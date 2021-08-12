Madden 22 Superstar X-Factors: Full list, descriptions, and more

Get ready to activate an X-Factor.

To not much surprise, Superstar X-Factors are coming back for Madden 22. Superstar X-Factors are typically reserved for the best in the NFL. Certain players will be given these X-Factors, which are essentially in-game boosts. These boosts have a zone (the description), a trigger (what will activate the boost), and a knockout (what will shut off the boost).

So, what are the Superstar X-Factors in Madden 22? Let’s go over the full list, starting with the offense:

Offense

Ankle Breaker

  • Zone: Increased fakeout rates on skill moves following the catch.
  • Trigger: Three 10+ yard receptions
  • Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

Bazooka

  • Zone: Max throwing distance increased (83 yards total) when in the zone
  • Trigger: One completed pass of 30+ yards in air
  • Knockout: One sack

Blitz Radar

  • Zone: Highlights extra blitzers.
  • Trigger: Three scrambles of 10+ yards
  • Knockout: Two sacks

Double Me

  • Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.
  • Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air
  • Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

First One Free

  • Zone: High fake-out rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle
  • Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards
  • Knockout: Tackle for loss

Freight Train

  • Zone: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt.
  • Trigger: Three rushes for 10+ yards
  • Knockout: One tackle for loss

Max Security

  • Zone: High success rate on possession catches.
  • Trigger: Four consecutive receptions
  • Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

Pro Reads

  • Zone: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure.
  • Trigger: Three consecutive completions of 5+ yards
  • Knockout: One sack

RAC’em Up

  • Zone: Wins RAC catches versus single coverage.
  • Trigger: Three receptions of 20+ Yards
  • Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

Satellite

  • Zone: Wins RAC & possession catches vs. single coverage.
  • Trigger: Make three 10+ yard receptions
  • Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

Truzz

  • Zone: Can’t fumble when in the zone.
  • Trigger: Five 1+ yard runs
  • Knockout: One tackle for loss

Wrecking Ball

  • Zone: High success rate on next three trucks or stiff-arms.
  • Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards
  • Knockout: Tackle for loss

YAC’em Up

  • Zone: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle.
  • Trigger: Three 20+ yard receptions
  • Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

And for the defense:

Defense

Avalanche

  • Zone: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles
  • Trigger: Three hit-stick tackles
  • Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Blitz

  • Zone: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.
  • Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
  • Knockout: One down played

Bottleneck

  • Zone: Dominantly win man press attempts
  • Trigger: Two forced incompletions
  • Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Fearmonger

  • Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.
  • Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
  • Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

Momentum Shift

  • Zone: On-field opponents have Zone progress wiped.
  • Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
  • Knockout: One down played

Reinforcement

  • Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
  • Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions
  • Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

Relentless

  • Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
  • Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions
  • Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

Run Stuffer

  • Zone: Block shedding becomes more effective versus run plays
  • Trigger: Two tackles for loss
  • Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Shutdown

  • Zone: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches
  • Trigger: Two forced incompletions
  • Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Unstoppable Force

  • Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
  • Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
  • Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

Zone Hawk

  • Zone: More interceptions in zone coverage
  • Trigger: Two forced incompletions
  • Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

All descriptions are from EA Sports.

