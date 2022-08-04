MLB The Show 22: How to complete The Shark Map Returns! Conquest and all hidden rewards

On August 3, San Diego Studios brought back a tradition to MLB The Show 22 and Diamond Dynasty: the Shark. The Shark Map is back, and that means new rewards. For this year, the marquee reward for The Shark Map Returns! is a 95 OVR player item of Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers legend Duke Snider, a card just suited for one of the two major Collections. So, how can you get this map done, and what are the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

The Shark Map Returns! Conquest Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map features eight MLB teams — the Red Sox, Marlins, Rays, Indians, Royals, Pirates, Rockies, and Mariners.

Goals

There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 2 – Capture two enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 500 XP, and Ballin' is a Habit pack)

Goal 3 – Acquire 75M fans (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Profile Banner)

Goal 4 – Capture four enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 500 XP, and Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice pack)

Goal 5 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and Profile icon)

Goal 6 – Capture all enemy Strongholds (rewards are 1,250 Stubs, 1,500 XP, and Ballin' Out of Control pack)

Goal 7 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1,750 Stubs, 2,000 XP, and 95 OVR 2nd Half Duke Snider)

The marquee reward for this Conquest is a 95 OVR Duke Snider card. Here’s a look at this card’s stats:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden rewards

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

MLB The Show 22 pack (x8)

Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)

Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack

Classic Stadium Choice Pack

Cover Athletes Choice Pack

Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack

Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack

Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack

Home Run Derby Choice Pack

Headliners Set 30 pack

Headliners Set 22 Choice pack

This Conquest is not tied to any Featured Program, meaning there is no expiration. However, users can only obtain rewards from it once.