LotR: Return to Moria Multiplayer Game Tips & Tricks

Gathering friends to explore the depths of Moria is a great way to expand the possibilities found in LotR: Return to Moria. Having the best strategy will make or break a multiplayer game.

LotR: Return to Moria has a multiplayer function allowing players to join a pre-existing or new world. Here, they can collaborate while exploring the vast areas of Moria and fighting against the orc camps scattered throughout the map. Whether it be supplies hunting, building camp, exchanging blows with orcs, or discovering the truth behind who is blocking the entrances into Moria, there is something for every member of the party to do.

Related: How to Find & Use Hero’s Tokens in LotR: Return to Moria

Can Inventory Items Transfer to Other Worlds in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot by Gamepur

An existing character can be used in multiple worlds in LotR: Return to Moria, making it possible for inventory items to transfer from one world to the next. Players can bring over items they would want for the multiplayer game from their personal playthroughs. If they want to keep all the items from their world separate, gamers need to empty their inventory out before using the character in a different world or creating a new dwarf character.

Having specific items from a more advanced playthrough at the start of a new world can speed up the process of setting up the new campsite. This allows party members to build and expand more advanced camps earlier in the game. When that first orc siege will become that much easier if players have stronger weapons from the start; however, if it is a challenge players want, make sure all inventories are empty.

Splitting up the Party in LotR: Return to Moria

Image via Epic Games

Divide and conquer is a great way to cover all bases since there is so much to do in LotR: Return to Moria. The more players there are in a game, the more jobs can be covered at the same time. The party can split between exploring the mines, being on orc duty, or building more campsites and taking back control of Moria.

Exploring Moria alone while protecting its home base can be a little daunting. And with orcs often sieging players’ camps and destroying items that have been built, running back and forth will take up a lot of a player’s time. Having some members stay behind, building up the camp, and keeping orcs at bay while others explore will save time on the back-and-forth travel. Teams can switch up who explores and who protects and builds camp as health goes down and hunger and other ailments rise.

Working with friends to bring Moria back to its former glory is a rewarding experience that can be done repeatedly. It just takes strong group coordination and maybe a little bit of gamer chaos to keep everyone on their toes.