MLB The Show 22: How to complete Legends of the Franchise WEST Conquest and all hidden rewards

As we near the end of the regular season in MLB, we also reach the end of the Legends of the Franchise Program in MLB The Show 22. Just a week before this program ends, we have a new Conquest map. Like the East and Central maps before it, this map will see you do battle with the ten teams from the NL and AL West. Let’s dive into the map.

The Conquest

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the name suggests this conquest will see you take on the National League West: The Dodgers, The Padres, The Giants, The Diamondbacks, and the Rockies. Alongside the American League West: The Astros, The Mariners, The Angels, The Rangers, and the Athletics. Thankfully, despite being a map full of 10 teams, this map has no turn-specific or fan-stealing objectives. Simply cover the map to earn 40,000 program XP. But there are some goals and bonus goals to cover along the way.

Conquest goals

Goal 1: Capture the Oakland Athletics Stronghold (rewards are an Oakland Athletics 1925 Home uniform, 450 Stubs, and 500 XP

Capture the Oakland Athletics Stronghold (rewards are an Oakland Athletics 1925 Home uniform, 450 Stubs, and 500 XP Goal 2 : Capture all AL West Strongholds (rewards are AL West Prospect choice pack 1500 Stubs and 1000 XP)

: Capture all AL West Strongholds (rewards are AL West Prospect choice pack 1500 Stubs and 1000 XP) Goal 3 : Acquire 150M Fans (rewards are Headliners Pack Set 40, 400 Stubs, and 500 XP)

: Acquire 150M Fans (rewards are Headliners Pack Set 40, 400 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 4 : Capture the NL West Strongholds (rewards are NL West prospect choice pack, 1500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

: Capture the NL West Strongholds (rewards are NL West prospect choice pack, 1500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 5 : Capture 200 Territories (rewards are Robot Bat Skin, 500 Stubs, and 500 XP)

: Capture 200 Territories (rewards are Robot Bat Skin, 500 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 6: Conquer all 221 Territories and complete the map (rewards are a Toolbox choice pack, 2000 Stubs, and 2000 XP)

Hidden rewards

Legend bat skin the right-hand corner where you spawn

1 The Show Pack four spaces to the right of the Angels Stronghold

1 The Show Pack on the left side corner near the Mariners Stronghold

1 The Show Pack on the top row near the right side

1 The Show Pack on the very last territory in the second row from the top

1 the Show Pack south of the Rockies stronghold

Ballin is a Habit Pack on top of the Angels Stronghold

Set 25 Headliners choice pack under the Athletics Stronghold

Set 8 Headliners Pack diagonally connected to the Athletics Stronghold

Set 21 Headliners Pack just north of the Rockies Stronghold

Diamond Equipment Choice pack on top of the Astros Stronghold

A five The Show Pack bundle under the Padres Stronghold

Classic stadium choice pack 4 territories under the Giants Stronghold

Set 27 Headliners Pack near the tail of the map a few spaces south of the Diamond Backs Stronghold

Set 24 Headliners Pack on the northernmost point of the tail two spaces away from the Diamond Backs Stronghold

Related: MLB The Show 22: How to complete Legends of the Franchise EAST Conquest and all hidden rewards

Once you are able to complete every battle and collect every territory, you will be awarded 40,000 program XP. You may need to hurry, as this and all the other program conquests will expire on October 7.