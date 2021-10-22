Madden 22: How to complete Most Feared Team 2 Champion and Hero Sets

Madden NFL 22 is in the thick of celebrating the Halloween season with its Most Feared promo. On October 22, EA Sports dropped the second team into the game, which features all-new Sets for players to complete in their quest to pick up some of the most fearsome cards in the game. This time, you can complete Hero and Champion Sets that give out 90 and 93 OVR players. Let’s look at what you need to do to complete the Sets.

How to complete Most Feared Team 2 Champion Sets

As with Team 1, there are four different Champion Set players in this batch. However, this time they’ve been upgraded to 93 OVR. The player set is made up of Baltimore Ravens MLB Ray Lewis, Minnesota Vikings WR Randy Moss, New York Giants ROLB Lawrence Taylor, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski.

To complete each of these sets, you need to submit four 90 OVR Most Feared players. For doing so, you’ll unlock the Champion player, his Power Up item, and your choice of four 90 OVR Most Feared NCAT Heroes.

How to complete 90 OVR Most Feared Hero Sets

For two 87 OVR Most Feared Elite and three 85 OVR Most Feared Elite players, you can unlock one of the new Hero Sets. Not only do you get the player, but you’ll grab his Power Up item as well. Here is a list of all the Heroes available:

LE Brandon Graham

RE Trey Flowers

LOLB Joey Bosa

WR Calvin Ridley

SS Eric Rowe

LG Joel Bitonio

CB Marshon Lattimore

WR Brandin Cooks

Don’t forget that you can also use the same Exchange Sets we saw with Team 1. These give you lower OVR Most Feared players that you can use in the higher OVR sets. Plus, there are a few Objectives you can still complete in The Yard to unlock even more players.