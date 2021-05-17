Mass Effect 2 Crime in Progress guide – Mass Effect Legendary Edition

While exploring the Citadel in Mass Effect 2, players will run in to a bit of a situation near the Warehouse. A Volus and a Quarian can be found arguing, with a C-Sec officer desperately trying to keep everything under control. The Volus, Kor Tun, has lost his credit card and is convinced that Lia’Vael, the Quarian, has stolen it.

Players can wander around investigating what exactly happened, but the easiest thing to do is head straight to the Saronis Applications store on that level and speak with Marab, the Salarian behind the counter.

Marab will confirm that Kor Tun was in the store, made some purchases, and then forgot his credit card. Go back to Kor Tun and tell him where his card is to score some Paragon points. After this, you have a chance to earn some more because Kor Tun will not be sorry for accusing the Quarian. He will maintain that they absolutely could have stolen it, so he did nothing wrong.

The C-Sec officer then demands that Lia’Vael get a permanent residence or he will arrest her for vagrancy. You can interrupt this exchange as a Paragon to remind everyone that Lia’Vael has done nothing wrong and they are all just trying to cover up their assumptions and mistakes.