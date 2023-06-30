Merge Race Simulator Codes (July 2023)

Merge Race Simulator is a car racing game made very simple. Players indulging in the game don’t have to master crazy controls, as every action in Merge Race Simulator can be done with mouse clicks. Regardless, it is a fun-filled experience and certainly a game for speed fanatics.

If you are looking for free rewards for the game, you can redeem the codes that offer various resources, such as cash and boosts.

Merge Race Simulator codes list

Merge Race working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

Release – Claim $500

p0z15m – Claim $2k

Claim $2k 1a22cf – Claim 11-minute 2x Cash boost

Claim 11-minute 2x Cash boost ef7yj1 – Claim 11-minute 2x Speed boost

Merge Race expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem Merge Race codes?

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the codes option indicated by the gift icon on the right side of the screen.

Enter the code in the text box and click on Claim.

What is Merge Race?

The game is straightforward: you go to your garage, pick the car you like, and then head to the race track. You’ll get money and other rewards depending on your position in the race. Finally, use the money to upgrade your cars and other attributes to help you climb to the top.