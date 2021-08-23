Madden 22: How to relocate a team in Franchise Mode
We’re moving out.
32 teams are currently in the NFL, and that means that many places across the U.S. can’t say that they have a team of their own. In Madden 22, though, you can move any active NFL team to a different location. Sure, the locations that you can move a team to are limited, and we’ll get to that in a minute. But, how exactly can you relocate a team in Franchise mode? Let’s go over what you need to do.
First, start up a Franchise mode. Instead of choosing a head coach or player as the role, you will want to choose the owner role. Next, head into your team and look for the Manage Team tab at the Franchise home screen. From there, select Stadium. Ideally, you will want to do this either in the preseason, or at the very beginning of the regular season.
Now, here’s a big caveat with this relocation. In order to move a team, you will most likely need to set Relocation Settings, which can be found in the League Settings, to Everyone (Can Relocate) or Users Only.
If you don’t, only teams that have Stadium Rating less than 20 can relocate. Stadium Ratings are dependent on the number of factors, including the age of state of the facility.
This was much easier to get around in prior Madden games, thanks to the fact that several teams, including the now-former San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders, and St. Louis Rams, played in run-down stadiums. But since most teams do now play in fairly adequate stadiums, this setting will need to be changed.
Let’s go back to the Stadium section. Select Relocate, and then the game will prompt as to when you can choose a new city. If you begin this process at Week 1, expect to choose a new city at around Week 5.
You will then be able to choose your new city. The options are as follows:
London
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Bulldogs, Monarchs, Black Knights
Oakland
- Market Size: Larger
- Personality: Front Runner
- Team Name choices: No re-brand options
Mexico City
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Team Name choices: Diablos, Golden Eagles
Toronto
- Market Size: Large
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Huskies, Mounties, Thunderbirds
San Antonio
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Dreadnoughts. Express
Orlando
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
- Team Name choices: Orbits, Sentinels, Wizards
Salt Lake City
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Elks, Flyers, Pioneers
Brooklyn
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Team Name choices: Beats, Bulls, Barons
Memphis
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: Hounds, Egyptians, Steamers
Chicago
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Team Name choices: Tigers, Blues, Cougars
Sacramento
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: Condors, Miners, Redwoods
Columbus
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
- Team Name choices: Aviators, Caps, Explorers
Portland
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Hardcore
- Team Name choices: River Hogs. Snowhawks, Lumberjacks
Austin
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
- Team Name choices: Bats, Armadillos, Desperados
Dublin
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: Celtic Tigers, Antlers, Shamrocks
Houston
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Oilers, Gunners, Voyagers
Oklahoma City
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Lancers, Nighthawks, Bisons
St. Louis
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: No re-brand options
San Diego
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: Crusaders. Red Dragons, Aftershocks
Keep in mind that once you a pick a city, you won’t be able to move into that location until the following year.