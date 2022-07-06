All Metagross weaknesses and and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Metagross in Pokémon Go is one of the more formidable opponents you can fight in three-star raids. It’s a resilient Pokémon capable of doing a good amount of damage while also having a high defense. It makes it a superb Master League Pokémon. This guide will cover all Metagross weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter in Pokémon Go.

All Metagross weaknesses

Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks but resistant against Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. Given its many resistances, Metagross can be a tough Pokémon to prepare to fight.

Best Pokémon to counter Metagross

The powerful Pokémon you have the option of using against a Metagross include Darmanitan, Gengar, and Chandelure.

Darmanitan is a Fire-type Pokémon. It has a high attack power, but unlike Metagross, it has extremely low defense, meaning whenever it takes a hit, it will feel it. Therefore, you want to use this Pokémon carefully and try to use it sooner rather than later to avoid Metagross’ charged moves. The best moveset to teach Darmanitan will be the fast move Fire Fang and the charged moves Overheat and Psychic.

The next choice we recommend is Gengar, the Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. Similar to Darmanitan, Gengar has a massive amount of attack power with little defense. We don’t recommend using this late into the raid battle, and you will want to use a reliable tanky Pokémon to protect yourself. The best moveset to teach Gengar is the fast move Lick and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Sludge Bomb.

The last Pokémon you want to use is Chandelure, a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. Chandelure can lean against Metagross’ Fire and Ghost-type weaknesses. Although Chandelure faces the same problems as Gengar and Darmanitan, it does at least have a higher defense power. The best moveset to teach Chandelure for this raid is the fast move Incinerate and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Overheat.

You will need to bring a full team of six Pokémon against Metagross. You may want to consider using these other choices for this raid.

Charizard

Darkrai

Excadrill

Heatran

Ho-Oh

Landorus

Mega Absol

Moltres

Origin Giratina

Weavile

When you defeat Metagross you will have a chance to catch it. Unfortunately, you will not have an opportunity to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon.