Lost Ark: Event Guardian Raid Day 1 Guide: Frostblade Infiltrator

Lost Ark is featuring a new combat event featuring Guardian Raids, and the first day pits you against three ferocious bosses. This mighty fight will end once you defeat all three bosses, and reward you with some special event currency to buy special honing materials. These bosses are Vertus, Frost Helgaia, and Nacrasena.

First, head to the event site, which should be located near the original Guardian Raid location. There will be double icons indicating the location of the event on your map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter the event, you’ll enter a snowy battlefield where you’ll have to find either Vertus or Frost Helgaia. Use a beacon to find them easier. Once you initiate a battle between one of the two bosses, the boss Nacrasena should appear alongside the bosses.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you fight the bosses, they will often disappear once you reach certain thresholds. The trick to this fight is to focus Nacrasena. Once you stagger Nacrasena, you have to aim for and break its tail. Once you do, you’ll gain tons of important buffs that will help you clear the fight much quicker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Nacrasena disappears, you have to focus on the other two bosses. Cycle between damaging the other two bosses while looking for and gaining buffs from Nacrasena. Once you clear the boss, you’ll gain a chest that contains some Winter Illusion Tokens. These tokens can be spent at the event shop for honing materials.