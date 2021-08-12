Madden 22 Superstar X-Factors: Full list, descriptions, and more

To not much surprise, Superstar X-Factors are coming back for Madden 22. Superstar X-Factors are typically reserved for the best in the NFL. Certain players will be given these X-Factors, which are essentially in-game boosts. These boosts have a zone (the description), a trigger (what will activate the boost), and a knockout (what will shut off the boost).

So, what are the Superstar X-Factors in Madden 22? Let’s go over the full list, starting with the offense:

Offense

Ankle Breaker

Zone: Increased fakeout rates on skill moves following the catch.

Increased fakeout rates on skill moves following the catch. Trigger: Three 10+ yard receptions

Three 10+ yard receptions Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

Bazooka

Zone: Max throwing distance increased (83 yards total) when in the zone

Max throwing distance increased (83 yards total) when in the zone Trigger: One completed pass of 30+ yards in air

One completed pass of 30+ yards in air Knockout: One sack

Blitz Radar

Zone: Highlights extra blitzers.

Highlights extra blitzers. Trigger: Three scrambles of 10+ yards

Three scrambles of 10+ yards Knockout: Two sacks

Double Me

Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.

Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage. Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air

Two receptions of 20+ yards in air Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

First One Free

Zone: High fake-out rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle

High fake-out rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards

Three rushes of 10+ yards Knockout: Tackle for loss

Freight Train

Zone: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt.

Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt. Trigger: Three rushes for 10+ yards

Three rushes for 10+ yards Knockout: One tackle for loss

Max Security

Zone: High success rate on possession catches.

High success rate on possession catches. Trigger: Four consecutive receptions

Four consecutive receptions Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

Pro Reads

Zone: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure.

Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure. Trigger: Three consecutive completions of 5+ yards

Three consecutive completions of 5+ yards Knockout: One sack

RAC’em Up

Zone: Wins RAC catches versus single coverage.

Wins RAC catches versus single coverage. Trigger: Three receptions of 20+ Yards

Three receptions of 20+ Yards Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

Satellite

Zone: Wins RAC & possession catches vs. single coverage.

Wins RAC & possession catches vs. single coverage. Trigger: Make three 10+ yard receptions

Make three 10+ yard receptions Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

Truzz

Zone: Can’t fumble when in the zone.

Can’t fumble when in the zone. Trigger: Five 1+ yard runs

Five 1+ yard runs Knockout: One tackle for loss

Wrecking Ball

Zone: High success rate on next three trucks or stiff-arms.

High success rate on next three trucks or stiff-arms. Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards

Three rushes of 10+ yards Knockout: Tackle for loss

YAC’em Up

Zone: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle.

Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle. Trigger: Three 20+ yard receptions

Three 20+ yard receptions Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

And for the defense:

Defense

Avalanche

Zone: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles

Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles Trigger: Three hit-stick tackles

Three hit-stick tackles Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Blitz

Zone: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.

On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped. Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Two defensive line sacks Knockout: One down played

Bottleneck

Zone: Dominantly win man press attempts

Dominantly win man press attempts Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Two forced incompletions Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Fearmonger

Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.

Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker. Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Two defensive line sacks Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

Momentum Shift

Zone: On-field opponents have Zone progress wiped.

On-field opponents have Zone progress wiped. Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Two defensive line sacks Knockout: One down played

Reinforcement

Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches

Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions

Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

Run Stuffer

Zone: Block shedding becomes more effective versus run plays

Block shedding becomes more effective versus run plays Trigger: Two tackles for loss

Two tackles for loss Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Shutdown

Zone: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches

Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Two forced incompletions Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

Unstoppable Force

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Two defensive line sacks Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

Zone Hawk

Zone: More interceptions in zone coverage

More interceptions in zone coverage Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Two forced incompletions Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

All descriptions are from EA Sports.