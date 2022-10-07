MLB The Show 22 Fall Stars Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
The Postseason is here, and so are the Stars.
The latest program in MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty, the Fall Stars Program, officially went live on October. This program will span the rest of October, and will feature nine new 99 OVR program bosses. Users will be able to get five from the program, as well as some interesting henchman. So, what does the reward breakdown look like? Let’s take a look.
Fall Stars rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Fall Stars program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|MLB The Show 22 Pack
|2,500
|2
|Legends Icons Pack and 500 Stubs
|5,000
|3
|Legend Bat Skins Pack and 500 Stubs
|7,500
|4
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|10,000
|5
|Classic Stadium Pack and 500 Stubs
|15,000
|6
|Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs
|20,000
|7
|98 OVR Milestone Whitey Ford
|25,000
|8
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
|30,000
|9
|2,000 Stubs
|35,000
|10
|MLB The Show 22 Pack
|40,000
|11
|Headliners Set 50 Pack
|45,000
|12
|97 OVR Postseason Madison Bumgarner
|50,000
|13
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|55,000
|14
|2,500 Stubs
|60,000
|15
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|65,000
|16
|Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
|70,000
|17
|99 OVR Retro Finest Willie Stargell
|75,000
|18
|Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
|80,000
|19
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|85,000
|20
|Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack
|90,000
|21
|Headliners Set 40 Pack (x2)
|95,000
|22
|Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack
|100,000
|23
|Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
|110,000
|24
|99 OVR Retro Finest Joe Carter
|125,000
|25
|Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
|140,000
|26
|Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack
|150,000
|27
|3,500 Stubs
|160,000
|28
|99 OVR Retro Finest Kirk Gibson
|175,000
|29
|2022 All-Star Choice Pack
|190,000
|30
|Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack
|200,000
|31
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|210,000
|32
|99 OVR Retro Finest Luis Gonzales
|225,000
|33
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|240,000
|34
|Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack
|250,000
|35
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
|260,000
|36
|Headliners Set 41 Pack (x3)
|270,000
|37
|Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack
|280,000
|38
|Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack
|290,000
|39
|Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack
|300,000
|40
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|310,000
|41
|3,500 Stubs
|320,000
|42
|Headliners Set 42 Pack (x3)
|330,000
|43
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
|340,000
|44
|Headliners Set 43 Pack (x2)
|350,000
|45
|4,000 Stubs
|360,000
|46
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|370,000
|47
|Headliners Set 44 Pack (x3)
|380,000
|48
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3)
|390,000
|49
|AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|400,000
|50
|AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|420,000
|51
|AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|440,000
|52
|NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|460,000
|53
|NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|480,000
|54
|NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack
|500,000
|55
|2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack
|520,000
|56
|Headliners Set 45 Choice Pack
|540,000
|57
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|560,000
|58
|Headliners Set 46 Choice Pack
|580,000
|59
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|600,000
|60
|Headliners Set 47 Choice Pack
|620,000
|61
|Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack
|640,000
|62
|Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack
|660,000
|63
|Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack
|680,000
|64
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3)
|700,000
|65
|Headliners Set 49 Choice Pack
|720,000
|66
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|740,000
|67
|Headliners Set 50 Choice Pack
|760,000
|68
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|780,000
|69
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3)
|800,000
|70
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|825,000
|71
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|850,000
|72
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|875,000
|73
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5)
|900,000
|74
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|925,000
|75
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)
|950,000
|76
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20)
|975,000
|77
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5)
|1,000,000
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 3,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed. Plus, users also get a boost for winning games in the Legends of the Franchise event.
Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the henchman cards obtained from this program, like the 99 OVR Luis Gonzalez and Joe Carter cards, and grind to get PXP Points. Each player will receive 5,000 XP for completing each one.
Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22
Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Widow Conquest. Users can claim 45,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for additional conquests and Showdowns.
Also, there are collections for this program. Users can claim 15,000 XP for obtaining and completing the Lightning Bo Bichette collection. And, Diamond Dynasty players can get 30,000 XP for obtaining any of the four main players in the Extreme Program. That’s a grand total of 120,000 XP, but keep in mind this: if you did the collections for the Extreme Program players in past collections, you can’t claim it for this program.
This program will last three weeks. It will end on November 4.