MLB The Show 22: How to upgrade player attributes in Road to the Show

On your Road to the Show in MLB The Show 22, you’ll really be starting from the bottom. Users will begin with low hitting and/or pitching ratings, but these figures can be raised via playing through Road to the Show. But what actions does one need to do in order to increase these attributes, and target ones for specific boosts to boot? Let’s go over some things that you should know about upgrading player attributes in Road to the Show.

Playing games and performing well

We should note right off the bat that characters in Road to the Show will get their stats boosted after every game, and every at-bat. After each match in MLB The Show 22, users will see that at the end screen, their Ballplayer will receive ratings boosts, or downgrades, should the performance be poor. These changes are obviously based upon the results of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, taking pitches out of the zone and not swinging at those balls will result in a Vision increase. Additionally, driving in runs during a close game will not only result in a Power and/or Contact boost, but also a Clutch increase.

And not only can these boosts be seen at the end of the game, but these will also show up immediately after the event in MLB The Show 22. Make sure to keep an eye out for the icons that pop up after every event.

Dynamic Challenges

On top of regular boosts from games, San Diego Studios will throw you a random bone here and there. In some situations, you will be prompted to enter a Dynamic Challenge. Dynamic Challenges, when completed successfully, offer an added attribute boost.

Practice during off-days

You might have noticed that coaches have been bugging you to hit the cages or work out during off days. Don’t miss these opportunities, as these can provide easy attribute boosts. How easy? Just pick a workout, one that boosts a desired attribute, and that’s it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We should note that some of these practice sessions do involve mini-games. To illustrate, one of the hitting workouts involves moving the PCI around, and locating the ball. Be ready for those sessions.

Don’t forget archetypes

We can’t forget the archetypes, which are actually very important. Archetypes not influence the attribute allocation, but also provide a much broader boost, based upon the type. For example, the Sparking Slugger archetype provides a pre-set boost to contact and power ratings for hitters. And, should you upgrade the archetype via completing RTTS Program missions, those archetypes will provide an even greater boost.

Make sure to set the right ones, as some are pitcher-orientated, while others are for hitters.