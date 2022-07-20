MLB The Show 22: How to get 97 OVR Miguel Cabrera and complete the All-Star Program

A new MLB The Show 22 program went live on July 20, entitled the 2022 All-Star Program. In celebration of the 2022 All-Star Game, users can now re-live moments from the game, and unlock two new cards, packs, and XP towards the current featured program. With that said, let’s go over what you need to know.

How to complete All-Star Program

To complete this program in full, you will need to obtain 75 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack & 500 Stubs

– MLB The Show 22 pack & 500 Stubs 20 Po i nts – Ballin’ is a Habit pack

i – Ballin’ is a Habit pack 25 Points – 96 OVR Topps Now Jasson Dominguez

– 96 OVR Topps Now Jasson Dominguez 30 Points – Headliners Set 30 pack & 500 Stubs

– Headliners Set 30 pack & 500 Stubs 35 Points – Universal Profile Banner & 500 Stubs

– Universal Profile Banner & 500 Stubs 40 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 45 Points – Universal Profile Icon & 2,500 Stubs

– Universal Profile Icon & 2,500 Stubs 50 Points – 97 OVR All-Star Miguel Cabrera

– 97 OVR All-Star Miguel Cabrera 55 Points – Headliners Set 31 pack

– Headliners Set 31 pack 60 Points – Bat and 1,000 Stubs

– Bat and 1,000 Stubs 65 Points – Headliners Set 32 pack

– Headliners Set 32 pack 70 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

– Home Run Derby Choice Pack 75 Points – All-Star Game Choice Pack

Aside from the two Choice Packs, users can claim two big rewards: a 96 OVR Jasson Dominguez and 97 OVR Miguel Cabrera. Here’s a look at the Dominguez:

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for the Cabrera:

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the 75 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 12 Moments (48 pts. – 4 pts. each)

(48 pts. – 4 pts. each) Complete the six All-Star and Home Run Derby Parallel PXP Missions (35 pts.): Tally 350 PXP with 97 OVR Miguel Cabrera in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (Repeatable – 5 pts.) Tally 350 PXP with 96 OVR Jasson Dominguez in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (Repeatable – 5 pts.) Tally 750 PXP with 2022 Home Run Derby cards in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with 2022 All-Star cards (not All-Star cards) in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 2,500 PXP with 2022 All-Star cards in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.) Tally 15 home runs with 2022 All-Star cards in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)

(35 pts.):

In addition to these Missions, users can also complete an optional collection. Users can claim 10 Points for collect five All-Star and/or Home Run Derby cards for 2022 that can be found in the Choice Packs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Red Sox players and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests and/or Mini Seasons.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the 97 OVR Cabrera can receive 15,000 XP toward the All-Stars of the Franchise Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the All-Stars of the Franchise Program, and find the Cabrera one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.