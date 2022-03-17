Lost Ark Daily Checklist – What to do daily in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has tons of daily activities for you to do, and it’s important to do all of them when possible to maximize the amount of growth you can achieve for your character. Doing these dailies will give you important materials to help hone your gear or unlock important collectibles which will power up your characters.

It’s okay if you can’t do all of these dailies every day, but if you are serious about progressing, try and do the following in Lost Ark. Note: most of these activities assume that you are level 50 and have unlocked all of these features already. Here is what you should do daily in Lost Ark:

Chaos Dungeons

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chaos Dungeons are important dungeons in Lost Ark that require you to fight waves of enemies in three different zones. Killing these enemies will drop a substantial amount of honing materials which you can use to advance your gear to higher item levels. You can also get gear, Ability Stones, and tickets for the Cube and Boss Rush.

Most players will enter a Chaos Dungeon twice a day. However, if you do the Chaos Dungeon more than twice, you’ll instead earn a special currency known as Shards of Purification. These can be used to buy more honing materials.

Guardian Raids

Screenshot by Gamepur

Guardian Raids are boss fights in Lost Ark that pits you and up to three other party members against a difficult boss. These bosses are gated by Item Level, so you have to be at a certain level to fight some of these bosses. These raids can drop Ability Stones and important honing materials. You can do these raids twice a day for rewards.

Una’s Tasks

Una’s Tasks are daily quests you can do. These quests are important, as you can earn some honing materials (leapstones in particular), work towards greater rewards through the Reputation system, and earn some Silver and Ability Stones. You can also get a special currency known as Una’s Tokens which you can exchange for Gold. You can take up to three quests a day, or four if you have Una’s Tasks [Daily] +1 (Instant Use) coupon.

Chaos Gates

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chaos Gates are mini-dungeons featuring numerous boss fights that drop Rift Shards and Secret Maps. It’s important to do Chaos Gates so you can obtain Secret Maps and receive some Honing Protection Materials.

Chaos Gates are scheduled dungeons, meaning they have set times on when they appear. You can check which Chaos Gate is appropriate for your item level as well as what time it will appear through the in-game calendar system.

Adventure Islands

Screenshot by Gamepur

Adventure Islands are scheduled locations that appear at only certain times. These islands are usually accompanied by a co-op quest. At the completion of these quests, you’ll get rewards that vary from Pirate Coins, Silver, and Island Tokens.

It’s a good idea to do at least one Adventure Island a day. Getting Island Tokens will get you good rewards, and you’ll need Sailing Coins and Pirate Coins to buy more honing materials.

Event-Specific Dailies

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Ark will occasionally hold a special event with a daily activity for you to do as well. As of this writing, the Arkesia Grand Prix is a daily race you can do daily to earn special event currency. This currency can be used to buy many important and lavish rewards. If there’s a special event going on, don’t forget to participate in it every day!

Honorable Mention: Buy out all your shops

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is more of a weekly activity, but depending on how invested you are in the game, there are numerous shops that are important to hit up every week. For instance, if you are in a guild, you will receive a currency known as Bloodstones which you can use to buy Honing Materials in a Guild Shop. This merchant is located next to the PvP area on every major island.

You can also visit a shop on the Open Seas, which is located at every major dock. These shops all refresh every week. Be sure to buy them out so you can get honing materials and advance your gear at a faster rate.