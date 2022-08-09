MLB The Show 22 Field of Dreams Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

Check out the corn fields.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Field of Dreams game takes place on August 11, and MLB The Show 22 is celebrating the second annual event with a brand-new featured program. This featured program will feature nine new bosses, as well as a slew of additional rewards that can be obtained just by playing The Show. So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus how to earn XP and how long it will run.

Field of Dreams rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Field of Dreams program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Legends Icon2,500
2Profile Icon and 250 Stubs5,000
3Legend Bat Skins Choice Pack7,500
4Diamond Classic Choice Pack (91 OVR All-Star Max Muncy, 92 OVR Postseason Anibal Sanchez, 92 OVR POTM Kyle Lewis, 92 OVR POTM Max Fried, 92 OVR Future Stars Ryan Mountcastle)10,000
5Profile Banner and 250 Stubs12,500
6Classic Stadium Choice Pack15,000
7Stadium Sound and 500 Stubs20,000
8Reds Field of Dreams Jersey and 500 Stubs25,000
9Diamond Classic Choice Pack (91 OVR All-Star Max Muncy, 92 OVR Postseason Anibal Sanchez, 92 OVR POTM Kyle Lewis, 92 OVR POTM Max Fried, 92 OVR Future Stars Ryan Mountcastle)30,000
10Cubs Field of Dreams Jersey and 500 Stubs35,000
11Stadium Sound and 500 Stubs40,000
12Bat Skin and 500 Stubs45,000
13Diamond Classic Choice Pack (91 OVR All-Star Max Muncy, 92 OVR Postseason Anibal Sanchez, 92 OVR POTM Kyle Lewis, 92 OVR POTM Max Fried, 92 OVR Future Stars Ryan Mountcastle)50,000
14Bat Skin and 500 Stubs55,000
15Stadium Sound and 500 Stubs60,000
16MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)70,000
17AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack80,000
182,500 Stubs90,000
19NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack100,000
20Headliners Set 33 pack 110,000
21MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)120,000
22Ballin’ is a Habit pack130,000
232,500 Stubs140,000
24Field of Dreams Flashback Boss Choice Pack150,000
25MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)160,000
26Field of Dreams Future Stars Boss Choice Pack175,000
27Headliners Set 33 pack (x2)190,000
28Field of Dreams Legends Boss Choice Pack200,000
29Ballin’ is a Habit pack210,000
30Field of Dreams Bosses Choice Pack225,000
313,500 Stubs240,000
32Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Choice Pack250,000
33MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)260,000
34Home Run Derby Choice Pack275,000
35Ballin’ is a Habit pack290,000
362022 All-Star Game Choice Pack300,000
375,000 Stubs315,000
38MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)330,000
39Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)350,000
40Headliners Set 33 pack (x3)375,000
41Five Tool Player Future Stars Choice Pack400,000
42MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)425,000
43Ballin’ Out of Control pack 450,000
44MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle475,000
45Ballin’ Out of Control pack (x2)500,000

Players will be able to choose from four of the nine bosses. Each will be tradeable.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions, and players will receive 2,000 XP for completing each one.

Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22

Additionally, MLB The Show has added several other ways to earn XP. Users can obtain XP through completing division-specific Player Exchanges, a Field of Dreams Showdown (15,000 XP), and two Conquests that feature the two teams that will be playing in the Field of Dreams game: the Cubs and Reds.

For this program, the Event will take place throughout the duration of the program. Each win obtained in the Field of Dreams event yields 2,500 XP. Also, be on the lookout for Other Programs, including the 99 OVR Ken Griffey Jr. player program.

This program will last 10 days. It will end on August 19.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved