Madden 24: Full X-Factor List – All Superstars & X-Factor Players

Superstar players in the NFL will often stand out as being not just better than everyone they play against, but they become the standard for everyone going forward. In Madden 24, this is represented through Superstar and X-Factor abilities. Abilities are an essential part of the game on the field, but especially in Franchise Mode, where anyone can become a Superstar. This guide will list all of the launch Superstars and X-Factor players in Madden 24. Remember that we will update this list throughout the season.

All Superstars & X-Factor Players List in Madden 24

49ers

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Christian McCaffrey HB Ankle Breaker Evasive Leap Frog

Backfield Master

Playmaker Deebo Samuel WR YAC Em Up Mid Out Elite

Slot-O-Matic

Mid In Elite George Kittle TE YAC Em Up Route Apprentice

Short Out Elite

Short In Elite Nick Bosa DE Relentless Extra Credit

Speedster

Edge Threat Fred Warner MLB Zone Hawk Outmatched

Lurker

Mid Zone KO Trent Williams LT N/A All Day

Edge Protector

Post Up

Nasty Streak

Bears

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities D.J Moore WR N/A Mid Out Elite

Short Out Elite

Bengals

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Joe Burrow QB Run & Gun Sideline Deadeye

Fearless

Set Feet Lead Ja’Marr Chase WR Double Me Runoff Elite Acrobat

Mid In Elite

Mid Out Elite Tee Higgins WR N/A Short In Elite

Mid in Elite

Bills

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Josh Allen QB Bazooka Anchored Extender

Quick Draw

Fastbreak

Dashing Deadeye Stefon Diggs WR RAC Em up Juke Box

Deep In Elite

Acrobat Von Miller DE Fearmonger Adrenaline

Rush No Outsiders

Edge Threat Tre’Davious White CB Shutdown Pick Artist

Acrobat

Deep Out Zone KO Micha Hyde FS N/A Pick Artist

Medium Route KO Jordan Poyer SS N/A Deep Out Zone KO

Mid Zone KO

Broncos

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Patrick Surtain II CB Shutdown Outside Shade

Short Route KO

Tip Drill Justin Simmons FS N/A Mid Zone

KO Pick Artist

Browns

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Nick Chubb RB Wrecking Ball Bruiser

Reach For It

Balance Beam Myles Garret DE Unstoppable Force Strip Specialist

El Toro

Edge Threat Amari Cooper WR N/A Route Technician

Outside Apprentice Wyatt Teller RG N/A Post Up

Nasty Streak Za’Darius Smith DE N/A Out My Way

Mr. Big Stop

Edge Threat Elite

Buccaneers

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Mike Evans WR Double Me Deep Out Elite

Mid In Elite

Red Zone Threat Levonte David MLB Run Stuffer Lurker

Deflator

Mid Zone KO Chris Godwin WR N/A Slot-O-Matic

Mid In Elite Tristan Wirfs LT N/A Secure Protector

Natural Talent Ryan Jensen C N/A Secure Protector

All Day Shaquil Barret LOLB N/A Strip Specialist

Edge Threat Vita Vea DT N/A El Toro

B.O.G.O.

Cardinals

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Budda Baker SS N/A Pick Artist

Unfakeable

Chargers

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Derwin James Jr. SS Reinforcement Unfakeable

Lumberjack

Flatzone KO Joey Bosa LOLB Unstoppable Force Swim Club

No Outsiders

Edge Threat Austin Ekeler HB Wrecking Ball Energizer

Goal Line Back

Backfield Master Keenan Allen WR Max Security Outside Apprentice

Mid Out Elite

Slot-O-Matic Mike Williams WR N/A Outside Apprentice

Deep Out Elite Justin Herbert QB N/A Pass Lead Elite

Sideline Deadeye

High Point Deadeye Khalil Mack ROLB N/A Strip Specialist

No Outsiders

Edge Threat

Chiefs

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Patrick Mahomes QB Bazooka Hot Route Master

Pass Lead Elite

Dashing Deadeye

Redzone Deadeye

No Look Deadeye Travis Kelce TE Double Me Leap Frog

TE Apprentice

Deep Out Elite Chris Jones DT Momentum Shift El Toro

Goal Line Stuff

Under Pressure

Colts

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Deforest Buckner DT Unstoppable Force El Toro

Inside Stuff

Under Pressure Quinton Nelson LG N/A Puller Elite

Nasty Streak Johnathan Taylor HB N/A Arm Bar

Juke Box

Goal Line Back

Commanders

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Terry Mclaurin WR Ankle Breaker Outside Apprentice

Acrobat

Deep In Elite Jonathan Allen DT Momentum Shift Inside Stuff

Run Stopper

Reach Elite Chase Young DE N/A Speedster

Adrenaline Rush

No Outsiders

Cowboys

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Micah Parsons DE Unstoppable Force Out My Way

Secure Tackler

Edge Threat Zack Martin RG N/A Post Up

Screen Protector Stephon Gilmore CB N/A Acrobat

Pick Artist

Flat Zone KO CeeDee Lamb WR N/A Mid Out Elite

Outside Apprentice

Short Out Elite Tyron Smith LT N/A All Day

Edge Protector Tevon Diggs CB N/A Pick Artist

Acrobat Dak Prescott QB N/A Anchored Extender

Gutsy Scrambler

Inside Deadeye

Dolphins

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Tyreek Hill WR Rac ‘Em Up Acrobat

Juke Box

Short Out Elite Jalen Ramsy CB Bottleneck Acrobat

One Step Ahead

Bench Press Terron Armstead LT N/A Secure Protector

Edge Protector Jaylen Waddle WR N/A Short in Elite

Mid in Elite

Eagles

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Darius Slay JR CB Shutdown Acrobat

Deep Route KO

Inside Shade A.J Brown WR Max Security Short Out Elite

WR Apprentice

Runoff Elite Jalen Hurts QB Run & Gun Juke Box

Fastbreak

Gunslinger

Anchored Extender Lane Johnson RT N/A Fool Me Once

Nasty Streak Haason Reddick LOLB N/A Edge Threat

No Outsiders

Strip Specialist Jason Kelce C N/A Natural Talent

Screen Protector Dallas Godert TE N/A Mid Out Elite

Short Out Elite Fletcher Cox DT N/A Under Pressure

Secure Tackler

Falcons

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Jessie Bates III FS N/A Acrobat

Deep In Zone KO Kyle Pits TE N/A Mid In Elite

Red Zone Threat A.J Terrell JR. CB N/A Inside Shade

Deep Route KO

Deep Out Zone KO Calais Campbell DE N/A Inside Stuff

Run Stopper Younghoe Koo K N/A Precision Kicker

Focused Kicker

Giants

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Dexter Lawrence II DT Blitz Inside Stuff

El Toro

Unpredictable Saquon Barkley HB First One Free Juke Box

Leap Frog

Energizer

Jaguars

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Brandon Scherff RG N/A Post Up

Matador Trevor Lawrence QB N/A Gunslinger

Gusty Scrambler

Jets

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Sauce Gardner CB N/A Acrobat

Inside Shade

Deep Out Zone KO Quinnen Williams DT N/A El Toro

Unpredictable Aaron Rodgers QB N/A Gunslinger

Roaming Deadeye

Pass Lead Elite Mekhi Becton Sr. RT N/A Puller Elite

Nasty Streak

Lions

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Amon-Ra St. Brown WR N/A Acrobat

Short Out Elite

Packers

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Jaire Alexander CB Shutdown Acrobat

Outside Shade

Short Route KO David Bakhtiari LT N/A All Day

Edge Protector Rashan Gary LOLB N/A Swim Club

No Outsiders Aaron Jones HB N/A Juke Box

Reach For It Kenny Clark DT N/A Unpredictable

Inside Stuff

Panthers

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Brian Burns LOLB N/A Speedster

Strip Specialist

Patriots

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Matthew Judon LOLB N/A Demoalizer

Edge Threat

Raiders

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Devante Adams WR Double Route Technician

Outside Apprentice

Red Zone Threat

Acrobat Josh Jacobs HB Wrecking Ball Backlash

Backfield Master

Closer Maxx Crosby LOLB Relentless Edge Threat Elite

Swim Club

No Outsiders Daniel Carlson K N/A Focused Kicker Chandler Jones ROLB N/A Edge Threat Elite

Strip Specialist

Reach Elite

Rams

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Aaron Donald DE Blitz El Toro

Inside Stuff

Under Pressure

No Outsiders Cooper Kupp WR Rac ‘Em Up Persistent

Red Zone Threat

Slot-O-Matic

Deep In Elite

Ravens

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Mark Andrews TE Yac ‘Em Up Mid In Elite

Matchup Nightmare

TE Apprentice Roquan Smith MLB Reinforcement Tackle Supreme

Mid Zone KO

Deflator Lamar Jackson QB Truzz Juke Box

Tight Out

Fastbreak Marlon Humphrey CB N/A Short Route KO

Deep Route KO

Inside Shade Justin Tucker K N/A Zen Kicker

Clutch Kicker Ronnie Stanley LT N/A Secure Protector

Edge Protector

Saints

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Demario Davis MLB Reinforcement Out My Way

Secure Tackler

Outmatched Marshon Lattimore CB N/A On The Ball

Deep Out Zone KO Cameron Jordan DE N/A Instant Rebate

No Outsiders

Edge Threat Elite Alvin Kamara HB N/A RB Apprentice

Juke Box

Seahawks

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities D.K Metcalf WR Double Me Outside Apprentice

Deep Out Elite

Red Zone Threat

Steelers

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities T.J Watt LOLB Unstoppable Force Strip Specialist

No Outsiders

Edge Threat Cameron Heyward DE Fearmonger Unpredictable

El Toro

Inside Stuff Minkah Fitzpatrick FS N/A Pick Artist

Tip Drill

Deep Out Zone KO Diontae Johnson WR N/A Short In Elite

Short Out Elite

Titans

Player Name Position X-factor Ability Superstar Abilities Derrick Henry HB Freight Train Arm Bar

Tank

Backlash

Closer Kevin Byrad FS N/A Pick Artist

Deep In Zone KO Jeffery Simmons DE N/A El Toro

Run Stopper

Vikings