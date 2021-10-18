Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy pc system requirements – minimum and recommended specs
Make space for the Guardians.
Developer Eidos-Montreal and publisher Square Enix will be eager to draw fans into a new tale of Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy when the game releases on October 26. PC players will be wondering if their PC will have what it takes to run the game. You can find the minimum and recommended specs below.
As you can see, it’s a fairly standard list of specs for a modern singleplayer game, although the required storage space is certainly interesting. 150 GB for a campaign is really quite large. As such, you are going to need to make sure that you free up enough space to install the game before the game launches.
Minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 150 GB available space
Recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 150 GB available space