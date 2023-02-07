Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars APK download link (v.2.96)

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars is a mobile strategy game developed by IGG, in which you develop your land and castle, before launching attacks on targets all over the kingdom. It is a dog-eat-dog world in this game, and it takes perseverance and strategy to come out on top. Gather resources, train troops, and then attack and defend against all comers. While it is possible to download the game for Android and iOS from several outlets, you may want to install it through APK installation instead. In this guide, we have sourced a working APK file download link for the latest version of Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars.

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars APK download link

There are several links for Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars APK files on the web, but downloading a risky link can easily turn into a security risk. That’s why we have searched for a working link for Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars, which we also tested for you. This link also contains links for previous versions of the game as well.

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars APK file (size: 902 MB, version 2.96)

What’s an APK file

The file type known as APK or Android Package Kit is used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and install mobile programs. This file type is also known as AAP or Android Application Package. AAP or APK files are used to install mobile apps on your phone or on your PC with an emulator. That means that you don’t have to use services such as Google Play Store to install them, which can help avoid regional restrictions that some apps have.

How to install an APK file on your device

Installing APK files can be done on any Android device or on a PC through an Android emulator. We recommend using emulators such as BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, launch your emulator software and then select the APK installation option it offers. Most often, you’ll be able to drag and drop the APK file directly onto the home screen of the program to begin the installation. From there, just follow the instructions on the screen to finalize the installation.

To install APK files on your Android device, locate the device’s download folder, then find the APK file in it. After that, tap the file and select the Install option. From that point on, follow the on-screen prompts on your device until the APK file is installed.