MLB The Show 22: How to complete The Shark Map Returns! Conquest and all hidden rewards

It’s back!

Screenshot by Gamepur

On August 3, San Diego Studios brought back a tradition to MLB The Show 22 and Diamond Dynasty: the Shark. The Shark Map is back, and that means new rewards. For this year, the marquee reward for The Shark Map Returns! is a 95 OVR player item of Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers legend Duke Snider, a card just suited for one of the two major Collections. So, how can you get this map done, and what are the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

The Shark Map Returns! Conquest Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map features eight MLB teams — the Red Sox, Marlins, Rays, Indians, Royals, Pirates, Rockies, and Mariners.

Goals

There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:

  • Goal 1 – Capture one enemy Stronghold on the first turn (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Bat Skin)
  • Goal 2 – Capture two enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 500 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit pack)
  • Goal 3 – Acquire 75M fans (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Profile Banner)
  • Goal 4 – Capture four enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 500 XP, and Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice pack)
  • Goal 5 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and Profile icon)
  • Goal 6 – Capture all enemy Strongholds (rewards are 1,250 Stubs, 1,500 XP, and Ballin’ Out of Control pack)
  • Goal 7 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1,750 Stubs, 2,000 XP, and 95 OVR 2nd Half Duke Snider)

The marquee reward for this Conquest is a 95 OVR Duke Snider card. Here’s a look at this card’s stats:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden rewards

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

  • MLB The Show 22 pack (x8)
  • Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)
  • Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack
  • Classic Stadium Choice Pack
  • Cover Athletes Choice Pack
  • Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
  • Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
  • Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
  • Home Run Derby Choice Pack
  • Headliners Set 30 pack
  • Headliners Set 22 Choice pack

This Conquest is not tied to any Featured Program, meaning there is no expiration. However, users can only obtain rewards from it once.

