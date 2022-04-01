MLB The Show 22: All farm system prospects in Diamond Dynasty

There may be over 190 Legends in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty mode, but one cannot forget that there is a ton of young talent packed into the game, as well. Similar to last year, the card-collecting mode features dozens of former college and high school stars who are now working their way up to the majors. Better yet, their ratings are mainly based on their potential, rather than their current abilities.

In total, there are 35 Prospect cards in Diamond Dynasty, including five diamond and 30 gold players. You can expect big names like Mick Abel, Anthony Volpe, and former number one pick Spencer Torkelson to be a part of this collection. Most notably, the set includes players from all 30 major league farm systems.

You can find every Prospect card currently available in Diamond Dynasty listed below, in order of overall rating.