MLB The Show 21: How to complete the World Series Postseason Program

The 2021 MLB season officially concluded on November 2, as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games. The Braves took home their second World Series championship since the franchise moved to Atlanta, in a season that was defined by injuries and an incredible run that started after the July Trade Deadline. Now that the World Series has ended, SDS on November 5 released the final Postseason Program for MLB The Show 21. Here’s how you can get all the rewards from it.

How to complete the Championship Series Postseason Program

First off, let’s go over the details of this program. You will need 100 Points to complete the entire Championship Series Program. Here’s a look at the rewards:

10 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack

20 Points – Diamond Equipment item

30 Points – 96 OVR PS Clay Holmes

35 Points – 1000 Stubs

40 Points – 97 OVR PS Gio Gallegos

45 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle

50 Points – 95 OVR Jordan Luplow

55 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x2)

60 Points – 95 OVR PS Brad Boxberger

65 Points – 1500 Stubs

70 Points – 95 OVR PS Gavin Sheets

75 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle

80 Points – 95 OVR PS Tyler Rogers

85 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x3)

90 Points – 97 OVR PS Christian Vazquez

95 Points – Headliners 2 Pack Bundle

100 Points – 99 OVR PS AJ Pollock

105 Points – 1500 Stubs

110 Points – 98 OVR PS Framber Valdez

115 Points – Headliners Set 39 pack

120 Points – 97 OVR PS Phil Maton

125 Points – 97 OVR PS Will Smith

130 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)

135 Points – 98 OVR PS Ian Anderson

140 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x10)

145 Points – 98 OVR PS Adam Duvall

150 Points – 99 OVR PS Jorge Soler

Clay Holmes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gio Gallegos

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jordan Luplow

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brad Boxberger

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gavin Sheets

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tyler Rogers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Christian Vazquez

Screenshot by Gamepur

AJ Pollock

Screenshot by Gamepur

Framber Valdez

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phil Maton

Screenshot by Gamepur

Will Smith

Screenshot by Gameour

Ian Anderson

Screenshot by Gamepur

Adam Duvall

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jorge Soler

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to get Points for this program, take a look at some of your options:

Complete the Championship Series Conquest (30 Points)

Complete eight Moments (68 Points – 4 Points per Moment)

Complete Missions: Tally 40 Total Bases with 2021 Postseason players ( Repeatable ) (Online or Offline) (10 Points) Tally 20 Strikeouts with 2021 Postseason players ( Repeatable ) (Online or Offline) (10 Points) 10 Runs with Astros players (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 5 Home Runs with Astros players (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 10 Strikeouts with Astros players (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 7 Extra Base hits with Braves players (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 15 Hits with Braves players (Online or Offline) (5 Points) 1 Save with Braves player (Online or Offline) (5 Points)



The World Series Conquest, as stated previously, will yield users 30 Points. Here’s a look at the map for this conquest:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The design of the Championship Series map is in the shape of a pennant. Here’s a look at the five goals for this map:

Goal 1 – Steal 4M Fans (rewards are 700 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 21 packs)

– Steal 4M Fans (rewards are 700 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 21 packs) Goal 2 – Acquire 100M Fans (rewards are 400 Stubs and 500 XP)

– Acquire 100M Fans (rewards are 400 Stubs and 500 XP) Goal 3 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are Diamond Stadium Perk, 500 Stubs, and 500 XP)

– Conquer 100 territories (rewards are Diamond Stadium Perk, 500 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 4 – Capture all strongholds (rewards are Headliners 2 Pack Bundle Sets 1-40, 1000 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Capture all strongholds (rewards are Headliners 2 Pack Bundle Sets 1-40, 1000 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 5 – Conquer all territories (rewards are five Ballin’ is a Habit packs, 2000 Stubs, and 1500 XP)

There are also two new collection cards available. Players who collect 40 Postseason cards will receive a 99 OVR George Springer. 50 Postseason cards will yield a 99 OVR Corey Seager.