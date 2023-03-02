Minecraft 1.20 has finally been titled Trails & Tails, will introduce cherry blossoms, Sniffers, and more

We finally know the actual name of the big Minecraft 1.20 update coming later this year. The update is titled Trails & Tails, and while we already know some of the content coming with the update, no new information, like a release date has been announced.

Introducing Minecraft 1.20: The Trails & Tales Update!



The Trails & Tales Update represents the journeys that Minecraft takes us on, and the unique stories that each of us bring back. pic.twitter.com/DdQgM9L0GH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 2, 2023

Anyone who has been sticking with the announced features coming in Trails & Tails will likely notice how random the content has seemingly been. On one hand, you can search for Ancient Pottery with archeology tools. On the other, you can customize armor with trims and explore the new Cherry Blossom biome.

As opposed to past updates that had a concrete theme, the upcoming changes are focused on making your adventures more memorable. When explaining Trails & Tails, vanilla Minecraft director Agnes Larsson described it as being about self-expression through the adventures you take while in the game. How you build your structures, interact with mobs, and interact with the world in Minecraft creates stories that people love sharing with others, and the changes here are supposed to add to those experiences.

If you can not wait to try out the new features coming in Minecraft Trails & Tails, you can test the early content in Java Snapshot builds or Bedrock Beta programs. All of the above features are included, but remember that you are playing with unfinished items. There may be some jank when implementing them into a new world, so don’t expect everything to work perfectly yet.

As mentioned above, no release date has been given for Minecraft: Trails & Tails. Speaking speculatively, we would expect to come out sometime this summer, but that is merely a guess. Hopefully, the developers will continue to pull back the curtain in the coming months.