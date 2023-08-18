Madden 24: Full X-Factor List – All Superstars & X-Factor Players

Get the full breakdown of every X-Factor player in Madden 24.

Superstar players in the NFL will often stand out as being not just better than everyone they play against, but they become the standard for everyone going forward. In Madden 24, this is represented through Superstar and X-Factor abilities. Abilities are an essential part of the game on the field, but especially in Franchise Mode, where anyone can become a Superstar. This guide will list all of the launch Superstars and X-Factor players in Madden 24. Remember that we will update this list throughout the season.

All Superstars & X-Factor Players List in Madden 24

49ers

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Christian McCaffreyHBAnkle BreakerEvasive Leap Frog
Backfield Master
Playmaker
Deebo SamuelWRYAC Em UpMid Out Elite
Slot-O-Matic
Mid In Elite
George KittleTEYAC Em UpRoute Apprentice
Short Out Elite
Short In Elite
Nick BosaDERelentlessExtra Credit
Speedster
Edge Threat
Fred WarnerMLBZone HawkOutmatched
Lurker
Mid Zone KO
Trent WilliamsLTN/AAll Day
Edge Protector
Post Up
Nasty Streak

Bears

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
D.J MooreWRN/AMid Out Elite
Short Out Elite

Bengals

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Joe BurrowQBRun & GunSideline Deadeye
Fearless 
Set Feet Lead
Ja’Marr ChaseWRDouble MeRunoff Elite Acrobat
Mid In Elite
Mid Out Elite 
Tee HigginsWRN/AShort In Elite
Mid in Elite

Bills

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Josh AllenQBBazookaAnchored Extender
Quick Draw
Fastbreak 
Dashing Deadeye
Stefon DiggsWRRAC Em upJuke Box
Deep In Elite
Acrobat
Von MillerDEFearmongerAdrenaline
Rush No Outsiders
Edge Threat
Tre’Davious WhiteCBShutdownPick Artist
Acrobat
Deep Out Zone KO
Micha HydeFSN/APick Artist
Medium Route KO
Jordan PoyerSSN/ADeep Out Zone KO
Mid Zone KO

Broncos

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Patrick Surtain IICBShutdownOutside Shade 
Short Route KO
Tip Drill
Justin SimmonsFSN/AMid Zone
KO Pick Artist

Browns

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Nick ChubbRBWrecking BallBruiser
Reach For It
Balance Beam
Myles GarretDEUnstoppable ForceStrip Specialist
El Toro
Edge Threat
Amari CooperWRN/ARoute Technician
Outside Apprentice
Wyatt TellerRGN/APost Up
Nasty Streak
Za’Darius SmithDEN/AOut My Way
Mr. Big Stop
Edge Threat Elite

Buccaneers

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Mike EvansWRDouble MeDeep Out Elite
Mid In Elite
Red Zone Threat
Levonte DavidMLBRun StufferLurker
Deflator
Mid Zone KO
Chris GodwinWRN/ASlot-O-Matic
Mid In Elite
Tristan WirfsLTN/ASecure Protector
Natural Talent
Ryan JensenCN/ASecure Protector
All Day
Shaquil BarretLOLBN/AStrip Specialist
Edge Threat
Vita VeaDTN/AEl Toro
B.O.G.O.

Cardinals

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Budda BakerSSN/APick Artist
Unfakeable

Chargers

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Derwin James Jr.SSReinforcementUnfakeable
Lumberjack
Flatzone KO
Joey BosaLOLBUnstoppable ForceSwim Club
No Outsiders
Edge Threat
Austin EkelerHBWrecking BallEnergizer
Goal Line Back
Backfield Master
Keenan AllenWRMax SecurityOutside Apprentice
Mid Out Elite
Slot-O-Matic
Mike WilliamsWRN/AOutside Apprentice
Deep Out Elite
Justin HerbertQBN/APass Lead Elite
Sideline Deadeye
High Point Deadeye
Khalil MackROLBN/AStrip Specialist
No Outsiders
Edge Threat

Chiefs

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Patrick MahomesQBBazookaHot Route Master
Pass Lead Elite
Dashing Deadeye
Redzone Deadeye
No Look Deadeye
Travis KelceTEDouble MeLeap Frog
TE Apprentice
Deep Out Elite
Chris JonesDTMomentum ShiftEl Toro
Goal Line Stuff
Under Pressure

Colts

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Deforest BucknerDTUnstoppable ForceEl Toro
Inside Stuff
Under Pressure
Quinton NelsonLGN/APuller Elite
Nasty Streak
Johnathan TaylorHBN/AArm Bar
Juke Box
Goal Line Back

Commanders

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Terry MclaurinWRAnkle BreakerOutside Apprentice
Acrobat
Deep In Elite
Jonathan AllenDTMomentum ShiftInside Stuff
Run Stopper
Reach Elite
Chase YoungDEN/ASpeedster
Adrenaline Rush
No Outsiders

Cowboys

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Micah ParsonsDEUnstoppable ForceOut My Way
Secure Tackler
Edge Threat
Zack MartinRGN/APost Up
Screen Protector
Stephon GilmoreCBN/AAcrobat
Pick Artist
Flat Zone KO
CeeDee LambWRN/AMid Out Elite
Outside Apprentice
Short Out Elite
Tyron SmithLTN/AAll Day
Edge Protector
Tevon DiggsCBN/APick Artist
Acrobat
Dak PrescottQBN/AAnchored Extender
Gutsy Scrambler
Inside Deadeye

Dolphins

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Tyreek HillWRRac ‘Em UpAcrobat
Juke Box
Short Out Elite
Jalen RamsyCBBottleneckAcrobat
One Step Ahead
Bench Press
Terron ArmsteadLTN/ASecure Protector
Edge Protector
Jaylen WaddleWRN/AShort in Elite
Mid in Elite

Eagles

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Darius Slay JRCBShutdownAcrobat
Deep Route KO
Inside Shade
A.J BrownWRMax SecurityShort Out Elite
WR Apprentice
Runoff Elite
Jalen HurtsQBRun & GunJuke Box
Fastbreak
Gunslinger
Anchored Extender
Lane JohnsonRTN/AFool Me Once
Nasty Streak
Haason ReddickLOLBN/AEdge Threat
No Outsiders
Strip Specialist
Jason KelceCN/ANatural Talent
Screen Protector
Dallas GodertTEN/AMid Out Elite
Short Out Elite
Fletcher CoxDTN/AUnder Pressure
Secure Tackler

Falcons

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Jessie Bates IIIFSN/AAcrobat
Deep In Zone KO
Kyle PitsTEN/AMid In Elite
Red Zone Threat
A.J Terrell JR.CBN/AInside Shade
Deep Route KO
Deep Out Zone KO
Calais CampbellDEN/AInside Stuff
Run Stopper
Younghoe KooKN/APrecision Kicker
Focused Kicker

Giants

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Dexter Lawrence IIDTBlitzInside Stuff
El Toro
Unpredictable
Saquon BarkleyHBFirst One FreeJuke Box
Leap Frog
Energizer

Jaguars

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Brandon ScherffRGN/APost Up
Matador
Trevor LawrenceQBN/AGunslinger
Gusty Scrambler

Jets

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Sauce GardnerCBN/AAcrobat
Inside Shade
Deep Out Zone KO
Quinnen WilliamsDTN/AEl Toro
Unpredictable
Aaron RodgersQBN/AGunslinger
Roaming Deadeye
Pass Lead Elite
Mekhi Becton Sr.RTN/APuller Elite
Nasty Streak

Lions

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRN/AAcrobat
Short Out Elite

Packers

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Jaire AlexanderCBShutdownAcrobat
Outside Shade
Short Route KO
David BakhtiariLTN/AAll Day
Edge Protector
Rashan GaryLOLBN/ASwim Club
No Outsiders
Aaron JonesHBN/AJuke Box
Reach For It
Kenny ClarkDTN/AUnpredictable
Inside Stuff

Panthers

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Brian BurnsLOLBN/ASpeedster
Strip Specialist

Patriots

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Matthew JudonLOLBN/ADemoalizer
Edge Threat

Raiders

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Devante AdamsWRDoubleRoute Technician
Outside Apprentice
Red Zone Threat
Acrobat
Josh JacobsHBWrecking BallBacklash
Backfield Master
Closer
Maxx CrosbyLOLBRelentlessEdge Threat Elite
Swim Club
No Outsiders
Daniel CarlsonKN/AFocused Kicker
Chandler JonesROLBN/AEdge Threat Elite
Strip Specialist
Reach Elite

Rams

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Aaron DonaldDEBlitzEl Toro
Inside Stuff
Under Pressure
No Outsiders
Cooper KuppWRRac ‘Em UpPersistent
Red Zone Threat
Slot-O-Matic
Deep In Elite

Ravens

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Mark AndrewsTEYac ‘Em UpMid In Elite
Matchup Nightmare
TE Apprentice
Roquan SmithMLBReinforcementTackle Supreme
Mid Zone KO
Deflator
Lamar JacksonQBTruzzJuke Box
Tight Out
Fastbreak
Marlon HumphreyCBN/AShort Route KO
Deep Route KO
Inside Shade
Justin TuckerKN/AZen Kicker
Clutch Kicker
Ronnie StanleyLTN/ASecure Protector
Edge Protector

Saints

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Demario DavisMLBReinforcementOut My Way
Secure Tackler
Outmatched
Marshon LattimoreCBN/AOn The Ball
Deep Out Zone KO
Cameron JordanDEN/AInstant Rebate
No Outsiders
Edge Threat Elite
Alvin KamaraHBN/ARB Apprentice
Juke Box

Seahawks

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
D.K MetcalfWRDouble MeOutside Apprentice
Deep Out Elite
Red Zone Threat

Steelers

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
T.J WattLOLBUnstoppable ForceStrip Specialist
No Outsiders
Edge Threat
Cameron HeywardDEFearmongerUnpredictable
El Toro
Inside Stuff
Minkah FitzpatrickFSN/APick Artist
Tip Drill
Deep Out Zone KO
Diontae JohnsonWRN/AShort In Elite
Short Out Elite

Titans

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Derrick HenryHBFreight TrainArm Bar
Tank
Backlash
Closer
Kevin ByradFSN/APick Artist
Deep In Zone KO
Jeffery SimmonsDEN/AEl Toro
Run Stopper

Vikings

Player NamePositionX-factor AbilitySuperstar Abilities
Justin JeffersonWRDouble MeOutside Apprentice
Route Technician
Short In Elite
Deep Out Elite
Harrison SmithSSN/AEnforcer
Flat Zone KO
Deep In Zone KO
Danelle HunterLOLBN/AReach Elite
Speedster

