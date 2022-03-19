Lost Ark: Chaos Gate guide

Chaos Gates in Lost Ark are daily dungeons and events you can participate in to receive some loot. Some of the important loot here is Rift Pieces and Secret Maps, which help you get protection materials and other great objects that you can sell for gold on the market. It’s important to do these Chaos Gates everyday relative to your item level.

There are three Chaos Gates available based on what your current item level is: one for Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The location of a Chaos Gate can be found by looking for swirling icons on the map. Additionally, you can head to the calendar and look up the times for Chaos Gates, which will also lead you to the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chaos Gates presents you with a series of fights after teleporting you into a themed dungeon. These fights unite you and other players in the Chaos Gate, pitting you against tons of bosses which you can easily dispatch with a group.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you beat the final boss, you will receive some rewards: Rift Pieces and a Secret Map. Secret Maps lead you towards secret dungeons that can be found somewhere in any location (if you open the map, it will give you a hint at where it’s located.) These dungeons are easy and give you some important protection materials. Meanwhile, Rift Pieces allow you to buy these Secret Maps.

At the end of every Chaos Gate, there will also be an auction for a legendary rarity Secret Map. You can get the map if you’re high on gold, but otherwise, it’s best to buy these maps with Rift Pieces.