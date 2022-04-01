MLB The Show 22: How to add and remove different pitches in Ballplayer and Road to the Show

In MLB The Show 21, equipping pitches to a Ballplayer was a bit tedious and annoying. The reason is because users had to go through training sessions in order to add new pitches. Things have changed for MLB The Show 22, as new quality-of-life tweaks have made equipping pitches and changing the repertoire of Ballplayers. Here’s how you can make changes to the repertoire in MLB The Show 22.

To change a pitcher’s repertoire, select the Profile icon at the top-left of the screen. If you are on Xbox or PlayStation, this will be where the Gamertag or PSN ID is displayed. From here, select the created Ballplayer, and then click the Loadout.

Next, make sure that the loadout for that particular Ballplayer has a pitcher-themed archetype. For example, if the Ballplayer has the Sparking Slugger archetype, you won’t be able to edit the pitches here. Make sure that it is set to a pitcher archetype, such as Filthy Cheese. While this won’t matter too much if you’re just a pitcher — since you’ll most likely have a pitcher archetype here anyway — in MLB The Show 22, it will if you are a two-way player.

Now from here, direct your attention to the right-hand side of the screen. Here, you will be able to see the pitches originally equipped. Select one of those filled or unfilled slots with A/B/X, and then choose from the available options. Users can pick from a litany of options, including sinkers, splitters, circle changes, screwballs, and forkballs.

Select the icon with the check mark to activate the loadout. If you want to make changes to the pitch selection, un-select the archetype, pick a new one, and then select the archetype again. This will change the pitches back to the default ones.

One option that you may find locked, though, is the knuckleball. This is for balance reasons, since Road to the Show Ballplayer characters can also be migrated to Diamond Dynasty. More information on knuckleballs can be found down below.

