MLB The Show 22: What is the Mystery Mission goal in Mini Seasons? (April 2022)

MLB The Show 22 has changed up the Diamond Dynasty formula with Mini Seasons. Mini Seasons allow for Diamond Dynasty players to be able to face the CPU in a condensed, 28-game regular season format. In addition to regular rewards, users can also attempt to get a Mystery reward, via completing a special Mystery Mission. So, what’s the mission for this month? Let’s take a look.

For the month of April, the Mystery Mission is actually a bit of an obscure one. In order to complete this mission in full, one must attain three errors in one game of Mini Seasons play in order to fully complete the objective.

So, how’s the best way to get this done? We recommend to play on either Rookie or Veteran difficulty. This will allow for more wiggle room, as committing errors in a game can be quite harmful to the final outcome. Commit errors on purpose, and that’s really making a game interesting.

Also, the best way to commit an error is by overthrowing a baseball. On ground balls in the infield, make sure to hold down A/B/X on the controller until the meter gets to the far orange part of the throwing meter bar. This will ensure the best possible probability of getting an error on the throw. Even if you slightly underthrow or overthrow the ball, the recipient of the throw can still tag the runner. That would result in an out, and not an error.

This goal will expire on May 2 at 3 PM EDT.