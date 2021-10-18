Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy pc system requirements – minimum and recommended specs

Developer Eidos-Montreal and publisher Square Enix will be eager to draw fans into a new tale of Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy when the game releases on October 26. PC players will be wondering if their PC will have what it takes to run the game. You can find the minimum and recommended specs below.

As you can see, it’s a fairly standard list of specs for a modern singleplayer game, although the required storage space is certainly interesting. 150 GB for a campaign is really quite large. As such, you are going to need to make sure that you free up enough space to install the game before the game launches.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended system requirements