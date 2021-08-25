Metal Slug: Commander codes (August 2021)
Redeem these codes to get free Arena Coins, Gems and more.
Metal Slug: Commander is a card game in which players build a deck of five units to battle against the opponent’s deck. The game also offers a ton of in-game items in the stores that players can buy using Arena Coins and Gems. Players can earn these currencies by winning matches and ranking up, but sometimes there might be a shortage. In that case, you can use Metal Slug: Commander codes to get yourself some free stuff.
Metal Slug: Commander Codes
Here are all the Metal Slug: Commander codes available till the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- METALSLUG2021 – 100k Arena Coins and 300 Gems
Expired Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to redeem Metal Slug: Commander codes?
- Open Metal Slug: Commander on your device.
- Then, click on you profile picture on the top left corner of the main screen.
- Now, go to the Settings tab and tap on the Activation Code.
- Copy the code and paste in the Activation Code section.
- Tap the Confirm button to claim your rewards.
It is advised to redeem the Metal Slug: Commander codes as soon as possible since they will be valid for a limited time period only.