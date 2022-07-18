MLB The Show 22 All-Stars of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is upon us, so why not release a brand new featured program in MLB The Show 22? That’s exactly what San Diego Studios did on July 18, as the All-Stars of the Franchise is now live. Users can now claim 30 All-Star cards of the best of the best in the MLB, ones that have upgraded stats and the special live quirks that are on the Live Series versions of these players.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements and how to actually get XP for this event.

All-Stars of the Franchise rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the All-Stars of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Leg Guard and 250 Stubs 2,500 2 Legends Icon and 1,000 Stubs 5,000 3 Leg Guard and 250 Stubs 7,500 4 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 10,000 5 Chest Protector 12,500 6 Legend Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1,000 Stubs 15,000 7 Chest Protector and 250 Stubs 17,500 8 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 20,000 9 Elbow Guard and 250 Stubs 22,500 10 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 25,000 11 Leg Guard and 250 Stubs 27,500 12 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 30,000 13 Batting Gloves and 250 Stubs 32,500 14 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 35,000 15 Catcher Mask and 250 Stubs 37,500 16 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 40,000 17 Bat and 250 Stubs 42,500 18 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 45,000 19 Socks and 250 Stubs 47,500 20 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 50,000 21 Batting Gloves and 250 Stubs 52,500 22 Bat and 250 Stubs 55,000 23 Socks and 250 Stubs 57,500 24 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 60,000 25 Bat and 250 Stubs 62,500 26 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 65,000 27 Bat and 250 Stubs 67,500 28 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 70,000 29 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 75,000 30 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 80,000 31 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 85,000 32 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 90,000 33 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 95,000 34 NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 100,000 35 Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs 105,000 36 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 110,000 37 Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 115,000 38 NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 120,000 39 Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 125,000 40 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 130,000 41 Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 135,000 42 NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 140,000 43 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 145,000 44 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 150,000 45 AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 160,000 46 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 170,000 47 AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 180,000 48 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 190,000 49 AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 200,000 50 Headliners Set 28 pack (x2) 210,000 51 AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 220,000 52 Cover Athletes Choice Pack 230,000 53 AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 240,000 54 Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack 250,000 55 AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 260,000 56 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 270,000 57 NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 280,000 58 Headliners Set 29 Pack (x2) 290,000 59 NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 300,000 60 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 310,000 61 NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 320,000 62 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 330,000 63 NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 340,000 64 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 350,000 65 NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 360,000 66 NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 370,000 67 AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 380,000 68 AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 390,000 69 AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack 400,000 70 AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 420,000 71 AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 440,000 72 AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 460,000 73 NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 480,000 74 NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 500,000 75 NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 525,000 76 Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack 550,000 77 Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack 575,000 78 Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack 600,000 79 Headliners Set 30 Pack 625,000 80 Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack 650,000 81 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 675,000 82 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 700,000 83 Headliners Set 31 Pack 725,000 84 3,000 Stubs 750,000 85 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 775,000 86 Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 800,000 87 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 825,000 88 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 850,000 89 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 875,000 90 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 900,000 91 Ballin’ out of Control Pack 925,000 92 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 950,000 93 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 975,000 94 Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2) 1,000,000

Users can obtain 18 All-Stars of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the All-Stars of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions, and players will receive 2,000 XP for completing each one.

Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Jet Stream. Users can claim 30,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for player programs, plus a Showdown, as well.

This program will last three weeks. It will end on August 9.