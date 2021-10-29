Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Trophies/Achievements Guide
A list of all the Trophies/Achievements and how you can unlock them.
Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy is playable now on Nintendo, Playstation, PC, and Xbox platforms. The action-adventure game lets players assume control of Star-Lord and other superheroes occasionally. Much like most games nowadays, there are plenty of Trophies/Achievements thats players can get through the course of the game. To help players, we’ve listed all the Trophies/Achievements that players can obtain. Some of these trophies will unlock by simply progressing through the story, while most need to be obtained by meeting specific requirements.
- Self-improvement- Unlock Star-Lords’ first ability
- Dynamic Team- Unlock one Special Ability for Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot
- Fully Loaded- Unlock all four abilities for all five team members
- Flash Freeze- Obtain the Ice Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
- Shock and Awe- Obtain the Lightning Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
- Fan Friction- Obtain the Wind Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
- Lava Launcher- Obtain the Plasma Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
- Pick Me Up- Revive a team member
- Stagger Swagger- Stagger 25 enemies
- No Way, Nova Corps- Use Gamora’s Call to Action to Interrupt a Nova Centurion
- Slakebuster- Use Drax’s Call to Action to interrupt a Slakebeast
- Groot Canal- Use Groot’s Call to Action to interrupt a Charger
- Drax the Dismemberer- Use Drax’s Call to Action to Dismember an Inquisitor
- Star-struck Unstoppable Force- Obtain the highest achievable Momentum 10 times
- The Crowd Goes Wild- Perform a Flair Attack ten times
- Set ’em Up, Knock ’em Down- Use a Charged Shot to defeat 15 staggered foes
- Bullet Hell- Use Star-Fan Lord’s the Hammer ability to defeat 15 opponents
- Adding Injury to Insult- Defeat 10 foes affected by Drax’s ability Wrath of Katath
- Trained to Perfection- Use Gamora’s Executioner ability to defeat 10 opponents.
- Boom Show- Use Rocket’s Five Barrel Barrage to defeat 20 enemies
- Herbal Remedy- Use Groot’s Gift of the Florae to revive or heal Companions 10 times
- Altitude Adjustment- Use Star-Eye Lord’s Eye of the Hurricane to defeat 20 opponents
- Killer Friendship- Use Gamora to perform an Auto-Combo
- Katathian Handshake- Use Drax to perform an Auto-Combo
- Aim Assist- Use Rocket to perform an Auto-Combo
- Timber!- Use Groot to perform an Auto-Combo
- Thoughtful Captain- Find half of the Guardian Collectibles
- Managerial Skills- Find all of the Guardian Collectibles for one Guardian
- Like a Glove!- Find and equip one Outfit
- Fashion Passion- Find and equip all Outfits
- Lore Hoarder- Collect 65% of all Quillopedia entries of each category
- Galactic Frugality- Pay your Nova Corps fine
- Eat It, Rodent- Win the bet against Rocket
- This is What We Do- Obtain all trophies
- A Risky Gamble- Finish Chapter 1
- Busted- Finish Chapter 2
- The Cost of Freedom- Finish Chapter 3
- The Monster Queen- Finish Chapter 4
- Due or Die- Finish Chapter 5
- Between a Rock and a Hard Place- Finish Chapter 6
- Canine Confusion- Finish Chapter 7
- The Matriarch- Finish Chapter 8
- Desperate Times- Finish Chapter 9
- Test of Faith- Finish Chapter 10
- Mind Over Matter- Finish Chapter 11
- Knowhere to Run- Finish Chapter 12
- Against All Odds- Finish Chapter 13
- Into The Fire- Finish Chapter 14
- Broken Promises- Finish Chapter 15
- The Magus- Finish Chapter 16
- Guardians of the Galaxy- Finish the story mode
- Llama Wrangler- Capture the Quarantine Zone monster
- Squid Kicker- Defeat the Dweller-in-Darkness
- Family Intervention- Defeat the Blood Brothers
- Mama’s Boy- Defeat the Meredith Quill delusion
- Titanslayer- Survive the manifestations of Thanos
- Foom’s Doom- Defeat Fin Fang Foom
- Faithless- Defeat Grand Unifier Raker
- Poetry Critic- Defeat The Magus
Keep in mind these trophies can be unlocked in any difficulty mode of the game.