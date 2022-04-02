MLB The Show 22: Best pitches to use in Road to the Show

It’s time to grind towards The Show again, as MLB The Show 22 is now available on consoles around the world. Road to the Show is obviously back, and there have been some quality-of-life changes made, that should make users happy. One of those changes is the ability to seamlessly equip pitches to a Ballplayer. But which pitches should you equip to your Ballplayer? We have our picks, so let’s go over five pitches that we definitely recommend for your Road to the Show pitcher.

Sinker

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sinkers have long been a problem in MLB The Show games, and that shouldn’t change for 22. Sinkerballs generally have more downward movement than a traditional four-seam or two-seam fastball. This not only makes these pitches more difficult, but are also really strong combination options. A sinker, followed up by a changeup, can make for a devastating one-two punch.

Cutter

Screenshot by Gamepur

We now move to the cutter, or otherwise known as a cut fastball. Cutters are fastballs that generally run one to two MPH lower than a traditional four-seamer, and move to the glove side. Cutters, when well placed, can be a great option to use for attempting to induce a whiff out of the zone, or to stymie a hitter in on the hands. Just be very careful with the cutter. Leave it in the middle of the zone, and it could go 400 feet.

Changeup

Screenshot by Gamepur

Changeups look like a four-seam fastball at first. But when a change moves closer to the zone, it tends to be much slower than a four-seamer, and drop off and down low. Changeups can be great for inducing swings and misses, as well as ground balls. Just make to play it off well with a four-seam fastball, or a sinker. That way, the opponents could get confused at the plate.

Slider

Screenshot by Gamepur

Much like with the changeup, the slider is great when used in tandem with a fastball. With a slider, it looks a lot like a fastball, until it breaks away to the pitcher’s glove side. Since it’s a breaking ball, it can be a giant meatball when “hung,” and left up and in the zone. Sliders are generally most effective when are used low and away from the middle of the plate.

Knuckleball

Screenshot by Gamepur

The infamous knuckleball has made its return to Road to the Show. Knuckleballs are much slower than an average MLB pitch, and don’t have a clear and distinct path to the plate. This makes the pitch extremely tough to pick up. MLB The Show 22 users will be able to use this pitch once again in Road to the Show, but it is limited everywhere else.

Related: MLB The Show 22: Can a created Ballplayer use a knuckleball in Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty?