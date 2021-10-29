Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Trophies/Achievements Guide

A list of all the Trophies/Achievements and how you can unlock them.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy is playable now on Nintendo, Playstation, PC, and Xbox platforms. The action-adventure game lets players assume control of Star-Lord and other superheroes occasionally. Much like most games nowadays, there are plenty of Trophies/Achievements thats players can get through the course of the game. To help players, we’ve listed all the Trophies/Achievements that players can obtain. Some of these trophies will unlock by simply progressing through the story, while most need to be obtained by meeting specific requirements.

  • Self-improvement- Unlock Star-Lords’ first ability
  • Dynamic Team- Unlock one Special Ability for Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot
  • Fully Loaded- Unlock all four abilities for all five team members
  • Flash Freeze- Obtain the Ice Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
  • Shock and Awe- Obtain the Lightning Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
  • Fan Friction- Obtain the Wind Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
  • Lava Launcher- Obtain the Plasma Element for Star-Lord’s blasters
  • Pick Me Up- Revive a team member
  • Stagger Swagger- Stagger 25 enemies
  • No Way, Nova Corps- Use Gamora’s Call to Action to Interrupt a Nova Centurion
  • Slakebuster- Use Drax’s Call to Action to interrupt a Slakebeast
  • Groot Canal- Use Groot’s Call to Action to interrupt a Charger 
  • Drax the Dismemberer- Use Drax’s Call to Action to Dismember an Inquisitor
  • Star-struck Unstoppable Force- Obtain the highest achievable Momentum 10 times
  • The Crowd Goes Wild- Perform a Flair Attack ten times
  • Set ’em Up, Knock ’em Down- Use a Charged Shot to defeat 15 staggered foes
  • Bullet Hell- Use Star-Fan Lord’s the Hammer ability to defeat 15 opponents
  • Adding Injury to Insult- Defeat 10 foes affected by Drax’s ability Wrath of Katath
  • Trained to Perfection- Use Gamora’s Executioner ability to defeat 10 opponents.
  • Boom Show- Use Rocket’s Five Barrel Barrage to defeat 20 enemies
  • Herbal Remedy- Use Groot’s Gift of the Florae to revive or heal Companions 10 times
  • Altitude Adjustment- Use Star-Eye Lord’s Eye of the Hurricane to defeat 20 opponents
  • Killer Friendship- Use Gamora to perform an Auto-Combo
  • Katathian Handshake- Use Drax to perform an Auto-Combo
  • Aim Assist- Use Rocket to perform an Auto-Combo
  • Timber!- Use Groot to perform an Auto-Combo
  • Thoughtful Captain- Find half of the Guardian Collectibles
  • Managerial Skills- Find all of the Guardian Collectibles for one Guardian
  • Like a Glove!- Find and equip one Outfit
  • Fashion Passion- Find and equip all Outfits
  • Lore Hoarder- Collect 65% of all Quillopedia entries of each category
  • Galactic Frugality- Pay your Nova Corps fine
  • Eat It, Rodent- Win the bet against Rocket
  • This is What We Do- Obtain all trophies
  • A Risky Gamble- Finish Chapter 1
  • Busted- Finish Chapter 2
  • The Cost of Freedom- Finish Chapter 3
  • The Monster Queen- Finish Chapter 4
  • Due or Die- Finish Chapter 5
  • Between a Rock and a Hard Place- Finish Chapter 6
  • Canine Confusion- Finish Chapter 7
  • The Matriarch- Finish Chapter 8
  • Desperate Times- Finish Chapter 9
  • Test of Faith- Finish Chapter 10
  • Mind Over Matter- Finish Chapter 11
  • Knowhere to Run- Finish Chapter 12
  • Against All Odds- Finish Chapter 13
  • Into The Fire- Finish Chapter 14
  • Broken Promises- Finish Chapter 15
  • The Magus- Finish Chapter 16
  • Guardians of the Galaxy- Finish the story mode
  • Llama Wrangler- Capture the Quarantine Zone monster
  • Squid Kicker- Defeat the Dweller-in-Darkness
  • Family Intervention- Defeat the Blood Brothers
  • Mama’s Boy- Defeat the Meredith Quill delusion
  • Titanslayer- Survive the manifestations of Thanos
  • Foom’s Doom- Defeat Fin Fang Foom
  • Faithless- Defeat Grand Unifier Raker
  • Poetry Critic- Defeat The Magus

Keep in mind these trophies can be unlocked in any difficulty mode of the game.

