Madden 24: Full X-Factor List – All Superstars & X-Factor Players
Get the full breakdown of every X-Factor player in Madden 24.
Superstar players in the NFL will often stand out as being not just better than everyone they play against, but they become the standard for everyone going forward. In Madden 24, this is represented through Superstar and X-Factor abilities. Abilities are an essential part of the game on the field, but especially in Franchise Mode, where anyone can become a Superstar. This guide will list all of the launch Superstars and X-Factor players in Madden 24. Remember that we will update this list throughout the season.
Related: Top 5 Ultimate Team Changes Coming in Madden 24
All Superstars & X-Factor Players List in Madden 24
49ers
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Christian McCaffrey
|HB
|Ankle Breaker
|Evasive Leap Frog
Backfield Master
Playmaker
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|YAC Em Up
|Mid Out Elite
Slot-O-Matic
Mid In Elite
|George Kittle
|TE
|YAC Em Up
|Route Apprentice
Short Out Elite
Short In Elite
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|Relentless
|Extra Credit
Speedster
Edge Threat
|Fred Warner
|MLB
|Zone Hawk
|Outmatched
Lurker
Mid Zone KO
|Trent Williams
|LT
|N/A
|All Day
Edge Protector
Post Up
Nasty Streak
Bears
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|D.J Moore
|WR
|N/A
|Mid Out Elite
Short Out Elite
Bengals
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Run & Gun
|Sideline Deadeye
Fearless
Set Feet Lead
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Double Me
|Runoff Elite Acrobat
Mid In Elite
Mid Out Elite
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|N/A
|Short In Elite
Mid in Elite
Bills
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Bazooka
|Anchored Extender
Quick Draw
Fastbreak
Dashing Deadeye
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|RAC Em up
|Juke Box
Deep In Elite
Acrobat
|Von Miller
|DE
|Fearmonger
|Adrenaline
Rush No Outsiders
Edge Threat
|Tre’Davious White
|CB
|Shutdown
|Pick Artist
Acrobat
Deep Out Zone KO
|Micha Hyde
|FS
|N/A
|Pick Artist
Medium Route KO
|Jordan Poyer
|SS
|N/A
|Deep Out Zone KO
Mid Zone KO
Broncos
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Shutdown
|Outside Shade
Short Route KO
Tip Drill
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|N/A
|Mid Zone
KO Pick Artist
Browns
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|Wrecking Ball
|Bruiser
Reach For It
Balance Beam
|Myles Garret
|DE
|Unstoppable Force
|Strip Specialist
El Toro
Edge Threat
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|N/A
|Route Technician
Outside Apprentice
|Wyatt Teller
|RG
|N/A
|Post Up
Nasty Streak
|Za’Darius Smith
|DE
|N/A
|Out My Way
Mr. Big Stop
Edge Threat Elite
Buccaneers
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Double Me
|Deep Out Elite
Mid In Elite
Red Zone Threat
|Levonte David
|MLB
|Run Stuffer
|Lurker
Deflator
Mid Zone KO
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|N/A
|Slot-O-Matic
Mid In Elite
|Tristan Wirfs
|LT
|N/A
|Secure Protector
Natural Talent
|Ryan Jensen
|C
|N/A
|Secure Protector
All Day
|Shaquil Barret
|LOLB
|N/A
|Strip Specialist
Edge Threat
|Vita Vea
|DT
|N/A
|El Toro
B.O.G.O.
Cardinals
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Budda Baker
|SS
|N/A
|Pick Artist
Unfakeable
Chargers
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Derwin James Jr.
|SS
|Reinforcement
|Unfakeable
Lumberjack
Flatzone KO
|Joey Bosa
|LOLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Swim Club
No Outsiders
Edge Threat
|Austin Ekeler
|HB
|Wrecking Ball
|Energizer
Goal Line Back
Backfield Master
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Max Security
|Outside Apprentice
Mid Out Elite
Slot-O-Matic
|Mike Williams
|WR
|N/A
|Outside Apprentice
Deep Out Elite
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|N/A
|Pass Lead Elite
Sideline Deadeye
High Point Deadeye
|Khalil Mack
|ROLB
|N/A
|Strip Specialist
No Outsiders
Edge Threat
Chiefs
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Bazooka
|Hot Route Master
Pass Lead Elite
Dashing Deadeye
Redzone Deadeye
No Look Deadeye
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Double Me
|Leap Frog
TE Apprentice
Deep Out Elite
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Momentum Shift
|El Toro
Goal Line Stuff
Under Pressure
Colts
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Deforest Buckner
|DT
|Unstoppable Force
|El Toro
Inside Stuff
Under Pressure
|Quinton Nelson
|LG
|N/A
|Puller Elite
Nasty Streak
|Johnathan Taylor
|HB
|N/A
|Arm Bar
Juke Box
Goal Line Back
Commanders
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Terry Mclaurin
|WR
|Ankle Breaker
|Outside Apprentice
Acrobat
Deep In Elite
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|Momentum Shift
|Inside Stuff
Run Stopper
Reach Elite
|Chase Young
|DE
|N/A
|Speedster
Adrenaline Rush
No Outsiders
Cowboys
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Micah Parsons
|DE
|Unstoppable Force
|Out My Way
Secure Tackler
Edge Threat
|Zack Martin
|RG
|N/A
|Post Up
Screen Protector
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|N/A
|Acrobat
Pick Artist
Flat Zone KO
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|N/A
|Mid Out Elite
Outside Apprentice
Short Out Elite
|Tyron Smith
|LT
|N/A
|All Day
Edge Protector
|Tevon Diggs
|CB
|N/A
|Pick Artist
Acrobat
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|N/A
|Anchored Extender
Gutsy Scrambler
Inside Deadeye
Dolphins
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Rac ‘Em Up
|Acrobat
Juke Box
Short Out Elite
|Jalen Ramsy
|CB
|Bottleneck
|Acrobat
One Step Ahead
Bench Press
|Terron Armstead
|LT
|N/A
|Secure Protector
Edge Protector
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|N/A
|Short in Elite
Mid in Elite
Eagles
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Darius Slay JR
|CB
|Shutdown
|Acrobat
Deep Route KO
Inside Shade
|A.J Brown
|WR
|Max Security
|Short Out Elite
WR Apprentice
Runoff Elite
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Run & Gun
|Juke Box
Fastbreak
Gunslinger
Anchored Extender
|Lane Johnson
|RT
|N/A
|Fool Me Once
Nasty Streak
|Haason Reddick
|LOLB
|N/A
|Edge Threat
No Outsiders
Strip Specialist
|Jason Kelce
|C
|N/A
|Natural Talent
Screen Protector
|Dallas Godert
|TE
|N/A
|Mid Out Elite
Short Out Elite
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|N/A
|Under Pressure
Secure Tackler
Falcons
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Jessie Bates III
|FS
|N/A
|Acrobat
Deep In Zone KO
|Kyle Pits
|TE
|N/A
|Mid In Elite
Red Zone Threat
|A.J Terrell JR.
|CB
|N/A
|Inside Shade
Deep Route KO
Deep Out Zone KO
|Calais Campbell
|DE
|N/A
|Inside Stuff
Run Stopper
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|N/A
|Precision Kicker
Focused Kicker
Giants
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Dexter Lawrence II
|DT
|Blitz
|Inside Stuff
El Toro
Unpredictable
|Saquon Barkley
|HB
|First One Free
|Juke Box
Leap Frog
Energizer
Jaguars
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Brandon Scherff
|RG
|N/A
|Post Up
Matador
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|N/A
|Gunslinger
Gusty Scrambler
Jets
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|N/A
|Acrobat
Inside Shade
Deep Out Zone KO
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|N/A
|El Toro
Unpredictable
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|N/A
|Gunslinger
Roaming Deadeye
Pass Lead Elite
|Mekhi Becton Sr.
|RT
|N/A
|Puller Elite
Nasty Streak
Lions
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|N/A
|Acrobat
Short Out Elite
Packers
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shutdown
|Acrobat
Outside Shade
Short Route KO
|David Bakhtiari
|LT
|N/A
|All Day
Edge Protector
|Rashan Gary
|LOLB
|N/A
|Swim Club
No Outsiders
|Aaron Jones
|HB
|N/A
|Juke Box
Reach For It
|Kenny Clark
|DT
|N/A
|Unpredictable
Inside Stuff
Panthers
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Brian Burns
|LOLB
|N/A
|Speedster
Strip Specialist
Patriots
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Matthew Judon
|LOLB
|N/A
|Demoalizer
Edge Threat
Raiders
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Devante Adams
|WR
|Double
|Route Technician
Outside Apprentice
Red Zone Threat
Acrobat
|Josh Jacobs
|HB
|Wrecking Ball
|Backlash
Backfield Master
Closer
|Maxx Crosby
|LOLB
|Relentless
|Edge Threat Elite
Swim Club
No Outsiders
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|N/A
|Focused Kicker
|Chandler Jones
|ROLB
|N/A
|Edge Threat Elite
Strip Specialist
Reach Elite
Rams
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Aaron Donald
|DE
|Blitz
|El Toro
Inside Stuff
Under Pressure
No Outsiders
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rac ‘Em Up
|Persistent
Red Zone Threat
Slot-O-Matic
Deep In Elite
Ravens
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Yac ‘Em Up
|Mid In Elite
Matchup Nightmare
TE Apprentice
|Roquan Smith
|MLB
|Reinforcement
|Tackle Supreme
Mid Zone KO
Deflator
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Truzz
|Juke Box
Tight Out
Fastbreak
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|N/A
|Short Route KO
Deep Route KO
Inside Shade
|Justin Tucker
|K
|N/A
|Zen Kicker
Clutch Kicker
|Ronnie Stanley
|LT
|N/A
|Secure Protector
Edge Protector
Saints
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Demario Davis
|MLB
|Reinforcement
|Out My Way
Secure Tackler
Outmatched
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|N/A
|On The Ball
Deep Out Zone KO
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|N/A
|Instant Rebate
No Outsiders
Edge Threat Elite
|Alvin Kamara
|HB
|N/A
|RB Apprentice
Juke Box
Seahawks
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|D.K Metcalf
|WR
|Double Me
|Outside Apprentice
Deep Out Elite
Red Zone Threat
Steelers
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|T.J Watt
|LOLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Strip Specialist
No Outsiders
Edge Threat
|Cameron Heyward
|DE
|Fearmonger
|Unpredictable
El Toro
Inside Stuff
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|FS
|N/A
|Pick Artist
Tip Drill
Deep Out Zone KO
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|N/A
|Short In Elite
Short Out Elite
Titans
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Derrick Henry
|HB
|Freight Train
|Arm Bar
Tank
Backlash
Closer
|Kevin Byrad
|FS
|N/A
|Pick Artist
Deep In Zone KO
|Jeffery Simmons
|DE
|N/A
|El Toro
Run Stopper
Vikings
|Player Name
|Position
|X-factor Ability
|Superstar Abilities
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Double Me
|Outside Apprentice
Route Technician
Short In Elite
Deep Out Elite
|Harrison Smith
|SS
|N/A
|Enforcer
Flat Zone KO
Deep In Zone KO
|Danelle Hunter
|LOLB
|N/A
|Reach Elite
Speedster