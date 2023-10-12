Lords of the Fallen: PC Requirements
Lords of the Fallen is a beautiful game, but that beauty comes at a cost, it takes a fair amount of power to bring its two worlds to life.
Lords of the Fallen is a huge game that throws players into a world that’s long since been forgotten by its inhabitants, plagued by all sorts of evil creatures in need of slaying. Players take on the role of a character that’s been tasked with cleansing the land, and there’s a lot of it for them to explore.
In addition to the world they can see from the start, there’s a dark sort of underworld that’s set alongside the overworld. Players can interact with it and use it to help them defeat the insane bosses. But all of this takes a lot of power to render on a PC.
What Are the Recommended PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen
We’ve listed the recommended PC requirements for Lords of the Fallen below. The following settings and components are those that developer Hexworks recommends players use to run the game. The title will look its best on these settings, but everything can be pushed to look and run a little better with higher quality components that offer some more juice.
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: intel i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: 8GBs VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Additional Details: 1080p High Quality Settings | SSD Required
What Are the Minimum PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen
The minimum PC requirements for Lords of the Fallen are as shown below. These are the components and capabilities a PC has to have to run Lords of the Fallen at all, though builds with slightly less powerful components may still be able to run it on lower settings. We wouldn’t recommend trying to play it on anything that’s less powerful, though.
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: intel i5 8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: 6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX-1060 | AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Additional Details: 720p Low Quality Settings | SSD (Preferred) | HDD (Supported)
The additional notes here explain that on these settings and with these components, players can expect to see 720p low quality graphics. It should also really have an SSD instead of a HDD, but a HDD will still cope running the game. It just won’t be as good as running it on an SSD.
For those hoping to pick the game up on a console, there are no minimum or recommended requirements. This is because consoles have set components that developers must get a game working on. The only real downside of the game’s release for consoles is that it won’t appear on Game Pass day 1.