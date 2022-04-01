MLB The Show 22: All farm system prospects in Diamond Dynasty

Never underestimate a fresh face.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There may be over 190 Legends in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty mode, but one cannot forget that there is a ton of young talent packed into the game, as well. Similar to last year, the card-collecting mode features dozens of former college and high school stars who are now working their way up to the majors. Better yet, their ratings are mainly based on their potential, rather than their current abilities.

In total, there are 35 Prospect cards in Diamond Dynasty, including five diamond and 30 gold players. You can expect big names like Mick Abel, Anthony Volpe, and former number one pick Spencer Torkelson to be a part of this collection. Most notably, the set includes players from all 30 major league farm systems.

You can find every Prospect card currently available in Diamond Dynasty listed below, in order of overall rating.

ProspectOverall ratingPositionTeam
Adley Rutschman91CatcherOrioles
Anthony Volpe90ShortstopYankees
Spencer Torkelson90First BaseTigers
Jack Leiter87Starting PitcherRangers
Jordan Walker86Third BaseCardinals
Taj Bradley84Starting PitcherRays
Emerson Hancock84Starting PitcherMariners
Eury Perez84Starting PitcherMarlins
Mick Abel84Starting PitcherPhillies
Sal Frelick 84Center FieldBrewers
Ryne Nelson84Starting PitcherDiamondbacks
Nick Gonzales84Second BasePirates
D.L Hall84Starting PitcherOrioles
M.J. Melendez84CatcherRoyals
Jose Miranda84Third BaseTwins
Tyler Freeman84Second BaseGuardians
Luis Matos84Center FieldGiants
Blaze Jordan83Third BaseRed Sox
Austin Wells83CatcherYankees
Colson Montgomery83ShortstopWhite Sox
Dillon Dingler83CatcherTigers
Pedro Leon83Center FieldAstros
Karen Paris83Second BaseAngels
James Wood83Right FieldPadres
Max Muncy83ShortstopA’s
Matheu Nelson83CatcherReds
Ezequiel Duran83Second BaseRangers
Otto Lopez83Second BaseBlue Jays
Joshua Baez83Right FieldCardinals
Drew Romo83CatcherRockies
Andy Pages83Right FieldDodgers
Matthew Allan83Starting PitcherMets
Kyle Muller83Starting PitcherBraves
Yasel Antuna82Third BaseNationals
Yohendrick Pinango82Left FieldCubs

