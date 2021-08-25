Metal Slug: Commander codes (August 2021)

Metal Slug: Commander is a card game in which players build a deck of five units to battle against the opponent’s deck. The game also offers a ton of in-game items in the stores that players can buy using Arena Coins and Gems. Players can earn these currencies by winning matches and ranking up, but sometimes there might be a shortage. In that case, you can use Metal Slug: Commander codes to get yourself some free stuff.

Metal Slug: Commander Codes

Image via SNK China

Here are all the Metal Slug: Commander codes available till the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

METALSLUG2021 – 100k Arena Coins and 300 Gems

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to redeem Metal Slug: Commander codes?

Open Metal Slug: Commander on your device. Then, click on you profile picture on the top left corner of the main screen. Now, go to the Settings tab and tap on the Activation Code. Copy the code and paste in the Activation Code section. Tap the Confirm button to claim your rewards.

It is advised to redeem the Metal Slug: Commander codes as soon as possible since they will be valid for a limited time period only.