Minecraft x Star Wars Path Of The Jedi: Release Date, Trailer, & Gameplay

Minecraft is leaping into that far-away galaxy in the game’s latest DLC, Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi. This Clone Wars-era adventure introduces iconic characters to the Minecraft universe like Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker’s padawan Ahsoka Tano.

We’ll also see locations such as the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, and Kamino the home of the cloning facility responsible for the creation of the Clone Troopers. This story-based update walks players down the path of a Jedi Knight but adds a familiar Minecraft twist. If that sounds like everything you’ve ever dreamed of, then here’s what you need to know about the Minecraft x Star Wars Path of the Jedi DLC, including its release date.

Image via Mojang/Xbox Game Studios

We won’t be waiting long to get our hands on a lightsaber, as Path of the Jedi releases on November 7. That’s enough time to play through the Minecraft Forgotten Realms DLC, rewatch some Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes, or even catch up on Ahsoka Tano’s journey in her new eponymous show.

There’s also a wealth of other Star Wars games to tide you over if you’re on the hunt. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had some issues on launch, but as is so common in gaming these days, things are looking much brighter for its performance these days.

Path of the Jedi – Minecraft Trailer & Gameplay

The first trailer gives off a brief look at what we can expect, but it doesn’t give out much in terms of gameplay detail. We see the Jedi Council, some Battle Droids, General Grievous, his Magna Guards, a ton of different ships, and some small glimpses of gameplay.

Lightsaber combat, tricky platforming, and a big sense of adventure are tents of Star Wars video games at this point, and it seems like we’ll be getting more of the same here. The story is also teased a bit, with the inclusion of a relic in some kind of antechamber, as well as a Jedi knighting ceremony right at the end.

That’s all there is to know at the moment, but we’ll update this page with more details if and when they emerge.