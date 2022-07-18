MLB The Show 22 All-Stars of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

Did you say All-Stars?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is upon us, so why not release a brand new featured program in MLB The Show 22? That’s exactly what San Diego Studios did on July 18, as the All-Stars of the Franchise is now live. Users can now claim 30 All-Star cards of the best of the best in the MLB, ones that have upgraded stats and the special live quirks that are on the Live Series versions of these players.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements and how to actually get XP for this event.

All-Stars of the Franchise rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the All-Stars of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Leg Guard and 250 Stubs2,500
2Legends Icon and 1,000 Stubs5,000
3Leg Guard and 250 Stubs7,500
4NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack10,000
5Chest Protector12,500
6Legend Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1,000 Stubs15,000
7Chest Protector and 250 Stubs17,500
8Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs20,000
9Elbow Guard and 250 Stubs22,500
10AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack25,000
11Leg Guard and 250 Stubs27,500
12Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs30,000
13Batting Gloves and 250 Stubs32,500
14MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)35,000
15Catcher Mask and 250 Stubs37,500
16Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs40,000
17Bat and 250 Stubs42,500
18NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack45,000
19Socks and 250 Stubs47,500
20Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs50,000
21Batting Gloves and 250 Stubs52,500
22Bat and 250 Stubs55,000
23Socks and 250 Stubs57,500
24Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs60,000
25Bat and 250 Stubs62,500
26AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack65,000
27Bat and 250 Stubs67,500
28Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs70,000
29MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)75,000
30NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack80,000
31Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs85,000
32AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack90,000
33Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs95,000
34NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack100,000
35Unlockables Choice Pack and 500 Stubs105,000
36NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack110,000
37Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs115,000
38NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack120,000
39Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs125,000
40AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack130,000
41Unlockables Choice Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs135,000
42NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack140,000
43NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack145,000
44AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack150,000
45AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack160,000
46MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)170,000
47AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack180,000
48Ballin’ is a Habit pack190,000
49AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack200,000
50Headliners Set 28 pack (x2)210,000
51AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack220,000
52Cover Athletes Choice Pack230,000
53AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack240,000
54Takashi Okazaki Set 1 Choice Pack250,000
55AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack260,000
56MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)270,000
57NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack280,000
58Headliners Set 29 Pack (x2)290,000
59NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack300,000
60MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)310,000
61NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack320,000
62Ballin’ is a Habit Pack330,000
63NL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack340,000
64Ballin’ out of Control Pack350,000
65NL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack360,000
66NL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack370,000
67AL EAST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack380,000
68AL WEST All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack390,000
69AL CENTRAL All-Stars of the Franchise Choice Pack400,000
70AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack420,000
71AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack440,000
72AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack460,000
73NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack480,000
74NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack500,000
75NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack525,000
76Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack550,000
77Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack575,000
78Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack600,000
79Headliners Set 30 Pack625,000
80Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack650,000
81Ballin’ is a Habit Pack675,000
82MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)700,000
83Headliners Set 31 Pack725,000
843,000 Stubs750,000
85MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)775,000
86Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack800,000
87MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)825,000
88Ballin’ out of Control Pack850,000
89MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)875,000
90MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)900,000
91Ballin’ out of Control Pack925,000
92MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)950,000
93MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)975,000
94Ballin’ out of Control Pack (x2)1,000,000

Users can obtain 18 All-Stars of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the All-Stars of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions, and players will receive 2,000 XP for completing each one.

Additionally, MLB The Show has also added in a new conquest, entitled the Jet Stream. Users can claim 30,000 XP just for completing it. Be on the lookout for player programs, plus a Showdown, as well.

This program will last three weeks. It will end on August 9.

