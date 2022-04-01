MLB The Show 22: All farm system prospects in Diamond Dynasty
Never underestimate a fresh face.
There may be over 190 Legends in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty mode, but one cannot forget that there is a ton of young talent packed into the game, as well. Similar to last year, the card-collecting mode features dozens of former college and high school stars who are now working their way up to the majors. Better yet, their ratings are mainly based on their potential, rather than their current abilities.
In total, there are 35 Prospect cards in Diamond Dynasty, including five diamond and 30 gold players. You can expect big names like Mick Abel, Anthony Volpe, and former number one pick Spencer Torkelson to be a part of this collection. Most notably, the set includes players from all 30 major league farm systems.
You can find every Prospect card currently available in Diamond Dynasty listed below, in order of overall rating.
|Prospect
|Overall rating
|Position
|Team
|Adley Rutschman
|91
|Catcher
|Orioles
|Anthony Volpe
|90
|Shortstop
|Yankees
|Spencer Torkelson
|90
|First Base
|Tigers
|Jack Leiter
|87
|Starting Pitcher
|Rangers
|Jordan Walker
|86
|Third Base
|Cardinals
|Taj Bradley
|84
|Starting Pitcher
|Rays
|Emerson Hancock
|84
|Starting Pitcher
|Mariners
|Eury Perez
|84
|Starting Pitcher
|Marlins
|Mick Abel
|84
|Starting Pitcher
|Phillies
|Sal Frelick
|84
|Center Field
|Brewers
|Ryne Nelson
|84
|Starting Pitcher
|Diamondbacks
|Nick Gonzales
|84
|Second Base
|Pirates
|D.L Hall
|84
|Starting Pitcher
|Orioles
|M.J. Melendez
|84
|Catcher
|Royals
|Jose Miranda
|84
|Third Base
|Twins
|Tyler Freeman
|84
|Second Base
|Guardians
|Luis Matos
|84
|Center Field
|Giants
|Blaze Jordan
|83
|Third Base
|Red Sox
|Austin Wells
|83
|Catcher
|Yankees
|Colson Montgomery
|83
|Shortstop
|White Sox
|Dillon Dingler
|83
|Catcher
|Tigers
|Pedro Leon
|83
|Center Field
|Astros
|Karen Paris
|83
|Second Base
|Angels
|James Wood
|83
|Right Field
|Padres
|Max Muncy
|83
|Shortstop
|A’s
|Matheu Nelson
|83
|Catcher
|Reds
|Ezequiel Duran
|83
|Second Base
|Rangers
|Otto Lopez
|83
|Second Base
|Blue Jays
|Joshua Baez
|83
|Right Field
|Cardinals
|Drew Romo
|83
|Catcher
|Rockies
|Andy Pages
|83
|Right Field
|Dodgers
|Matthew Allan
|83
|Starting Pitcher
|Mets
|Kyle Muller
|83
|Starting Pitcher
|Braves
|Yasel Antuna
|82
|Third Base
|Nationals
|Yohendrick Pinango
|82
|Left Field
|Cubs