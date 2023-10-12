Lords of the Fallen: PC Requirements

Lords of the Fallen is a huge game that throws players into a world that’s long since been forgotten by its inhabitants, plagued by all sorts of evil creatures in need of slaying. Players take on the role of a character that’s been tasked with cleansing the land, and there’s a lot of it for them to explore.

In addition to the world they can see from the start, there’s a dark sort of underworld that’s set alongside the overworld. Players can interact with it and use it to help them defeat the insane bosses. But all of this takes a lot of power to render on a PC.

What Are the Recommended PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen

Screenshot via CI Games’ YouTube channel

We’ve listed the recommended PC requirements for Lords of the Fallen below. The following settings and components are those that developer Hexworks recommends players use to run the game. The title will look its best on these settings, but everything can be pushed to look and run a little better with higher quality components that offer some more juice.

OS : Windows 10 64bit

: Windows 10 64bit Processor : intel i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: intel i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : 8GBs VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700

: 8GBs VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 45 GB available space

: 45 GB available space Additional Details: 1080p High Quality Settings | SSD Required

What Are the Minimum PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen

Image via Hexworks

The minimum PC requirements for Lords of the Fallen are as shown below. These are the components and capabilities a PC has to have to run Lords of the Fallen at all, though builds with slightly less powerful components may still be able to run it on lower settings. We wouldn’t recommend trying to play it on anything that’s less powerful, though.

OS : Windows 10 64bit

: Windows 10 64bit Processor : intel i5 8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: intel i5 8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics : 6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX-1060 | AMD Radeon RX 590

: 6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX-1060 | AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 45 GB available space

: 45 GB available space Additional Details: 720p Low Quality Settings | SSD (Preferred) | HDD (Supported)

The additional notes here explain that on these settings and with these components, players can expect to see 720p low quality graphics. It should also really have an SSD instead of a HDD, but a HDD will still cope running the game. It just won’t be as good as running it on an SSD.

For those hoping to pick the game up on a console, there are no minimum or recommended requirements. This is because consoles have set components that developers must get a game working on. The only real downside of the game’s release for consoles is that it won’t appear on Game Pass day 1.