Shinjuku Summoner NPC at Shinjuku Showdown to spawn Gojo Shinjuku [Boss].

• Outfit drops from Gojo (Shinjuku) [Boss] at Shinjuku Showdown with 1% chance. • Talk to Boss Summon at Legend’s Arena to spawn Gilgamesh [Boss].

• Outfit drops from Gilgamesh [Boss] at Legend’s Arena with 1% chance. • Get the Cartenon Key from Sung Jinwoo [Boss] at Fossil Island with 60% chance.

• Use the Cartenon Key to enter the Cartenon Temple Dungeon.

• Outfit drops from Shadow Monarch [Boss] at Cartenon Temple with 2% chance. • Kill 50 Hollows at Hueco Mundo to enable one Aizen [Boss] spawn.

• Talk to Aizen Summoner NPC to spawn it every time.

• Outfit drops from Aizen [Boss] with 2% chance. • Outfit drops from Rimuru [Boss] at Fossil Island with 2% chance. • Outfit drops from Sung Jinwoo [Boss] at Fossil Island with 2% chance. • Talk to Boss Summon at Legend’s Arena to spawn Saber [Boss].

• Outfit drops from Saber [Boss] at Legend’s Arena with 2% chance. • Outfit drops from Gojo [Boss] at Jujutsu Highschool with 2% chance. • Outfit drops from Sukuna [Boss] at Jujutsu Highschool with 20% chance. • Talk to Boss Summon at Legend’s Arena to spawn Verdant Hero [Boss].

• Outfit drops from Verdant Hero [Boss] at Legend’s Arena with 20% chance. • Outfit drops from Shank (Lv. 400 mob in the Deeproot Jungle).

How to Change Your Accessory in Lineage Piece

Image via Gamepur

To change your accessory, open your Storage and then switch to the Accessory tab at the bottom. Here, you can see all the accessories you own and equip them to gain their stat buffs. You can also equip a different accessory skin by choosing Equip Vanity after clicking on an item in your inventory.

Lineage Piece Accessory Tier List FAQ

Q: What is the best accessory for weapon/sword builds? A: The best accessory for weapon/sword builds is Solemn’s Outfit.

Q: What is the best accessory for melee/combat builds? A: A: The best accessory for melee/combat builds is Firefly’s Outfit.

Q: How do you get accessories? A: You can get accessories mostly from bosses in the world and in dungeons.

That does it for our Lineage Piece accessory tier list. To stay up to date on the meta as new accessories are added, be sure to bookmark this post. Also, check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur for more Roblox-related content!

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