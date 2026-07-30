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Lineage Piece accessory tier list guide
Image via Gamepur
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Roblox

Lineage Piece Accessory Tier List [Solemn Lament Update]

Find our Lineage Piece accessory tier list, ranking every accessory from best to worst.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
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Published: Jul 30, 2026 04:04 pm

Accessories (outfits) are one of the most important pieces of every build in Lineage Piece, providing massive stat bonuses. In this Lineage Piece accessory tier list, we’ve ranked every accessory from S Tier to C Tier based on overall usefulness and stat bonuses to help you focus on the best ones for your build. Scroll down and let’s dive in!

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Lineage Piece Accessories Tier List

Lineage Piece accessory tier list
Image via Gamepur

In the image above, you can see the overall tier list of all accessories in Lineage Piece. The most important stats of every accessory are Strength (affects melee/combat damage) and Weapon (affects sword/weapon damage) bonuses. Power and HP are mostly irrelevant, unless you’re very early in the progression. For the details about all the stats of every accessory and how to obtain them, check out the sections below.

S Tier – Best Accessories in Lineage Piece

AccessoryStatsPros & cons
Solemn's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1
Health: x1.4
Weapon: x2.6
Power: x1		+ Has the highest weapon buff in Lineage Piece
+ One of the best accessories for weapon damage builds
Doesn’t provide a Strength buff like some other items
Fireflys Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x2.55
Health: x1.45
Weapon: x1.3
Power: x1		+ The best accessory for melee damage builds
+ Has better total stat buffs than Solemn’s Outfit
Fairly difficult to obtain compared to other accessories
Alter's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1
Health: x1.5
Weapon: x2.5
Power: x1		+ One of the best accessories for weapon damage builds
+ Good substitute until you get Solemn’s Outfit
Solemn’s Outfit provides slightly more DPS
Yhwach's outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x2.45
Health: x1.35
Weapon: x1
Power: x1		+ One of the best accessories for melee damage builds
Has way less total stats than the Firefly’s Outfit

A Tier Accessories

AccessoryStatsPros & cons
Miyabi's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1
Health: x1
Weapon: x2.35
Power: x1		+ Very good outfit for weapon damage builds
Can’t compare to the Solemn’s Outfit or the Alter’s Outfit
No HP or Strength buffs unlike most other Mythic outfits
Sukuna's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x2.35
Health: x1.3
Weapon: x1
Power: x1		+ Very good outfit for weapon damage builds
Can’t compare to the Firefly’s Outfit or the Yhwach’s Outfit
Moon Kimono accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1.5
Health: x1.25
Weapon: x2.3
Power: x1		+ Has both weapon and strength damage buffs
+ One of the accessories with the highest total stats
+ Excellent for builds with both weapon and melee damage
The extra stats don’t really matter much later on
Shadow's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1
Health: x1.15
Weapon: x2.1
Power: x1		+ Decent weapon damage buff
Most other Mythic outfits give more stats
Limitless Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x2.35
Health: x1.3
Weapon: x1
Power: x1		+ Provides a very good buff for melee builds
Weapons are much better than swords regarding DPS
Gilgamesh Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x2.25
Health: x1.2
Weapon: x1.25
Power: x1		+ Buffs both strength and weapon damage
+ Decent total stat buffs
Still weaker than most other Mythic accessories
Sung's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1.1
Health: x1.25
Weapon: x2.25
Power: x1		+ Comparable to most other Mythic weapon outfits
Worse than the strongest weapon-buffing outfits

B Tier Accessories

AccessoryStatsPros & cons
Aizen's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x2.05
Health: x1.15
Weapon: x1.25
Power: x1		+ Has more total stats than all the low-rarity outfits
One of the worst Mythic accessories regarding stats
Not even worth obtaining anymore
Rimuru's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1.9
Health: x1.1
Weapon: x1.25
Power: x1		+ Okay choice if you can’t get any of the better outfits
The lowest stat buffs out of all Mythic accessories
Not even worth obtaining anymore
Player's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1.1
Health: x1
Weapon: x1.8
Power: x1		+ Provides very good weapon buffs for a Legendary outfit
+ By far the best low-rarity outfit in the game
Mythic outfits are simply better
Saber's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1
Health: x1.35
Weapon: x1.7
Power: x1		+ Comparable stats to the Player’s Outfit
+ Decent option for weapon builds before you get a Mythic
Mythic outfits are simply better
Gojo's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1.6
Health: x1
Weapon: x1
Power: x1.35		+ Has decent power buffs, which is useful while leveling
+ The best low-rarity accessory for melee builds
The other two Legendary outfits are better later on
Yuji's Collar accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1.5
Health: x1.1
Weapon: x1
Power: x1		+ The best outfit below Legendary rarity
+ Good for builds that use combat styles while leveling
Can’t compare to Legendary+ outfits

C Tier Accessories

AccessoryStatsPros & cons
Hero's Gauntlets accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1.35
Health: x1
Weapon: x1
Power: x1.25		+ Decent strength and power bonuses for the early game
Much lower strength buff compared to Yuji’s Collar
Black Cape accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experienceStrength: x1
Health: x1
Weapon: x1.15
Power: x1		 By far the worst accessory in Lineage Piece
Barely better than not equipping anything at all

NOTE: To learn more about the meta in Lineage Piece right now, check out our Lineage Piece trait tier list, Lineage Piece fruit tier list, and Lineage Piece race tier list.

How to Get All Accessories in Lineage Piece

In the table below, we’ve listed explanations on how to obtain every accessory (outfit) in Lineage Piece. Most accessories are world boss drops, and you’ll need to kill some of them dozens of times before you acquire the accessory. So, be prepared to grind a lot.

AccessoryHow to Get
Solemn's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Craft Butterfly Grave Key from the Angela NPC (Frostborn Island).
• Enter the Butterfly Grave Dungeon.
• Outfit drops from Yi Sang [Boss] inside the Butterfly Grave with 2% chance.
Fireflys Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Buy Glamoth Planet Key from Bytes Shop and Tower Shop.
• Use the key to enter Glamoth Planet Dungeon.
• Eliminate 50 enemies to spawn Proto-Sam: Type-III.
• Eliminate 50 more enemies to spawn Firefly: Type-IV.
• Outfit drops from Proto-Sam: Type-III with 0.85% chance.
• Outfit drops from Firefly: Type-IV with 2.5% chance.
Alter's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Obtain the Ryuudo Cave Key from the Saber [Boss].
• Use the Ryuudo Cave Key to enter the Ryuudo Cave Dungeon.
• Outfit drops from Saber Alter [Boss] at Ryuudo Cave with 2.5% chance.
Yhwach's outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Complete the Scatthen Key Quest located at Hueco Mundo to get the Scatthen Key.
• The key also has a very low chance to drop from Quincy (Lv. 5,000 mob).
• Use the Scatthen Key to enter the Wandenreich Dungeon.
• Outfit drops from Yhwach [Boss] at Wandenreich with 0.5% chance.
Miyabi's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Obtain the Absolute Ether Key from the Miyabi Banner at Lineage Town (40% chance).
• Use the Absolute Ether Key to enter Absolute Dead End Dungeon.
• Outfit drops from Miyabi [Boss] at Absolute Dead End with 2% chance.
Sukuna's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Use the Shinjuku Summoner NPC at Shinjuku Showdown to spawn Sukuna Shinjuku [Boss].
• Outfit drops from Sukuna (Shinjuku) [Boss] at Shinjuku Showdown with 1% chance.
Moon Kimono accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Talk to Boss Summon at Legend’s Arena to spawn Kokushibo [Boss].
• Outfit drops from Kokushibo [Boss] at Legend’s Arena with 1% chance.
Shadow's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• You first have to finish Cid’s questline. The Cid NPC is located at Dawnwind Village.
• Obtain the Cid’s Key as a 0.5% chance drop from Bandits (Lv.1 mob at Dawnwind Village).
• Use the Cid’s Key to enter the Cid’s Castle Dungeon.
• Outfit drops from Shadow [Boss] at Cid’s Castle with 1% chance.
Limitless Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Use the Shinjuku Summoner NPC at Shinjuku Showdown to spawn Gojo Shinjuku [Boss].
• Outfit drops from Gojo (Shinjuku) [Boss] at Shinjuku Showdown with 1% chance.
Gilgamesh Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Talk to Boss Summon at Legend’s Arena to spawn Gilgamesh [Boss].
• Outfit drops from Gilgamesh [Boss] at Legend’s Arena with 1% chance.
Sung's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Get the Cartenon Key from Sung Jinwoo [Boss] at Fossil Island with 60% chance.
• Use the Cartenon Key to enter the Cartenon Temple Dungeon.
• Outfit drops from Shadow Monarch [Boss] at Cartenon Temple with 2% chance.
Aizen's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Kill 50 Hollows at Hueco Mundo to enable one Aizen [Boss] spawn.
• Talk to Aizen Summoner NPC to spawn it every time.
• Outfit drops from Aizen [Boss] with 2% chance.
Rimuru's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Outfit drops from Rimuru [Boss] at Fossil Island with 2% chance.
Player's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Outfit drops from Sung Jinwoo [Boss] at Fossil Island with 2% chance.
Saber's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Talk to Boss Summon at Legend’s Arena to spawn Saber [Boss].
• Outfit drops from Saber [Boss] at Legend’s Arena with 2% chance.
Gojo's Outfit accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Outfit drops from Gojo [Boss] at Jujutsu Highschool with 2% chance.
Yuji's Collar accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Outfit drops from Sukuna [Boss] at Jujutsu Highschool with 20% chance.
Hero's Gauntlets accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Talk to Boss Summon at Legend’s Arena to spawn Verdant Hero [Boss].
• Outfit drops from Verdant Hero [Boss] at Legend’s Arena with 20% chance.
Black Cape accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience• Outfit drops from Shank (Lv. 400 mob in the Deeproot Jungle).

How to Change Your Accessory in Lineage Piece

How to change accessory in Lineage Piece Roblox experience
Image via Gamepur

To change your accessory, open your Storage and then switch to the Accessory tab at the bottom. Here, you can see all the accessories you own and equip them to gain their stat buffs. You can also equip a different accessory skin by choosing Equip Vanity after clicking on an item in your inventory.

Lineage Piece Accessory Tier List FAQ

Q: What is the best accessory for weapon/sword builds?

A: The best accessory for weapon/sword builds is Solemn’s Outfit.


Q: What is the best accessory for melee/combat builds?

A: A: The best accessory for melee/combat builds is Firefly’s Outfit.


Q: How do you get accessories?

A: You can get accessories mostly from bosses in the world and in dungeons.

That does it for our Lineage Piece accessory tier list. To stay up to date on the meta as new accessories are added, be sure to bookmark this post. Also, check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur for more Roblox-related content!

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