Madden 22 Ultimate Season: 1st Quarter – All level rewards, season objectives, and more

Madden 22 will launch in full on August 20, so it’s time to start prepping for the start of the new year. Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) players will also need to gear up for new changes, as MUT levels are no longer static once hitting Level 50. This year, MUT levels will reset after the end of each Ultimate Season. Ultimate Seasons are period of times in which players can accrue XP and gain rewards, and once the old one ends, a new one begins and you will need to grind all over again.

The first Ultimate Season, aptly entitled the Ultimate Season: 1st Quarter, is underway, and with it, a slew of new rewards. Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus objectives and how to level up.

Leveling up in MUT will be the key this year. Madden players can rank up in a variety of ways, including completing new Daily and Weekly Objectives.

There are 50 levels this season, so let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:

Level Reward 2 50 Training 3 10,000 Coins 4 1 70+ OVR Gold or better player 5 1 Season Champion Fantasy Pack, 1 Season Collectible 6 50 Training 7 1 Common Strategy Item 8 1 62-81 OVR Power Up Pass 9 1 70+ OVR Gold or better player 10 1 86 OVR Rookie Premier Fantasy Pack (Not tradeable) 11 1 Common Strategy Item 12 10,000 Coins 13 1 Gold Team Fantasy Pack 14 50 Training 15 1 Season Collectible 16 1 Uncommon Strategy Item 17 1 Pro Fantasy Pack 18 10,000 Coins 19 1 62-81 OVR Power Up Pass 20 1 Elite Pack 21 100 Training 22 1 70+ OVR Gold or better player 23 1 Common Strategy Item 24 10,000 Coins 25 1 Season Collectible 26 1 Gold Team Fantasy Pack 27 1 Uncommon Strategy Item 28 1 82-84 OVR Power Up Pass 29 10,000 Coins 30 1 Rare Strategy Item 31 100 Training 32 1 Gridiron Pack 33 10,000 Coins 34 1 Common Strategy Item 35 1 Season Collectible 36 1 Pro Fantasy Pack 37 1 82-84 OVR Power Up Pass 38 10,000 Coins 39 1 Gridiron Pack 40 89 OVR Ultimate Season Linval Joseph (Not tradeable) 41 10,000 Coins 42 1 Uncommon Strategy Item 43 1 70+ OVR Gold or better player 44 1 85-86 OVR Power Up Pass 45 1 Season Collectible 46 1 Common Strategy Item 47 1 Gridiron Pack 48 1 87-88 OVR Power Up Pass 49 10,000 Coins 50 91 OVR Ultimate Season George Kittle (Not tradeable)

A couple of things to consider here for the 1st Quarter. If you hit Level 50, you will receive a 91 OVR George Kittle, an 89 OVR defensive tackle, and a special Season Champion Fantasy Pack at Level 5. MUT players can choose one of two players, linebacker Junior Seau or wide receiver Devin Hester. Both are low 80+ OVR MUT cards, but both can be powered up. You will need special Season Collectibles, which can be acquired through leveling up, in order to boost the ratings of these cards.

Leveling up is going to be a grind. However, EA Sports has added a number of cumulative season objectives to make it a bit easier to acquire XP and unlock new levels.

Let’s take a look at the seasonal objectives:

Earn 175 Stars in The Campaign (15,000 XP and 500 Coins)

Rush for 4,000 Yards (10,000 XP and 500 Coins)

Force 30 fumbles (5,000 XP and 500 Coins)

Win 100 games (7,500 XP and 500 Coins)

Win 35 Head to Head Online games or Solo Battles (10,000 XP and 500 Coins)

Win 5 Head to Head games while holding your opponent to <125 passing yards (5,000 XP and 500 Coins)

Pass for 3,000 yards in Head to Head (5,000 XP and 500 Coins)

Open 50 packs (2,500 XP and 500 Coins)

Some of these objectives are online-only, so keep that in mind. Also, you can accrue yards, fumbles, and wins through challenges. So, you don’t needed to necessarily play 100 games against the CPU and/or online players to complete the fourth objective listed above.

Additionally, there are also a number of special Early Access Objectives that can be completed. Each one will yield 1,000 XP, and MUT players will receive an additional 10,000 for completing all five.