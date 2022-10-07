MLB The Show 22 Fall Stars Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The Postseason is here, and so are the Stars.

The latest program in MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty, the Fall Stars Program, officially went live on October. This program will span the rest of October, and will feature nine new 99 OVR program bosses. Users will be able to get five from the program, as well as some interesting henchman. So, what does the reward breakdown look like? Let’s take a look.

Fall Stars rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Fall Stars program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1MLB The Show 22 Pack2,500
2Legends Icons Pack and 500 Stubs5,000
3Legend Bat Skins Pack and 500 Stubs7,500
4MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)10,000
5Classic Stadium Pack and 500 Stubs15,000
6Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs20,000
798 OVR Milestone Whitey Ford25,000
8Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)30,000
92,000 Stubs35,000
10MLB The Show 22 Pack40,000
11Headliners Set 50 Pack45,000
1297 OVR Postseason Madison Bumgarner50,000
13Ballin’ is a Habit Pack55,000
142,500 Stubs60,000
15MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)65,000
16Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack70,000
1799 OVR Retro Finest Willie Stargell75,000
18Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack80,000
19MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)85,000
20Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack90,000
21Headliners Set 40 Pack (x2)95,000
22Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack100,000
23Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack110,000
2499 OVR Retro Finest Joe Carter125,000
25Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack140,000
26Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack150,000
273,500 Stubs160,000
2899 OVR Retro Finest Kirk Gibson175,000
292022 All-Star Choice Pack190,000
30Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack200,000
31Home Run Derby Choice Pack210,000
3299 OVR Retro Finest Luis Gonzales225,000
33MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)240,000
34Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack250,000
35Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)260,000
36Headliners Set 41 Pack (x3)270,000
37Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack280,000
38Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack290,000
39Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack300,000
40MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)310,000
413,500 Stubs320,000
42Headliners Set 42 Pack (x3)330,000
43Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)340,000
44Headliners Set 43 Pack (x2)350,000
454,000 Stubs360,000
46MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)370,000
47Headliners Set 44 Pack (x3)380,000
48Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3)390,000
49AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack400,000
50AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack420,000
51AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack440,000
52NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack460,000
53NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack480,000
54NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack500,000
552022 All-Star Game Choice Pack520,000
56Headliners Set 45 Choice Pack540,000
57Home Run Derby Choice Pack560,000
58Headliners Set 46 Choice Pack580,000
59Ballin’ out of Control Pack600,000
60Headliners Set 47 Choice Pack620,000
61Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack640,000
62Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack660,000
63Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack680,000
64Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3)700,000
65Headliners Set 49 Choice Pack720,000
66Ballin’ is a Habit pack740,000
67Headliners Set 50 Choice Pack760,000
68MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)780,000
69Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3)800,000
70MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)825,000
71MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)850,000
72MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)875,000
73Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5)900,000
74MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)925,000
75MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)950,000
76MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)975,000
77Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5)1,000,000

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 3,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed. Plus, users also get a boost for winning games in the Legends of the Franchise event.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the henchman cards obtained from this program, like the 99 OVR Luis Gonzalez and Joe Carter cards, and grind to get PXP Points. Each player will receive 5,000 XP for completing each one.

Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22

Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Widow Conquest. Users can claim 45,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for additional conquests and Showdowns.

Also, there are collections for this program. Users can claim 15,000 XP for obtaining and completing the Lightning Bo Bichette collection. And, Diamond Dynasty players can get 30,000 XP for obtaining any of the four main players in the Extreme Program. That’s a grand total of 120,000 XP, but keep in mind this: if you did the collections for the Extreme Program players in past collections, you can’t claim it for this program.

This program will last three weeks. It will end on November 4.

