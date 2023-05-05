Magic: The Gathering – March Of The Machine: The Aftermath Set – Dates, Cards, & Details

The next Magic: The Gathering set is unusual, as it’s directly following the narrative of its predecessor, where the forces of New Phyrexia invaded various planes across the multiverse. The events that transpired after this war will be shown in March of the Machine: The Aftermath, an upcoming micro-set for Magic: The Gathering, introducing new cards to the game that show the new status quo that was established when the Phyrexians were defeated.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath is a smaller set, with 50 new cards and 180 alternate artwork cards, all of which are Standard-legal. The set doesn’t contain any of the basic lands, outside of inclusion in specific bundles, so it’s all new cards. Following on from the events of March of the Machine, this new micro-set will help establish a new era for the Magic: The Gathering universe while tying up some of the storylines from the Phyrexian invasion.

Related: The 10 Rarest Cards In Magic: The Gathering

When Is Magic: The Gathering’s March Of The Machine: The Aftermath Released?

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Like all Magic: The Gathering sets, March of the Machine: The Aftermath has several launch windows. The global tabletop release for March of the Machine: The Aftermath is May 12, while those who want to play using the Internet will get it a little earlier, as the MTG Arena and Magic Online digital release takes place on May 11. The March of the Machine: The Aftermath cards will be sold in smaller packs, with the Epilogue Boosters containing five cards and Epilogue Collector Boosters containing six.

What Kind Of Cards Will Appear In Magic: The Gathering’s March Of The Machine: The Aftermath Set?

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

According to the previews available on the official March of the Machine: The Aftermath website, the set will show what happened to characters and locations affected by the invasion. These include Strixhaven being rebuilt in Campus Renovation and a planeswalker who has lost their spark in Ob Nixilis, Captured Kingpin. While the set doesn’t have a specific focus on types or new mechanics, it does have many cards centered around Legendary Creatures and Planeswalkers.

Related: Magic: The Gathering card rarity symbols, explained

There are already a few standout cards in March of the Machine: The Aftermath, such as Leyline Immersion, which gives Legendary Creatures the ability to tap to produce five mana of any color combination and is being cited as the best card in the set. The Nashi, Moon’s Legacy creature, is also getting a lot of attention due to its ability to copy rat cards from the graveyard. It won’t be long until the cards from this set are seen in action, and players have the chance to unleash them against their opponents, which will let everyone see how they stack up against the existing titans of Magic: The Gathering.