MLB The Show 22: How to complete The Shark Map Returns! Conquest and all hidden rewards
It’s back!
On August 3, San Diego Studios brought back a tradition to MLB The Show 22 and Diamond Dynasty: the Shark. The Shark Map is back, and that means new rewards. For this year, the marquee reward for The Shark Map Returns! is a 95 OVR player item of Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers legend Duke Snider, a card just suited for one of the two major Collections. So, how can you get this map done, and what are the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.
The Shark Map Returns! Conquest Map
Here’s a quick look at the map:
This map features eight MLB teams — the Red Sox, Marlins, Rays, Indians, Royals, Pirates, Rockies, and Mariners.
Goals
There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:
- Goal 1 – Capture one enemy Stronghold on the first turn (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Bat Skin)
- Goal 2 – Capture two enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 500 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit pack)
- Goal 3 – Acquire 75M fans (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Profile Banner)
- Goal 4 – Capture four enemy Strongholds (rewards are 450 Stubs, 500 XP, and Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice pack)
- Goal 5 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 350 Stubs, 400 XP, and Profile icon)
- Goal 6 – Capture all enemy Strongholds (rewards are 1,250 Stubs, 1,500 XP, and Ballin’ Out of Control pack)
- Goal 7 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1,750 Stubs, 2,000 XP, and 95 OVR 2nd Half Duke Snider)
The marquee reward for this Conquest is a 95 OVR Duke Snider card. Here’s a look at this card’s stats:
Hidden rewards
Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:
- MLB The Show 22 pack (x8)
- Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)
- Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack
- Classic Stadium Choice Pack
- Cover Athletes Choice Pack
- Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
- Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
- Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
- Home Run Derby Choice Pack
- Headliners Set 30 pack
- Headliners Set 22 Choice pack
This Conquest is not tied to any Featured Program, meaning there is no expiration. However, users can only obtain rewards from it once.