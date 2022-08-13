MLB The Show 22: How to complete Field of Dreams Reds Conquest and all hidden rewards

The second Field of Dreams Conquest in MLB The Show dropped on August 12, this one featuring the Cincinnati Reds. So, what needs to be done in order to complete this? Let’s go over the map, plus the goals and all of the rewards, both hidden and unhidden, in this Field of Dreams map.

Field of Dreams Reds Conquest Map for MLB The Show 22

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map features six MLB teams — the Red Sox, Reds, Twins, Angels, Cardinals, and Marlins.

Goals

There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Capture two enemy Stronghold on the first turn (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and MLB The Show 22 pack)

– Capture two enemy Stronghold on the first turn (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and MLB The Show 22 pack) Goal 2 – Capture 100M fans (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and Reds 1947 Home jersey)

– Capture 100M fans (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and Reds 1947 Home jersey) Goal 3 – Capture four enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 650 XP, and Headliners Set 5 Choice pack)

– Capture four enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 650 XP, and Headliners Set 5 Choice pack) Goal 4 – Capture 150 territories (rewards are 500 Stubs, 600 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit pack)

– Capture 150 territories (rewards are 500 Stubs, 600 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit pack) Goal 5 – Capture all enemy Strongholds (rewards are 1,000 Stubs, 1,000 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs)

– Capture all enemy Strongholds (rewards are 1,000 Stubs, 1,000 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs) Goal 6 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1,800 Stubs, 2,000 XP, and five Ballin’ is a Habit packs)

Hidden rewards

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

MLB The Show 22 pack (x8)

Ballin’ is a Habit pack

Ballin’ Out of Control pack

Headliners Set 17 pack

Headliners Set 20 pack

Classic Stadium Choice Pack

Legends Bat Skins Choice Pack

Legends Icons Choice Pack

Much like with the Cubs Conquest, users can claim 30,000 XP towards the Field of Dreams program upon completion.