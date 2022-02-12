Make sure to complete these achievements in World of Warcraft before they go away in Patch 9.2

Players in World of Warcraft are gearing up to take on the Jailer when Patch 9.2 launches on February 22. As with every major patch, however, there are certain achievements and rewards that will no longer be available once the patch goes live. For those who are determined to get these done, you have only until February 22 before most of them are gone for good, but certain achievements will remain obtainable until the official launch of Season 3 on March 1.

Mythic Plus seasonal rewards have been a staple in World of Warcraft since late Battle for Azeroth, and the current seasonal reward will be retiring once season 3 is live shortly after the release of Patch 9.2. The reward for the current season is the Sintouched Deathwalker, a green version of the death elemental mount model. To get this mount, players must complete the “Shadowlands Keystone Master: Season Two” achievement which requires them to achieve a 2,000 rating in Mythic Plus season 2. To accomplish this, players can run each Shadowlands dungeon on a Mythic 15 or higher on both the tyrannical affix and the fortified affix. These affixes rotate every week on Tuesday, so those looking to easily complete this achievement only have a few more rotations until Season 3. If the player is unable to complete each dungeon with the 2 different affixes, they can also raise their score by completing keys higher than 15. This is not as easy or efficient as just completing both affixes on Mythic 15’s, however. Cutting edge players will be unable to achieve the “Tormented Hero” title for being in the top .01% Mythic Plus performers come February 22.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other major goal that will no longer be available on the launch of Patch 9.2 comes from filling the progress bar for the rated season 2 PvP mount. This season’s mount is the Vicious War Gorm, a faction-themed version of the gorm mounts introduced this expansion. Top tier PvP players can also earn this season’s Unchained Gladiator’s Soul Eater mount, a ghostly undead dragon. Players must reach a rating of 2,400+ in rated PvP and successfully win 50 Arena matches afterwards before Patch 9.2 to get this mount.

Image Via Blizzard

On the raiding front, players only have until February 22 to get their Cutting Edge: Sylvanas Windrunner achievement for defeating the final boss in the Sanctum of Domination raid. While this fight isn’t going away, this achievement will no longer be available upon defeating her once Patch 9.2 launches. As with previous mythic fights, the Vengeance’s Reigns mount drop from defeating Sylvanas on Mythic difficulty will still be guaranteed until the next expansion.