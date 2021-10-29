Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Trophies/Achievements Guide

Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy is playable now on Nintendo, Playstation, PC, and Xbox platforms. The action-adventure game lets players assume control of Star-Lord and other superheroes occasionally. Much like most games nowadays, there are plenty of Trophies/Achievements thats players can get through the course of the game. To help players, we’ve listed all the Trophies/Achievements that players can obtain. Some of these trophies will unlock by simply progressing through the story, while most need to be obtained by meeting specific requirements.

Self-improvement- Unlock Star-Lords’ first ability

Dynamic Team- Unlock one Special Ability for Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot

Fully Loaded- Unlock all four abilities for all five team members

Flash Freeze- Obtain the Ice Element for Star-Lord’s blasters

Shock and Awe- Obtain the Lightning Element for Star-Lord’s blasters

Fan Friction- Obtain the Wind Element for Star-Lord’s blasters

Lava Launcher- Obtain the Plasma Element for Star-Lord’s blasters

Pick Me Up- Revive a team member

Stagger Swagger- Stagger 25 enemies

No Way, Nova Corps- Use Gamora’s Call to Action to Interrupt a Nova Centurion

Slakebuster- Use Drax’s Call to Action to interrupt a Slakebeast

Groot Canal- Use Groot’s Call to Action to interrupt a Charger

Drax the Dismemberer- Use Drax’s Call to Action to Dismember an Inquisitor

Star-struck Unstoppable Force- Obtain the highest achievable Momentum 10 times

The Crowd Goes Wild- Perform a Flair Attack ten times

Set ’em Up, Knock ’em Down- Use a Charged Shot to defeat 15 staggered foes

Bullet Hell- Use Star-Fan Lord’s the Hammer ability to defeat 15 opponents

Adding Injury to Insult- Defeat 10 foes affected by Drax’s ability Wrath of Katath

Trained to Perfection- Use Gamora’s Executioner ability to defeat 10 opponents.

Boom Show- Use Rocket’s Five Barrel Barrage to defeat 20 enemies

Herbal Remedy- Use Groot’s Gift of the Florae to revive or heal Companions 10 times

Altitude Adjustment- Use Star-Eye Lord’s Eye of the Hurricane to defeat 20 opponents

Killer Friendship- Use Gamora to perform an Auto-Combo

Katathian Handshake- Use Drax to perform an Auto-Combo

Aim Assist- Use Rocket to perform an Auto-Combo

Timber!- Use Groot to perform an Auto-Combo

Thoughtful Captain- Find half of the Guardian Collectibles

Managerial Skills- Find all of the Guardian Collectibles for one Guardian

Like a Glove!- Find and equip one Outfit

Fashion Passion- Find and equip all Outfits

Lore Hoarder- Collect 65% of all Quillopedia entries of each category

Galactic Frugality- Pay your Nova Corps fine

Eat It, Rodent- Win the bet against Rocket

This is What We Do- Obtain all trophies

A Risky Gamble- Finish Chapter 1

Busted- Finish Chapter 2

The Cost of Freedom- Finish Chapter 3

The Monster Queen- Finish Chapter 4

Due or Die- Finish Chapter 5

Between a Rock and a Hard Place- Finish Chapter 6

Canine Confusion- Finish Chapter 7

The Matriarch- Finish Chapter 8

Desperate Times- Finish Chapter 9

Test of Faith- Finish Chapter 10

Mind Over Matter- Finish Chapter 11

Knowhere to Run- Finish Chapter 12

Against All Odds- Finish Chapter 13

Into The Fire- Finish Chapter 14

Broken Promises- Finish Chapter 15

The Magus- Finish Chapter 16

Guardians of the Galaxy- Finish the story mode

Llama Wrangler- Capture the Quarantine Zone monster

Squid Kicker- Defeat the Dweller-in-Darkness

Family Intervention- Defeat the Blood Brothers

Mama’s Boy- Defeat the Meredith Quill delusion

Titanslayer- Survive the manifestations of Thanos

Foom’s Doom- Defeat Fin Fang Foom

Faithless- Defeat Grand Unifier Raker

Poetry Critic- Defeat The Magus

Keep in mind these trophies can be unlocked in any difficulty mode of the game.