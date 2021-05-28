All Season 2 Team Affinity bosses in MLB The Show 21

On May 28, San Diego Studios launched Season 2 of Team Affinity in MLB The Show 21. Much like with Season 1, MLB The Show players will need to complete team-specific missions in order to gain progress towards the programs in Season 2. In Season 2, a slew of new legends, as well as Future Stars items of some of the game’s top prospects, will be available to players.

So, which players can be obtained in Season 2? Let’s go over the prizes for this season.

All Season 2 Team Affinity bosses

In Season 2, 60 new Diamonds can be obtained. 30 of those Diamonds are 90+ OVR cards, and these will be the hardest to acquire in MLB The Show 21. Each MLB team has a 90+ OVR star to acquire, so let’s go over each one:

American League

Orioles

94 OVR Cal Ripken Jr.

Red Sox

93 OVR Jimmie Foxx

White Sox

94 OVR Future Stars Garrett Crochet

Indians

96 OVR Jim Thome

Tigers

92 OVR Future Stars Isaac Paredes

Astros

96 OVR Roy Oswalt

Royals

93 OVR Johnny Damon

Angels

96 OVR Torii Hunter

Twins

92 OVR Jordan Balazovic

Yankees

95 OVR Lou Gehrig

Athletics

92 OVR Future Stars Robert Puason

Mariners

95 OVR Edgar Martinez

Rays

93 OVR Future Stars Shane McClanahan

Rangers

93 OVR Future Stars Sam Huff

Blue Jays

95 OVR Future Stars Jordan Groshans

National League

Diamondbacks

93 OVR Brandon Webb

Braves

94 OVR Hank Aaron

Cubs

95 OVR Mark Prior

Reds

94 OVR Johnny Bench

Rockies

96 OVR Dante Bichette

Dodgers

94 OVR Josiah Gray

Marlins

94 OVR Future Stars Edward Cabrera

Brewers

92 OVR Future Stars Brice Turang

Mets

93 OVR Future Stars Ronny Mauricio

Phillies

97 OVR Cliff Lee

Pirates

95 OVR Future Stars Quinn Priester

Padres

93 OVR Tony Gwynn

Giants

94 OVR Willie Mays

Cardinals

96 OVR Joe Torre

Nationals

92 OVR Future Stars Jackson Rutledge

These players can be acquired through special packs that awarded for making progress throughout the Season 2 Team Affinity program.

Note: All cards listed above will be 88 OVR. This list is as of April 22.