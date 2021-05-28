MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity: Season 2 – How it works, rewards, and more

On May 28, San Diego Studios launched Season 2 of Team Affinity. MLB The Show 21 players can earn 30 new 90+ OVR players, one from each team in MLB, plus packs and other players that can be used towards collections. There’s a lot to get to, so let’s go over Season 2 of Team Affinity.

How it works

Season 2 works a lot like Season 1 did. MLB The Show players will need to accumulate TA points in order to make progress in the program. TA points can acquired through the Season 2 Showdown, Moments, Collections, and Missions. Additionally, players can acquire points through special East, Central, and West Conquest maps, as well as the March to October.

Program reward layout

There are six divisions in Season 2, one for each real-life division. Each division has the following reward layout:

TA Point Total Reward 3 Division Bat Skin Choice Pack 5 Division Flashbacks and Legends Pack 10 Division Unlockables Choice Pack 15 Division Uniforms Pack 20 Division Flashbacks and Legends Pack 25 Team Affinity Pack (x2) 30 Division Bat Skin Choice Pack (x2) 35 Division Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) 40 Team Affinity Pack (x3) 45 Division Flashbacks and Legends Pack 50 Division Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) 55 Division Uniforms Pack (x2) 60 Division Boss Choice Pack 65 Team Affinity Pack (x4) 70 Division Flashbacks and Legends Pack (x2) 75 Division Live Series Pack (x2) 80 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 85 Team Affinity Pack (x5) 90 Division Boss Choice Pack 95 Division Uniforms Pack (x2) 100 Division Bat Skin Choice Pack (x2) 105 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 110 Division Boss Choice Pack 115 Division Live Series Pack (x5) 120 Team Affinity Pack (x5) 125 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 130 Division Boss Choice Pack 135 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 140 Team Affinity Pack (x5) 145 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 150 Division Boss Choice Pack

Bosses can be acquired at 60, 90 110, 130, and 150 TA markers for each division.

How to approach Season 2

It’s up to you how to approach Season 2. A simple way to complete each division is just by completing the Season 2 Showdown repeatedly, and then redeems the vouchers. Alternatively, you can complete each one by mixing up the game modes. You can play Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, and Events from the same divisions, and then make bulk progress by completing repeatable Missions.

For each 100 plate appearances you make with players from the same divisions, 10 TA points will be awarded. Additionally, you can also earn TA points through getting hits and strikeouts in online play.

Is Season 1 still accessible?

Yes, Season 1 is still accessible. You will still be able to make progress towards Season 1, as well as Season 2.