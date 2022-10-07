Final regular season MLB The Show 22 roster update sees Albert Pujols, Carlos Correa go Diamond

October 7 was a busy day for both MLB fans and those who play MLB The Show 22. Friday marked the start of the 2022 MLB Playoffs, and the new Featured Program in Diamond Dynasty. On top of all that, San Diego Studios released the final regular season roster update for MLB The Show 22 and Diamond Dynasty. Several players went Diamond, including an all-time great who will be suiting up in October for the final time.

Related: MLB The Show 22 Fall Stars Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

This roster update nearly wraps up the ratings changes for the 2022 MLB season, as there will be one more final update. San Diego Studios will release an update after the postseason to reflect on those who performed well during the playoffs, and those who don’t.

As far as the numbers go, nine players went Diamond tier as part of this last regular season update. This list includes Mets first baseman and co-MLB RBI leader Pete Alonso, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, and Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols.

Pujols going Diamond is quite the turn of events for the soon-to-be Baseball Hall of Famer. Signed by the team where he became a star, Pujols struggled for good chunks of 2022. The second half was a much different story, as Albert Pujols was one of MLB’s best performers after the All-Star Game. Pujols’ 2022 season also featured him clobbering his 700th career home run in the Majors, a feat that only three others (Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth) have accomplished.

Here’s the list of players who went Diamond in the final regular season update:

Blue Jays C Danny Jansen

Brewers SP Brandon Woodruff

Mariners RP Andres Munoz

Dodgers RP Evan Phillips

Astros SP Christian Javier

Mets 1B Pete Alonso

Twins SS Carlos Correa

Cardinals 1B Albert Pujols

Brewers OF Hunter Renfroe

There were some notable downgrades in this final regular season. Among the players who fell from Diamond status were Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, and Mariners starter Luis Castillo.