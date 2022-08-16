Madden 23: How Field Pass works in MUT

Madden 23 has long had a “pay-to-win” element to it, and that hasn’t changed entirely for 2022. However, free-to-play MUT users will have a lot more leeway, thanks to the addition of Field Pass. Field Pass is a new feature that works like the seasons that were in Madden 22, but have been revamped a bit to make it easier to earn rewards just from playing the game. So, how does Field Pass work in Madden NFL 23? Let’s take a look.

How Field Pass works

If you’re familiar with how San Diego Studios handles featured programs in MLB The Show 22, Field Pass should look and sound similar. Field Pass is like traditional season passes that are in free-to-play games, but luckily, users do not need to pay any money to unlock access and there are no paid tiers.

In Field Pass, users to need obtain XP. We’ll get to how that can be done in a second. Earn XP, and it will be stacked in order to unlock new rewards that are a part of the pass. Each tier in the field passes yields some sort of reward.

There are a number of different Field Passes, ranging from the Season-based ones that have a set lifespan. Other Field Passes, like Headliners, are built around a specific theme and generally rewards user with cards and other items that revolve around a promo.

How to get XP

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to get XP and make progress towards the Field Pass, users must complete in-game objectives. These objectives can be stat-based, meaning that some could include accumulating a certain amount of sacks or passing yards. Others could also include completing Daily Objectives for consecutive days, to completing sets and making progress in other themed-based Field Passes.

If you ever want to check what objectives are live for the being, go the Main Menu. From there, go to the Play section, and find the ‘View All Field Passes’ tab. Click it, and you will be able to see all of the objectives active for all the field passes, as well as the rewards for hitting each tier.