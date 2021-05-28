All Season 2 Team Affinity bosses in MLB The Show 21
Let’s look at the big prizes for Season 2.
On May 28, San Diego Studios launched Season 2 of Team Affinity in MLB The Show 21. Much like with Season 1, MLB The Show players will need to complete team-specific missions in order to gain progress towards the programs in Season 2. In Season 2, a slew of new legends, as well as Future Stars items of some of the game’s top prospects, will be available to players.
So, which players can be obtained in Season 2? Let’s go over the prizes for this season.
All Season 2 Team Affinity bosses
In Season 2, 60 new Diamonds can be obtained. 30 of those Diamonds are 90+ OVR cards, and these will be the hardest to acquire in MLB The Show 21. Each MLB team has a 90+ OVR star to acquire, so let’s go over each one:
American League
Orioles
94 OVR Cal Ripken Jr.
Red Sox
93 OVR Jimmie Foxx
White Sox
94 OVR Future Stars Garrett Crochet
Indians
96 OVR Jim Thome
Tigers
92 OVR Future Stars Isaac Paredes
Astros
96 OVR Roy Oswalt
Royals
93 OVR Johnny Damon
Angels
96 OVR Torii Hunter
Twins
92 OVR Jordan Balazovic
Yankees
95 OVR Lou Gehrig
Athletics
92 OVR Future Stars Robert Puason
Mariners
95 OVR Edgar Martinez
Rays
93 OVR Future Stars Shane McClanahan
Rangers
93 OVR Future Stars Sam Huff
Blue Jays
95 OVR Future Stars Jordan Groshans
National League
Diamondbacks
93 OVR Brandon Webb
Braves
94 OVR Hank Aaron
Cubs
95 OVR Mark Prior
Reds
94 OVR Johnny Bench
Rockies
96 OVR Dante Bichette
Dodgers
94 OVR Josiah Gray
Marlins
94 OVR Future Stars Edward Cabrera
Brewers
92 OVR Future Stars Brice Turang
Mets
93 OVR Future Stars Ronny Mauricio
Phillies
97 OVR Cliff Lee
Pirates
95 OVR Future Stars Quinn Priester
Padres
93 OVR Tony Gwynn
Giants
94 OVR Willie Mays
Cardinals
96 OVR Joe Torre
Nationals
92 OVR Future Stars Jackson Rutledge
These players can be acquired through special packs that awarded for making progress throughout the Season 2 Team Affinity program.
Note: All cards listed above will be 88 OVR. This list is as of April 22.