MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity: Season 2 – How it works, rewards, and more

Season 2 is here.

On May 28, San Diego Studios launched Season 2 of Team Affinity. MLB The Show 21 players can earn 30 new 90+ OVR players, one from each team in MLB, plus packs and other players that can be used towards collections. There’s a lot to get to, so let’s go over Season 2 of Team Affinity.

How it works

Season 2 works a lot like Season 1 did. MLB The Show players will need to accumulate TA points in order to make progress in the program. TA points can acquired through the Season 2 Showdown, Moments, Collections, and Missions. Additionally, players can acquire points through special East, Central, and West Conquest maps, as well as the March to October.

Program reward layout

There are six divisions in Season 2, one for each real-life division. Each division has the following reward layout:

TA Point TotalReward
3Division Bat Skin Choice Pack
5Division Flashbacks and Legends Pack
10Division Unlockables Choice Pack
15Division Uniforms Pack
20Division Flashbacks and Legends Pack
25Team Affinity Pack (x2)
30Division Bat Skin Choice Pack (x2)
35Division Unlockables Choice Pack (x2)
40Team Affinity Pack (x3)
45Division Flashbacks and Legends Pack
50Division Unlockables Choice Pack (x2)
55Division Uniforms Pack (x2)
60Division Boss Choice Pack
65Team Affinity Pack (x4)
70Division Flashbacks and Legends Pack (x2)
75Division Live Series Pack (x2)
80Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
85Team Affinity Pack (x5)
90Division Boss Choice Pack
95Division Uniforms Pack (x2)
100Division Bat Skin Choice Pack (x2)
105Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
110Division Boss Choice Pack
115Division Live Series Pack (x5)
120Team Affinity Pack (x5)
125Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
130Division Boss Choice Pack
135Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
140Team Affinity Pack (x5)
145Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
150Division Boss Choice Pack

Bosses can be acquired at 60, 90 110, 130, and 150 TA markers for each division.

How to approach Season 2

It’s up to you how to approach Season 2. A simple way to complete each division is just by completing the Season 2 Showdown repeatedly, and then redeems the vouchers. Alternatively, you can complete each one by mixing up the game modes. You can play Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, and Events from the same divisions, and then make bulk progress by completing repeatable Missions.

For each 100 plate appearances you make with players from the same divisions, 10 TA points will be awarded. Additionally, you can also earn TA points through getting hits and strikeouts in online play.

Is Season 1 still accessible?

Yes, Season 1 is still accessible. You will still be able to make progress towards Season 1, as well as Season 2.

