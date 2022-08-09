MLB The Show 22 Field of Dreams Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The Field of Dreams game takes place on August 11, and MLB The Show 22 is celebrating the second annual event with a brand-new featured program. This featured program will feature nine new bosses, as well as a slew of additional rewards that can be obtained just by playing The Show. So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus how to earn XP and how long it will run.

Field of Dreams rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Field of Dreams program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Legends Icon 2,500 2 Profile Icon and 250 Stubs 5,000 3 Legend Bat Skins Choice Pack 7,500 4 Diamond Classic Choice Pack (91 OVR All-Star Max Muncy, 92 OVR Postseason Anibal Sanchez, 92 OVR POTM Kyle Lewis, 92 OVR POTM Max Fried, 92 OVR Future Stars Ryan Mountcastle) 10,000 5 Profile Banner and 250 Stubs 12,500 6 Classic Stadium Choice Pack 15,000 7 Stadium Sound and 500 Stubs 20,000 8 Reds Field of Dreams Jersey and 500 Stubs 25,000 9 Diamond Classic Choice Pack (91 OVR All-Star Max Muncy, 92 OVR Postseason Anibal Sanchez, 92 OVR POTM Kyle Lewis, 92 OVR POTM Max Fried, 92 OVR Future Stars Ryan Mountcastle) 30,000 10 Cubs Field of Dreams Jersey and 500 Stubs 35,000 11 Stadium Sound and 500 Stubs 40,000 12 Bat Skin and 500 Stubs 45,000 13 Diamond Classic Choice Pack (91 OVR All-Star Max Muncy, 92 OVR Postseason Anibal Sanchez, 92 OVR POTM Kyle Lewis, 92 OVR POTM Max Fried, 92 OVR Future Stars Ryan Mountcastle) 50,000 14 Bat Skin and 500 Stubs 55,000 15 Stadium Sound and 500 Stubs 60,000 16 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 70,000 17 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 80,000 18 2,500 Stubs 90,000 19 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 100,000 20 Headliners Set 33 pack 110,000 21 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 120,000 22 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 130,000 23 2,500 Stubs 140,000 24 Field of Dreams Flashback Boss Choice Pack 150,000 25 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 160,000 26 Field of Dreams Future Stars Boss Choice Pack 175,000 27 Headliners Set 33 pack (x2) 190,000 28 Field of Dreams Legends Boss Choice Pack 200,000 29 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 210,000 30 Field of Dreams Bosses Choice Pack 225,000 31 3,500 Stubs 240,000 32 Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Choice Pack 250,000 33 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 260,000 34 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 275,000 35 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 290,000 36 2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack 300,000 37 5,000 Stubs 315,000 38 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 330,000 39 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 350,000 40 Headliners Set 33 pack (x3) 375,000 41 Five Tool Player Future Stars Choice Pack 400,000 42 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 425,000 43 Ballin’ Out of Control pack 450,000 44 MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle 475,000 45 Ballin’ Out of Control pack (x2) 500,000

Players will be able to choose from four of the nine bosses. Each will be tradeable.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions, and players will receive 2,000 XP for completing each one.

Additionally, MLB The Show has added several other ways to earn XP. Users can obtain XP through completing division-specific Player Exchanges, a Field of Dreams Showdown (15,000 XP), and two Conquests that feature the two teams that will be playing in the Field of Dreams game: the Cubs and Reds.

For this program, the Event will take place throughout the duration of the program. Each win obtained in the Field of Dreams event yields 2,500 XP. Also, be on the lookout for Other Programs, including the 99 OVR Ken Griffey Jr. player program.

This program will last 10 days. It will end on August 19.