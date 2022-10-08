MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Fall Stars Widow conquest and all rewards

It’s finally here. Playoff season is upon us, and to celebrate, MLB The Show 22 dropped a brand new Featured Program. Of course, with that new program comes a new conquest to fight your way through. This conquest is worth 45,000 program XP and will expire on November 4. Let’s take a look at the map.

The conquest

Screenshot by Gamepur

This conquest will see you dive deep into the spider’s web as you dominate this spider-shaped map. You will battle 10 other teams: the Oriels, the White Sox, the Astros, the Tigers, the Texans, the Cubs, the Braves, the Guardians, the Mets, and the Yankees. There is one turn-specific goal we must complete, so let’s dive into the goals and rewards.

Conquest goals

Goal 1 : Capture any enemy Stronghold on the first turn. In order to accomplish this from the start rush to either the Oriels or the White Sox strongholds and hit them asap, you can play the takeover game on Veteran if you win all your simulations along the way. (rewards are Headliners Set 47 pack, 350 Stubs and 300 XP)

: Capture any enemy Stronghold on the first turn. In order to accomplish this from the start rush to either the Oriels or the White Sox strongholds and hit them asap, you can play the takeover game on Veteran if you win all your simulations along the way. (rewards are Headliners Set 47 pack, 350 Stubs and 300 XP) Goal 2 : Capture both Stronholds from Chicago (rewards are Ballin is a Habit Pack, 600 Stubs, and 500 XP)

: Capture both Stronholds from Chicago (rewards are Ballin is a Habit Pack, 600 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 3: Capture both Strongholds from Texas (rewards are Ballin is a Habit Pack, 600 Stubs, and 500 XP)

Capture both Strongholds from Texas (rewards are Ballin is a Habit Pack, 600 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 4: Capture both Strogholds from New York (rewards are Ballin is a Habit Pack, 600 Stubs, and 500 XP)

Capture both Strogholds from New York (rewards are Ballin is a Habit Pack, 600 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 5 : Conquer 100 Territories (rewards are a 5 pack show pack bundle, 350 Stubs, and 300 XP)

: Conquer 100 Territories (rewards are a 5 pack show pack bundle, 350 Stubs, and 300 XP) Goal 6: Acquire 125M fans (rewards are Headliners set 47 Choice pack, 350 Stubs and 300 XP)

Acquire 125M fans (rewards are Headliners set 47 Choice pack, 350 Stubs and 300 XP) Goal 7: Capture all ten enemy Strongholds (rewards are Cover Athletes Choice Pack, 1,000 Stubs and 1,000 XP)

Capture all ten enemy Strongholds (rewards are Cover Athletes Choice Pack, 1,000 Stubs and 1,000 XP) Goal 8: Conquer all 143 Territories and complete the map (rewards are Juicy Set 1 pack, 2,500 Stubs and 3,000 XP)

Hidden rewards

1 Show pack in the below the tail part near the Astros Stronghold

1 Show pack on the tip of the leg near the White Sox Stronghold

1 Show pack on the ‘arm’ going up toward the Mets Stronghold

1 Show pack as you get close to the Cubs Stronghold

1 Show pack in the middle connector that connects the Guardians and the Braves

Headliners choice pack 47 on top of the Astros Stronghold

Headliners choice pack 36 on top of the Guardians Stronghold

Headliners choice pack 42 on top of the Mets Stronghold

Headliners set 43 up near the top right side of the map

Big Dog Set 1 pack under the Braves Stronghold

Headliners set 45 pack just before the connecting ramp on the left side north of the Braves Stronghold

Headliners set 44 just before the Yankee’s Stronghold

Classic Staduim pack under the Cubs Stronghold

Once you cover the entire map, you’ll be rewarded with 45,000 bonus XP. This is enough XP to collect Milestone Whitey Ford from the reward path. Be sure to check out our full Fall Stars guide to celebrate the swansong of the regular season.