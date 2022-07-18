MLB The Show 22 All-Stars of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
Did you say All-Stars?
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is upon us, so why not release a brand new featured program in MLB The Show 22? That’s exactly what San Diego Studios did on July 18, as the All-Stars of the Franchise is now live. Users can now claim 30 All-Star cards of the best of the best in the MLB, ones that have upgraded stats and the special live quirks that are on the Live Series versions of these players.
So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements and how to actually get XP for this event.
All-Stars of the Franchise rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the All-Stars of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Leg Guard and 250 Stubs
|2,500
|2
|Legends Icon and 1,000 Stubs
|5,000
|3
|Leg Guard and 250 Stubs
|7,500
|4
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|10,000
|5
|Chest Protector
|12,500
|6
|Legend Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1,000 Stubs
|15,000
|7
|Chest Protector and 250 Stubs
|17,500
|8
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|20,000
|9
|Elbow Guard and 250 Stubs
|22,500
|10
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|25,000
|11
|Leg Guard and 250 Stubs
|27,500
|12
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|30,000
|13
|Batting Gloves and 250 Stubs
|32,500
|14
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|35,000
|15
|Catcher Mask and 250 Stubs
|37,500
|16
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|40,000
|17
|Bat and 250 Stubs
|42,500
|18
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|45,000
|19
|Socks and 250 Stubs
|47,500
|20
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|50,000
|21
|Batting Gloves and 250 Stubs
|52,500
|22
|Bat and 250 Stubs
|55,000
|23
|Socks and 250 Stubs
|57,500
|24
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|60,000
|25
|Bat and 250 Stubs
|62,500
|26
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|65,000
|27
|Bat and 250 Stubs
|67,500
|28
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|70,000
|29
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|75,000
|30
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|80,000
|31
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|85,000
|32
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|90,000
|33
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|95,000
|34
|NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|100,000
|35
|Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs
|105,000
|36
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|110,000
|37
|Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|115,000
|38
|NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|120,000
|39
|Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|125,000
|40
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|130,000
|41
|Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|135,000
|42
|NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|140,000
|43
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|145,000
|44
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|150,000
|45
|AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|160,000
|46
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|170,000
|47
|AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|180,000
|48
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|190,000
|49
|AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|200,000
|50
|Headliners Set 28 pack (x2)
|210,000
|51
|AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|220,000
|52
|Cover Athletes Choice Pack
|230,000
|53
|AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|240,000
|54
|Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack
|250,000
|55
|AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|260,000
|56
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|270,000
|57
|NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|280,000
|58
|Headliners Set 29 Pack (x2)
|290,000
|59
|NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|300,000
|60
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|310,000
|61
|NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|320,000
|62
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|330,000
|63
|NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|340,000
|64
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|350,000
|65
|NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|360,000
|66
|NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|370,000
|67
|AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|380,000
|68
|AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|390,000
|69
|AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack
|400,000
|70
|AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|420,000
|71
|AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|440,000
|72
|AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|460,000
|73
|NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|480,000
|74
|NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|500,000
|75
|NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|525,000
|76
|Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
|550,000
|77
|Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
|575,000
|78
|Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack
|600,000
|79
|Headliners Set 30 Pack
|625,000
|80
|Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
|650,000
|81
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|675,000
|82
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|700,000
|83
|Headliners Set 31 Pack
|725,000
|84
|3,000 Stubs
|750,000
|85
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|775,000
|86
|Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
|800,000
|87
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|825,000
|88
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|850,000
|89
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|875,000
|90
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|900,000
|91
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack
|925,000
|92
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|950,000
|93
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|975,000
|94
|Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2)
|1,000,000
Users can obtain 18 All-Stars of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the All-Stars of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed.
Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions, and players will receive 2,000 XP for completing each one.
Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22
Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Jet Stream. Users can claim 30,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for player programs, plus a Showdown, as well.
This program will last three weeks. It will end on August 9.