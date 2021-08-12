Madden 22 Superstar X-Factors: Full list, descriptions, and more
Get ready to activate an X-Factor.
To not much surprise, Superstar X-Factors are coming back for Madden 22. Superstar X-Factors are typically reserved for the best in the NFL. Certain players will be given these X-Factors, which are essentially in-game boosts. These boosts have a zone (the description), a trigger (what will activate the boost), and a knockout (what will shut off the boost).
So, what are the Superstar X-Factors in Madden 22? Let’s go over the full list, starting with the offense:
Offense
Ankle Breaker
- Zone: Increased fakeout rates on skill moves following the catch.
- Trigger: Three 10+ yard receptions
- Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
Bazooka
- Zone: Max throwing distance increased (83 yards total) when in the zone
- Trigger: One completed pass of 30+ yards in air
- Knockout: One sack
Blitz Radar
- Zone: Highlights extra blitzers.
- Trigger: Three scrambles of 10+ yards
- Knockout: Two sacks
Double Me
- Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.
- Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air
- Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
First One Free
- Zone: High fake-out rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle
- Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards
- Knockout: Tackle for loss
Freight Train
- Zone: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt.
- Trigger: Three rushes for 10+ yards
- Knockout: One tackle for loss
Max Security
- Zone: High success rate on possession catches.
- Trigger: Four consecutive receptions
- Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
Pro Reads
- Zone: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure.
- Trigger: Three consecutive completions of 5+ yards
- Knockout: One sack
RAC’em Up
- Zone: Wins RAC catches versus single coverage.
- Trigger: Three receptions of 20+ Yards
- Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
Satellite
- Zone: Wins RAC & possession catches vs. single coverage.
- Trigger: Make three 10+ yard receptions
- Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
Truzz
- Zone: Can’t fumble when in the zone.
- Trigger: Five 1+ yard runs
- Knockout: One tackle for loss
Wrecking Ball
- Zone: High success rate on next three trucks or stiff-arms.
- Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards
- Knockout: Tackle for loss
YAC’em Up
- Zone: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle.
- Trigger: Three 20+ yard receptions
- Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
And for the defense:
Defense
Avalanche
- Zone: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles
- Trigger: Three hit-stick tackles
- Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
Blitz
- Zone: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.
- Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
- Knockout: One down played
Bottleneck
- Zone: Dominantly win man press attempts
- Trigger: Two forced incompletions
- Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
Fearmonger
- Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.
- Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
- Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed
Momentum Shift
- Zone: On-field opponents have Zone progress wiped.
- Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
- Knockout: One down played
Reinforcement
- Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
- Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions
- Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed
Relentless
- Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
- Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions
- Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed
Run Stuffer
- Zone: Block shedding becomes more effective versus run plays
- Trigger: Two tackles for loss
- Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
Shutdown
- Zone: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches
- Trigger: Two forced incompletions
- Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
Unstoppable Force
- Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
- Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
- Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed
Zone Hawk
- Zone: More interceptions in zone coverage
- Trigger: Two forced incompletions
- Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
All descriptions are from EA Sports.