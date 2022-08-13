MLB The Show 22: How to complete Field of Dreams Reds Conquest and all hidden rewards
The Big Red Machine.
The second Field of Dreams Conquest in MLB The Show dropped on August 12, this one featuring the Cincinnati Reds. So, what needs to be done in order to complete this? Let’s go over the map, plus the goals and all of the rewards, both hidden and unhidden, in this Field of Dreams map.
Field of Dreams Reds Conquest Map for MLB The Show 22
Here’s a quick look at the map:
This map features six MLB teams — the Red Sox, Reds, Twins, Angels, Cardinals, and Marlins.
Goals
There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:
- Goal 1 – Capture two enemy Stronghold on the first turn (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and MLB The Show 22 pack)
- Goal 2 – Capture 100M fans (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and Reds 1947 Home jersey)
- Goal 3 – Capture four enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 650 XP, and Headliners Set 5 Choice pack)
- Goal 4 – Capture 150 territories (rewards are 500 Stubs, 600 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit pack)
- Goal 5– Capture all enemy Strongholds (rewards are 1,000 Stubs, 1,000 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs)
- Goal 6 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1,800 Stubs, 2,000 XP, and five Ballin’ is a Habit packs)
Hidden rewards
Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:
- MLB The Show 22 pack (x8)
- Ballin’ is a Habit pack
- Ballin’ Out of Control pack
- Headliners Set 17 pack
- Headliners Set 20 pack
- Classic Stadium Choice Pack
- Legends Bat Skins Choice Pack
- Legends Icons Choice Pack
Much like with the Cubs Conquest, users can claim 30,000 XP towards the Field of Dreams program upon completion.