Madden 22: How to relocate a team in Franchise Mode

32 teams are currently in the NFL, and that means that many places across the U.S. can’t say that they have a team of their own. In Madden 22, though, you can move any active NFL team to a different location. Sure, the locations that you can move a team to are limited, and we’ll get to that in a minute. But, how exactly can you relocate a team in Franchise mode? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First, start up a Franchise mode. Instead of choosing a head coach or player as the role, you will want to choose the owner role. Next, head into your team and look for the Manage Team tab at the Franchise home screen. From there, select Stadium. Ideally, you will want to do this either in the preseason, or at the very beginning of the regular season.

Now, here’s a big caveat with this relocation. In order to move a team, you will most likely need to set Relocation Settings, which can be found in the League Settings, to Everyone (Can Relocate) or Users Only.

Screenshot from Gamepur

If you don’t, only teams that have Stadium Rating less than 20 can relocate. Stadium Ratings are dependent on the number of factors, including the age of state of the facility.

This was much easier to get around in prior Madden games, thanks to the fact that several teams, including the now-former San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders, and St. Louis Rams, played in run-down stadiums. But since most teams do now play in fairly adequate stadiums, this setting will need to be changed.

Let’s go back to the Stadium section. Select Relocate, and then the game will prompt as to when you can choose a new city. If you begin this process at Week 1, expect to choose a new city at around Week 5.

You will then be able to choose your new city. The options are as follows:

London

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Bulldogs, Monarchs, Black Knights

Oakland

Market Size: Larger

Larger Personality: Front Runner

Front Runner Team Name choices: No re-brand options

Mexico City

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Hardcore

Hardcore Team Name choices: Diablos, Golden Eagles

Toronto

Market Size: Large

Large Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Huskies, Mounties, Thunderbirds

San Antonio

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Dreadnoughts. Express

Orlando

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Front Runner

Front Runner Team Name choices: Orbits, Sentinels, Wizards

Salt Lake City

Market Size: Small

Small Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Elks, Flyers, Pioneers

Brooklyn

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Hardcore

Hardcore Team Name choices: Beats, Bulls, Barons

Memphis

Market Size: Small

Small Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: Hounds, Egyptians, Steamers

Chicago

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Hardcore

Hardcore Team Name choices: Tigers, Blues, Cougars

Sacramento

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: Condors, Miners, Redwoods

Columbus

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Front Runner

Front Runner Team Name choices: Aviators, Caps, Explorers

Portland

Market Size: Small

Small Personality: Hardcore

Hardcore Team Name choices: River Hogs. Snowhawks, Lumberjacks

Austin

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Front Runner

Front Runner Team Name choices: Bats, Armadillos, Desperados

Dublin

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: Celtic Tigers, Antlers, Shamrocks

Houston

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Oilers, Gunners, Voyagers

Oklahoma City

Market Size: Small

Small Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Lancers, Nighthawks, Bisons

St. Louis

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: No re-brand options

San Diego

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: Crusaders. Red Dragons, Aftershocks

Keep in mind that once you a pick a city, you won’t be able to move into that location until the following year.