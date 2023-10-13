Lords of the Fallen: Best Starting Classes For Beginners

There are 10 classes you can choose from in Lords of the Fallen, and each one has different stats and gear that they can begin with at the start of the game. Depending on your experience with this genre, you will have a more enjoyable time if you go with a class that aligns with your knowledge and understanding.

If you’ve never played a souls-like game before or want to dive into Lords of the Fallen with a class that will be a little bit more forgiving, then there are a few options you can choose over others. Here are the best starting classes that beginners should use in Lords of the Fallen.

Hallowed Knight

The Hallowed Knight is the easiest and one of the best starting classes that a beginner can go with in Lords of the Fallen. It has a big stack of health and stamina, while also coming with many defensive stats. Although the Knight’s main hand, Hallowed Knight Sword, doesn’t do as much damage as some of the other classes, they make up for it with high defensive capabilities, so you are able to absorb more attacks. The Knight comes with a starting off-hand Hallowed Knight Shield that gives the most physical block protection out of all the classes, which will be quite handy in the early areas.

Base stats – Strength 12, Agility 8, Endurance 15, Vitality 11, Radiance 9, Inferno 8
Health – 313
Stamina – 423

– Strength 12, Agility 8, Endurance 15, Vitality 11, Radiance 9, Inferno 8 Health – 313

– 313 Stamina – 423

Partisan

If you’re looking for a mix of ranged and close combat, then the Partisan is a good choice. While this class is on the lower end of the amount of damage it can deal, it’s balanced out by having a shield for protection and higher defensive stats. The Partisan comes with a crossbow that will allow you to take on enemies at range, but you’ll want to keep an eye on your ammo to make sure your bag is full of arrows.

Base stats – Strength 13, Agility 12, Endurance 12, Vitality 12, Radiance 8, Inferno 8
Health – 333
Stamina – 370

– Strength 13, Agility 12, Endurance 12, Vitality 12, Radiance 8, Inferno 8 Health – 333

– 333 Stamina – 370

Mournstead Infantry

The Mournstead Infantry class likes to keep their enemies at a distance. Their spear does a decent amount of damage while also being extended, which allows you to hit enemies from a bit of range. They also have a javelin throw, which can hit enemies from further away. This class has a shield to protect them from blocks, but it doesn’t provide as much physical protection as the Knight or Partisan.

Base stats – Strength 12, Agility 14, Endurance 12, Vitality 11, Radiance 8, Inferno 8
Health – 313
Stamina – 370

– Strength 12, Agility 14, Endurance 12, Vitality 11, Radiance 8, Inferno 8 Health – 313

– 313 Stamina – 370

Blackfeather Ranger

If you want to focus on a class with range capabilities, then the Blackfeather Ranger will tick that box. You’ll start off by firing arrows at your target from a distance, and if they are still alive and make it to you, then you can switch across to your axe to finish them off. The Blackfeather Ranger starts with a shield, but from the beginner classes, it provides the least amount of physical protection.

Base stats – Strength 11, Agility 13, Endurance 11, Vitality 10, Radiance 8, Inferno 8
Health – 292
Stamina – 353

– Strength 11, Agility 13, Endurance 11, Vitality 10, Radiance 8, Inferno 8 Health – 292

– 292 Stamina – 353

Udirangr Warwolf

The Udirangr Warwolf is all about dishing out damage. You will be doing a lot of rolling with this class because the hulking character wields their weapon with both hands. If you’re good with timing dodge rolls in games, then this might be the class for you. Enemies are going to die a lot quicker as Warwolf Sword does the most amount of damage from the class selection on offer. The weapon also scales better compared to some of the others once you start upgrading it. The Udirangr Warwolf lacks a lot of defensive stats, though, which makes them a bit of a glass cannon.

Base stats – Strength 16, Agility 10, Endurance 13, Vitality 10, Radiance 8, Inferno 8
Health – 292
Stamina – 388

– Strength 16, Agility 10, Endurance 13, Vitality 10, Radiance 8, Inferno 8 Health – 292

– 292 Stamina – 388

Classes to Avoid for Beginners in Lords of the Fallen

There are some classes you should flat-out avoid if you’re a beginner to Lords of the Fallen or the Souls-like genre. The Pyric Cultist, Condemned, and Exiled Stalker are classes that you should definitely stay away from because they are for more advanced players. The Condemned, for example, is the worst class out of all of them and doesn’t really have anything beneficial. They start with a broken bucket as their weapon, and the character is there just as a bit of a joke class to boast about as you go through the game.