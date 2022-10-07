MLB The Show 22 Fall Stars Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The latest program in MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty, the Fall Stars Program, officially went live on October. This program will span the rest of October, and will feature nine new 99 OVR program bosses. Users will be able to get five from the program, as well as some interesting henchman. So, what does the reward breakdown look like? Let’s take a look.

Fall Stars rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Fall Stars program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 MLB The Show 22 Pack 2,500 2 Legends Icons Pack and 500 Stubs 5,000 3 Legend Bat Skins Pack and 500 Stubs 7,500 4 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 10,000 5 Classic Stadium Pack and 500 Stubs 15,000 6 Bat Skin and 1,000 Stubs 20,000 7 98 OVR Milestone Whitey Ford 25,000 8 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 30,000 9 2,000 Stubs 35,000 10 MLB The Show 22 Pack 40,000 11 Headliners Set 50 Pack 45,000 12 97 OVR Postseason Madison Bumgarner 50,000 13 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 55,000 14 2,500 Stubs 60,000 15 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 65,000 16 Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack 70,000 17 99 OVR Retro Finest Willie Stargell 75,000 18 Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack 80,000 19 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 85,000 20 Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack 90,000 21 Headliners Set 40 Pack (x2) 95,000 22 Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack 100,000 23 Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 110,000 24 99 OVR Retro Finest Joe Carter 125,000 25 Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 140,000 26 Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack 150,000 27 3,500 Stubs 160,000 28 99 OVR Retro Finest Kirk Gibson 175,000 29 2022 All-Star Choice Pack 190,000 30 Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack 200,000 31 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 210,000 32 99 OVR Retro Finest Luis Gonzales 225,000 33 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 240,000 34 Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack 250,000 35 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 260,000 36 Headliners Set 41 Pack (x3) 270,000 37 Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack 280,000 38 Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack 290,000 39 Fall Stars Bosses Choice Pack 300,000 40 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 310,000 41 3,500 Stubs 320,000 42 Headliners Set 42 Pack (x3) 330,000 43 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 340,000 44 Headliners Set 43 Pack (x2) 350,000 45 4,000 Stubs 360,000 46 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 370,000 47 Headliners Set 44 Pack (x3) 380,000 48 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3) 390,000 49 AL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 400,000 50 AL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 420,000 51 AL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 440,000 52 NL EAST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 460,000 53 NL CENTRAL Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 480,000 54 NL WEST Legends of the Franchise Choice Pack 500,000 55 2022 All-Star Game Choice Pack 520,000 56 Headliners Set 45 Choice Pack 540,000 57 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 560,000 58 Headliners Set 46 Choice Pack 580,000 59 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 600,000 60 Headliners Set 47 Choice Pack 620,000 61 Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack 640,000 62 Headliners Set 48 Choice Pack 660,000 63 Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack 680,000 64 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3) 700,000 65 Headliners Set 49 Choice Pack 720,000 66 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 740,000 67 Headliners Set 50 Choice Pack 760,000 68 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 780,000 69 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x3) 800,000 70 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 825,000 71 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 850,000 72 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 875,000 73 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5) 900,000 74 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 925,000 75 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20) 950,000 76 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x20) 975,000 77 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x5) 1,000,000

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 3,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed. Plus, users also get a boost for winning games in the Legends of the Franchise event.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the henchman cards obtained from this program, like the 99 OVR Luis Gonzalez and Joe Carter cards, and grind to get PXP Points. Each player will receive 5,000 XP for completing each one.

Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Widow Conquest. Users can claim 45,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for additional conquests and Showdowns.

Also, there are collections for this program. Users can claim 15,000 XP for obtaining and completing the Lightning Bo Bichette collection. And, Diamond Dynasty players can get 30,000 XP for obtaining any of the four main players in the Extreme Program. That’s a grand total of 120,000 XP, but keep in mind this: if you did the collections for the Extreme Program players in past collections, you can’t claim it for this program.

This program will last three weeks. It will end on November 4.